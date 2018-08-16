Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health LIVE updates: Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria who is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has been the personal physician of Vajpayee for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping round-the-clock check on the ailing leader, Moneycontrol reported.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and has been put on life support system after his health deteriorated in the last one day, AIIMS said in a statement on Wednesday night. Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. And subsequently, he developed dementia, according to PTI.

"Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted for the last nine weeks at AIIMS. Unfortunately his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," Dr Aarti Vij said in a press release. According to reports, another medical bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is expected to be released by AIMS in an hour.

Vajpayee was admitted at the AIIMS on 11 June with a kidney infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney, reports PTI. Vajpayee also suffered a stroke in 2009.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS Wednesday evening to inquire about Vajpayee's condition. Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.

Vajpayee's care team at AIIMS is led by Dr Randeep Guleria, a renowned pulmonologist and Director of AIIMS. Guleria has worked as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.

News18 is reporting that a stomach infection has gotten worse for Vajpayee.

AIIMS did not mention specifics but the storyline remains the same: "Unfortunately, his condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," AIIMS said.

Born 25 December 1924, Vajpayee served three times as India's prime minister, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, and then from 1998 to 2004. He was elected to the Lok Sabha ten times and twice to the Rajya Sabha. Vajpayee was the first non Congress prime minister to serve a full five-year term. At age 93, Vajpayee is currently the oldest living former Indian Prime Minister.

#EXCLUSIVE - “I will only say that he is very critical and we are all praying for him and that’s all. I met whosoever…” @drharshvardhan to @Runjhunsharmas upon visiting former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee in #AIIMS, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/W9GHsIBD8Y — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 15, 2018

In 1996, Vajpayee was sworn in as India's 10th prime minister but the BJP couldn't cobble together a majority. Vajpayee resigned after 13 days.

After the fall of the two United Front governments between 1996 and 1998, the 1998 general elections saw a bloc of political parties joining the BJP to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and Vajpayee was sworn in as PM for the second time. This NDA government lasted 13 months until mid-1999 when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) under Jayalalithaa withdrew its support.

In the 1999 general elections, the BJP-led NDA won 303 seats out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. On 13 October 1999, Vajpayee took oath as PM for the third time.