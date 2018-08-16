Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be leaving for Delhi at 3 pm. He will be accompanied by minister Satpal Satti. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to land at Delhi airport soon and reach AIIMS at around 2.45 pm, News18 reported.
Narendra Modi has re-visited the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. He will be briefed by the team of doctors treating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. BJP president Amit Shah has also come to the hospital again.
While security outside AIIMS hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence in Delhi has been beefed-up, traffic has also been blocked and no new entries are being allowed inside the hospital premises.
"I served as a member of his cabinet for two years, to hear about his health is distressing. He is a great leader and to work under him was a very good experience. I would be flying to Delhi today, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik told ANI.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed its national executive meeting in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's deteriorating health condition, News18 reported.
According to CNN-News18, roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg and Vajpayee's home have been blocked. The BJP stalwart has been admitted to AIIMS for the last nine weeks, where his condition remains critical.
The entire Karnataka BJP leadership is heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, including Union minister Sadananda Gowda. Former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP President BS Yeddyurappa has suspended all meetings and scheduled plans in view of Vajpayee’s sensitive health, News18 reported.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested his party volunteers not to celebrate his birthday in view of the deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. He has requests the volunteers to refrain from visiting his residence, according to reports.
BJP chief ministers such as Devendra Fadnavis, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan are rushing to AIIMS in New Delhi to visit Vajpayee as he continues to be in a critical condition and on life support. Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Uma Bharti also visited AIIMS hospital in Delhi to inquire about Vajpayee's health.
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems, read the AIIMS statement released on Thursday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS. The hospital is expected to release the latest medical bulletin after Modi's visit. AIIMS director will brief the Prime Minister's Office about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Doctors at AIIMS are presently monitoring Vajpayee in ICU and the next one hour is said to be crucial, News18 reported. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also paid a visit to ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Delhi.
In view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s critical health, BJP has suspended all its programmes. An event scheduled for 20 August where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch a book on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office has also been postponed, according to News18.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and daughter Pratibha Advani arrived at AIIMS hospital on Thursday morning to see ailing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. "Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source told PTI on Thursday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also visit AIIMS where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted, ANI reported.
BJP President Amit Shah arrived at AIIMS on Thursday morning where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Union home minister Rajnath Singh will visit ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS at around 10.30 am on Thursday, CNN News18 reported. Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will fly to Delhi today to check on Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria who is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has been the personal physician of Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping round-the-clock check on the ailing leader, Moneycontrol reported.
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and has been put on life support system after his health deteriorated in the last one day, AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday night. Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. And subsequently, he developed dementia, according to PTI.
"Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last nine weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," Dr Aarti Vij said in a press release. According to reports, another medical bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is expected to be released by AIMS in an hour.
Vajpayee was admitted at the AIIMS on 11 June with a kidney infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney, reports PTI. Vajpayee also suffered a stroke in 2009.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS Wednesday evening to inquire about Vajpayee's condition. Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.
Vajpayee's care team at AIIMS is led by Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowned pulmonologist and Director of AIIMS. Guleria has worked as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.
News18 is reporting that a stomach infection has gotten worse for Vajpayee.
AIIMS did not mention specifics but the storyline remains the same: "Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," AIIMS said.
Born 25 December 1924, Vajpayee served three times as India's prime minister, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, and then from 1998 to 2004. He was elected to the Lok Sabha ten times and twice to the Rajya Sabha. Vajpayee was the first non Congress prime minister to serve a full five-year term. At age 93, Vajpayee is currently the oldest living former Indian Prime Minister.
#EXCLUSIVE - “I will only say that he is very critical and we are all praying for him and that’s all. I met whosoever…” @drharshvardhan to @Runjhunsharmas upon visiting former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee in #AIIMS, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/W9GHsIBD8Y
— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 15, 2018
In 1996, Vajpayee was sworn in as India's 10th prime minister but the BJP couldn't cobble together a majority. Vajpayee resigned after 13 days.
After the fall of the two United Front governments between 1996 and 1998, the 1998 general elections saw a bloc of political parties joining the BJP to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Vajpayee was sworn in as PM for the second time. This NDA government lasted 13 months until mid-1999 when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) under Jayalalithaa withdrew its support.
In the 1999 general elections, the BJP-led NDA won 303 seats out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. On 13 October 1999, Vajpayee took oath as PM for the third time.
Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 15:20 PM
Highlights
Narendra Modi leaves AIIMS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the AIIMS hopsital in Delhi after get briefed by the team of doctors treating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Rajnath Singh says Vajpayee's condition remains critical
Briefing the media outside AIIMS, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition remains critical.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expected at AIIMS soon
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be leaving for Delhi at 3 pm. He will be accompanied by minister Satpal Satti. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to land at Delhi airport soon and reach AIIMS at around 2.45 pm, News18 reported.
Mamata reaches Delhi, says cancelled all work to visit 'statesman' Vajpayee
The West Bengal chief minister said, "I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. I got chance to work with him. He is a statesman like figure. We supported him when his govt was falling. His pattern of work was different and not like present politics."
PM reached AIIMS, to be briefed by doctors on Vajpayee's health
Narendra Modi has re-visited the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. He will be briefed by the team of doctors treating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to re-visit AIIMS
Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are expected to visit the AIIMS hospital again soon, according to reports. This will be Modi's second visit to the hospital within 24 hours.
Traffic outside AIIMS hospital in Delhi has been blocked, security beefed up
While security outside AIIMS hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence in Delhi has been beefed up, traffic has also been blocked and no new entries are being allowed inside the hospital premises.
Vasundhara Raje cancels 'Gaurav Yatra', visits Vajpayee
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also visited AIIMS. She had cancelled her 'gaurav yatra' to the Delhi to see an ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patanaik is headed to Delhi to see Vajpayee
"Deeply concerned about the deteriorating health condition of former minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Going to Delhi to see him at AIIMS. Praying to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery," the BJD chief tweeted.
BJP's national executive meeting has been deferred
The Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed its national executive meeting in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's deteriorating health condition, News18 reported.
Farooq Abdullah visits Vajpayee in AIIMS, says 'he is a leader who only wanted peace'
"We all should pray for his recovery. We should not forget that he is a leader who wanted to make the country strong. He wanted peace not only in our country but the whole world: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said after visiting ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS, ANI reported.
Ram Vilas Paswan, Uma Bharti visited AIIMS
Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Uma Bharti also visited AIIMS hospital in Delhi to inquire about Vajpayee's health.
Arvind Kejriwal cancels birthday celebrations, asks volunteers to not visit him as Vajpayee remains critical
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested his party volunteers not to celebrate his birthday in view of the deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. He has requests the volunteers to refrain from visiting his residence, according to reports.
Karnataka BJP leaders, BS Yedyurappa head to Delhi from Bengaluru
The entire Karnataka BJP leadership is heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, including Union minister Sadananda Gowda. Former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP President BS Yeddyurappa has suspended all meetings and scheduled plans in view of Vajpayee’s sensitive health, News18 reported.
Arvind Kejriwal arrives at AIIMS
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at AIIMS
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached AIIMS to see ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
AIIMS releases latest medical bulletin on Vajpayee's health, says his condition still critical
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems, read the AIIMS statement released on Thursday morning.
Sushma Swaraj reaches AIIMS
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also paid a visit to ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Delhi.
BJP puts on hold its programmes for the day as Vajpayee remains critical
In view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s critical health, BJP has suspended all its programmes. An event scheduled for 20 August where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch a book on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office has also been postponed, according to News18.
Narendra Modi may visit AIIMS again; next medical bulletin to be released after his visit, say reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS. The hospital is expected to release the latest medical bulletin after Modi's visit, according to News18.
Next one hour crucial for Vajpayee, say reports
AIIMS director will brief the Prime Minister's Office about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Doctors at AIIMS are presently monitoring Vajpayee in ICU and the next one hour is said to be crucial, News18 reported.
Vajpayee was honoured with Bharat Ratna in 2014; his birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2014. The same year, Modi government declared that Vajpayee's birth anniversary, i.e., 25 December, would be marked as Good Governance Day.
Vajpayee's family prays for his recovery
"I have been praying to god that just once I can see him give a speech again. Our family can never ever erase that image of his from our minds. I hope he gets well soon," said his niece, Kanti Mishra to ANI.
LK Advani visits AIIMS
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and daughter Pratibha Advani arrived at AIIMS hospital on Thursday morning to see ailing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vajpayee has pneumonia in both lungs and his kidneys are also weak: Sources
The BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. "Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source said on Thursday, as reported by PTI.
Vajpayee had called former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi his 'younger brother'
Vajpayee while grieving Rajiv Gandhi's death in 1991 had addressed him as his "younger brother" and had said that. "Rajiv Gandhi is the reason I am alive today." As CNN News 18 reported, this goes on to show the kind of equation he shared with even his political opponents.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Vajapayee in AIIMS
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also visit AIIMS where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted, ANI reported.
Nation prays for its former prime minister
Prayers and rituals to wish for Atal Bihari Vajapyee's health have started across the country with some students performing a havan to pray for his speedy recovery.
LK Advani had hailed Vajpayee's Pakistan policy
BJP veteran LK Advani in one of his blogs in 2010, had mentioned that how under the then UPA government the country's equation with Pakistan was in shambles. He then recollected how Atal Bihari Vajpayee under his regime had successfully led the Pakistan Army general to surrender before him, hailing his confidence and the stand he too on Kashmir.
India’s independence was accompanied by the creation of Pakistan. Partition had traumatic consequences: the killing of lakhs of innocent men, women and children, and the uprooting of crores. Since independence, therefore, a vital touchstone for judging Government of India’s handling of external affairs has been its Pakistan Policy. Only a government confident of itself could have responded to all this in the manner in which Vajpayee did. He first had the Army use its full might to quell the Kargil operation, which was the General’s own adventure. And he followed it up by another brave move : an invitation to the General for talks at Agra. It was this firm stand that made the General ultimately discard his Agra attitude and at Islamabad in January 2004 sign a joint statement with Vajpayee that “he will not permit any territory under Pakistan’s control to be used to support terrorism in any manner ”.
Amit Shah visits AIIMS, inquires about Vajpayee's health
BJP President Amit Shah arrived at AIIMS on Thursday morning where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted.
Rajnath SIngh to visit AIIMS at 10.30 am
Union home minister Rajnath Singh will visit ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS at around 10.30 am on Thursday, CNN News18 reported.
Mamta Banerjee to visit Vajpayee at AIIMS
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will fly to Delhi today to check on Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS.
Health bulletin expected at around 10.30 am
Dr Randeep Guleria is expected to visit Vajpayee in the ICU at 10 am, after which a health bulletin is expected around 10.30 am by AIIMS, CNN-News18 reported.
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria who is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has been the personal physician of Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping round-the-clock check on the ailing leader, Moneycontrol reported.
Arvind Kejriwal to visit AIIMS
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to soon pay a visit to ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Former prime minister is diabetic, had suffered heart attack in 2009
Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. And subsequently, he developed dementia, according to PTI.
New medical bulletin on Vajpayee's health soon
According to reports, another medical bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is expected to be released by AIMS in an hour.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal prays for Vajpayee's health
"Sad to hear about Atalji’s health. I pray to God for his fast recovery", Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday morning.
Venkaiah Naidu at AIIMS
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu leaves All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted.
Vajpayee's personal integrity did not receive a single stain
Firstpost oped says: In the course of his long political journey, Vajpayee's personal integrity did not receive a single stain and his political chastity and credibility remained impeccable. Better known as Atalji, he could easily make space among people through his mild manners, gentle humour and poetic lilt. After Jawaharlal Nehru, he is the only Indian political leader under whose direction a party won three general elections in a row.
AIIMS statement
"Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," the AIIMS said in the statement.
Vajpayee has been put on life support system
The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has worsened over the past 24 hours and he has been put on life-support system, the AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday night.
Suresh Prabhu tweeted that he had visited AIIMS to inquire about Vajapayee’s health
BJP Union ministers queue up at AIIMS
Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh and Harsh Vardhan, and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee. Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani was also seen at AIIMS.
Modi spent 50 minutes at the hospital
The health update came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on Wednesday evening to inquire about the condition of the former Prime Minister. Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. This was his fourth visit since Vajpayee got admitted at the hospital on June 11.
Vajpayee critical, confirms AIIMS
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and has been put on life support system after his health deteriorated in the last one day, AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday night.
"Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last nine weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," Dr Aarti Vij said in a press release.
15:20 (IST)
15:06 (IST)
Manhohar Lal Khattar to leave for Delhi at 3 pm
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will leave from Chandigarh at 3 pm to visit ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, News18 reported.
14:52 (IST)
Narendra Modi leaves AIIMS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the AIIMS hopsital in Delhi after get briefed by the team of doctors treating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
14:45 (IST)
Rajnath Singh says Vajpayee's condition remains critical
Briefing the media outside AIIMS, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition remains critical.
14:35 (IST)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expected at AIIMS soon
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be leaving for Delhi at 3 pm. He will be accompanied by minister Satpal Satti. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to land at Delhi airport soon and reach AIIMS at around 2.45 pm, News18 reported.
14:17 (IST)
Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitendra Singh and Bhupender Yadav reach Vajpayee's residence
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jitendra Singh and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav are stationed outside the residence of Vajpayee, ANI reported.
14:14 (IST)
Mamata reaches Delhi, says cancelled all work to visit 'statesman' Vajpayee
The West Bengal chief minister said, "I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today. I got chance to work with him. He is a statesman like figure. We supported him when his govt was falling. His pattern of work was different and not like present politics."
13:59 (IST)
PM reached AIIMS, to be briefed by doctors on Vajpayee's health
Narendra Modi has re-visited the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. He will be briefed by the team of doctors treating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
13:52 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to re-visit AIIMS
Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are expected to visit the AIIMS hospital again soon, according to reports. This will be Modi's second visit to the hospital within 24 hours.
13:48 (IST)
Traffic outside AIIMS hospital in Delhi has been blocked, security beefed up
While security outside AIIMS hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence in Delhi has been beefed up, traffic has also been blocked and no new entries are being allowed inside the hospital premises.
13:36 (IST)
Vasundhara Raje cancels 'Gaurav Yatra', visits Vajpayee
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also visited AIIMS. She had cancelled her 'gaurav yatra' to the Delhi to see an ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
13:31 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik praises Vajpayee, to fly to Delhi today to see him
"I served as a member of his cabinet for two years, to hear about his health is distressing. He is a great leader and to work under him was a very good experience. I would be flying to Delhi today, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik told ANI.
13:24 (IST)
Special prayers being offered in Ludhiana for former PM's recovery
Special prayers are being offered in Ludhiana's Sakteshwar Mahadev Ashram for former Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
13:17 (IST)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patanaik is headed to Delhi to see Vajpayee
"Deeply concerned about the deteriorating health condition of former minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Going to Delhi to see him at AIIMS. Praying to Lord Jagannath for his speedy recovery," the BJD chief tweeted.
12:57 (IST)
BJP's national executive meeting has been deferred
The Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed its national executive meeting in view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's deteriorating health condition, News18 reported.
12:36 (IST)
Farooq Abdullah visits Vajpayee in AIIMS, says 'he is a leader who only wanted peace'
"We all should pray for his recovery. We should not forget that he is a leader who wanted to make the country strong. He wanted peace not only in our country but the whole world: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said after visiting ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS, ANI reported.
12:28 (IST)
Ram Vilas Paswan, Uma Bharti visited AIIMS
Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Uma Bharti also visited AIIMS hospital in Delhi to inquire about Vajpayee's health.
12:27 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal cancels birthday celebrations, asks volunteers to not visit him as Vajpayee remains critical
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested his party volunteers not to celebrate his birthday in view of the deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. He has requests the volunteers to refrain from visiting his residence, according to reports.
12:20 (IST)
Watch: Students of a school in Lucknow pray for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's recovery
Students of ND Convent Public School in Lucknow have been praying since morning for the speedy recovery of the prime minister.
12:17 (IST)
Karnataka BJP leaders, BS Yedyurappa head to Delhi from Bengaluru
The entire Karnataka BJP leadership is heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, including Union minister Sadananda Gowda. Former Karnataka chief minister and state BJP President BS Yeddyurappa has suspended all meetings and scheduled plans in view of Vajpayee’s sensitive health, News18 reported.
12:13 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal arrives at AIIMS
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS.
12:12 (IST)
Lucknow students pray for Vajpayee
Students of Lucknow's ND Convent Public School prayed for the well-being and speedy recovery of the former prime minister
11:58 (IST)
Roads leading to Vajpayee's residence blocked
According to CNN-News18, roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg and Vajpayee's home have been blocked. The BJP stalwart has been admitted to AIIMS for the last nine weeks, where his condition remains critical.
11:52 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis to leave for Delhi at 3 pm
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will leave for New Delhi from Nagpur at 3 pm on Thursday afternoon to visit Vajpayee at AIIMS.
11:51 (IST)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to fly to Delhi
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will fly to Delhi on Thursday to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chouhan has reportedly postponed his election campaign to pay visit to BJP stalwart, who is being treated at AIIMS. He called Vajpayee an idol and prayed for his recovery. "With just his presence we got inspiration and encouragement. We pray for his health. No one can ever be like Atal ji. Campaigning for him was an honour for me," he said.
11:44 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath rushes to AIIMS
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is on his way to visit the ailing former prime minister, reported CNN-News18. He called Vajpayee the "tallest leader of India" and said that he was praying for his recovery.
11:28 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi arrives at AIIMS
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached AIIMS to see ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
11:11 (IST)
AIIMS releases latest medical bulletin on Vajpayee's health, says his condition still critical
"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems, read the AIIMS statement released on Thursday morning.
11:03 (IST)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh prays for Vajpayee
Amarinder Singh tweeted that he is joining the country in praying for the ailing former prime minister.
11:01 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj reaches AIIMS
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also paid a visit to ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Delhi.
10:57 (IST)
BJP puts on hold its programmes for the day as Vajpayee remains critical
In view of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s critical health, BJP has suspended all its programmes. An event scheduled for 20 August where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to launch a book on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s one year in office has also been postponed, according to News18.
10:45 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu prays for Vajpayee's recovery
N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday tweeted to wish a speedy recovery to the former PM.
10:42 (IST)
Narendra Modi may visit AIIMS again; next medical bulletin to be released after his visit, say reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may pay a second visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS. The hospital is expected to release the latest medical bulletin after Modi's visit, according to News18.
10:39 (IST)
Next one hour crucial for Vajpayee, say reports
AIIMS director will brief the Prime Minister's Office about the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Doctors at AIIMS are presently monitoring Vajpayee in ICU and the next one hour is said to be crucial, News18 reported.
10:33 (IST)
Vajpayee was honoured with Bharat Ratna in 2014; his birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2014. The same year, Modi government declared that Vajpayee's birth anniversary, i.e., 25 December, would be marked as Good Governance Day.
10:26 (IST)
Vajpayee's family prays for his recovery
"I have been praying to god that just once I can see him give a speech again. Our family can never ever erase that image of his from our minds. I hope he gets well soon," said his niece, Kanti Mishra to ANI.
10:25 (IST)
LK Advani visits AIIMS
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and daughter Pratibha Advani arrived at AIIMS hospital on Thursday morning to see ailing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
10:16 (IST)
Union ministers JP Nadda and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visit AIIMS
Union ministers JP Nadda and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to reports.
10:06 (IST)
Vajpayee has pneumonia in both lungs and his kidneys are also weak: Sources
The BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. "Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source said on Thursday, as reported by PTI.
09:51 (IST)
Vajpayee had called former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi his 'younger brother'
Vajpayee while grieving Rajiv Gandhi's death in 1991 had addressed him as his "younger brother" and had said that. "Rajiv Gandhi is the reason I am alive today." As CNN News 18 reported, this goes on to show the kind of equation he shared with even his political opponents.
09:35 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to visit Vajapayee in AIIMS
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also visit AIIMS where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted, ANI reported.
09:30 (IST)
Nation prays for its former prime minister
Prayers and rituals to wish for Atal Bihari Vajapyee's health have started across the country with some students performing a havan to pray for his speedy recovery.
09:25 (IST)
LK Advani had hailed Vajpayee's Pakistan policy
BJP veteran LK Advani in one of his blogs in 2010, had mentioned that how under the then UPA government the country's equation with Pakistan was in shambles. He then recollected how Atal Bihari Vajpayee under his regime had successfully led the Pakistan Army general to surrender before him, hailing his confidence and the stand he too on Kashmir.
India’s independence was accompanied by the creation of Pakistan. Partition had traumatic consequences: the killing of lakhs of innocent men, women and children, and the uprooting of crores. Since independence, therefore, a vital touchstone for judging Government of India’s handling of external affairs has been its Pakistan Policy. Only a government confident of itself could have responded to all this in the manner in which Vajpayee did. He first had the Army use its full might to quell the Kargil operation, which was the General’s own adventure. And he followed it up by another brave move : an invitation to the General for talks at Agra. It was this firm stand that made the General ultimately discard his Agra attitude and at Islamabad in January 2004 sign a joint statement with Vajpayee that “he will not permit any territory under Pakistan’s control to be used to support terrorism in any manner ”.
09:17 (IST)
Amit Shah visits AIIMS, inquires about Vajpayee's health
BJP President Amit Shah arrived at AIIMS on Thursday morning where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted.
09:15 (IST)
Rajnath SIngh to visit AIIMS at 10.30 am
Union home minister Rajnath Singh will visit ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS at around 10.30 am on Thursday, CNN News18 reported.
09:13 (IST)
Mamta Banerjee to visit Vajpayee at AIIMS
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will fly to Delhi today to check on Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS.
09:08 (IST)
Health bulletin expected at around 10.30 am
Dr Randeep Guleria is expected to visit Vajpayee in the ICU at 10 am, after which a health bulletin is expected around 10.30 am by AIIMS, CNN-News18 reported.
08:49 (IST)
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria who is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has been the personal physician of Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping round-the-clock check on the ailing leader, Moneycontrol reported.
08:39 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal to visit AIIMS
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to soon pay a visit to ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
08:32 (IST)
Former prime minister is diabetic, had suffered heart attack in 2009
Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. And subsequently, he developed dementia, according to PTI.