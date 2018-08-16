You are here:
Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead; latest updates: Punjab announces three-day mourning; Jharkhand declares holiday tomorrow

Politics FP Staff Aug 16, 2018 20:07:42 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead; latest updates: Punjab announces three-day mourning; Jharkhand declares holiday tomorrow

  • 20:07 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath hails Vajpayee for bringing political stability to India

    "He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) worked in the national interest, rather than personal interest. He brought a political stability to our country. His ashes will be spread in every river in Uttar Pradesh to respect his grand stature," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. The Uttar Pradesh government has also declared a public holiday on Friday.

  • 20:02 (IST)

    Seven-day mourning in Jharkhand; Punjab declared 3-day mourning

    The Jharkhand government has declared a seven-day mourning in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while the Punjab government has declared a three-day mourning. All offices/boards/corporation and educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed on Friday as a mark of respect, while Jharkhand has announced state holiday tomorrow.

  • 19:59 (IST)

    Convoy with mortal remains reaching Vajpayee's residence

  • 19:54 (IST)

    Vajpayee's contribution to India's democracy will be remembered, says Arun Jaitley

    Taking to Facebook, Union minister Arun Jaitley wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Atalji, unquestionably one of the tallest leaders of India. His contribution to India and India’s democracy will be always remembered.

    "His vision, oration, poetry, blended with his national commitment earned him respect from both friends and opponents."

  • 19:49 (IST)

    How the former PM cemented India's position as a nuclear power with Pokhran-II in 1998

    "The answer to an atom bomb is an atom bomb, nothing else."

    Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (later Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee said the aforementioned words in the Parliament in 1964 after the People's Republic of China detonated a 16-kiloton bomb, its first nuclear test, on 16 October, 1964, to become the fifth nation in the world to join the exclusive nuclear-armed State club.

    Twenty-four years later, Vajpayee's words took concrete shape and shook the world when India conducted nuclear tests and emerged as a nuclear power with Operation Shakti in Pokhran in 1998.

    Click here to read more

  • 19:41 (IST)

    Vajpayee was a star in sky of politics: Sumitra Mahajan

    Reacting to the passing of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "Atal ji was like a star in the sky of politics, which shone brighter than everyone else. He had the unique ability to bring everyone together. Even if you ask the opposition they hold a sense of respect for him."

  • 19:39 (IST)

    Watch: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's iconic speech during 1996 No-Confidence Motion

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Offices, schools to stay closed tomorrow

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Twitter that all Delhi government offices, schools, and other institutions will remain closed on Friday as "a mark of respect" for Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • 19:21 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Devendra Fadnavis condole Vajpayee's death

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a "great politician who was loved by million. "It's unimaginable that our beloved Atal ji is no more with us. This is an end of a political era, the void of his absence can never be filled," he said.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "He may be not with us physically, but his vision will always be with us, losing a person whom we always looked up to is a personal loss for all of us and I am sure we will always take inspiration from his ideology."

  • 19:14 (IST)

    Seven-day mourning announced

    The central government has announced a seven-day State mourning throughout India. During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where its regularly flown. A State funeral will also be accorded.

  • 19:12 (IST)

    Body to reach ex-prime minister's residence shortly

    The mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will reach his residence shortly, where people will be able to pay their last respects. The body will be taken to BJP headquarters at 10 am on Friday, according to reports.

  • 18:59 (IST)

    Preparating underway at Vajpayee's residence

    The mortal remains of Vajpayee are expected to reach his residence in Delhi shortly. 

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Vajpayee will be remembered as pioneer of first stable non-Congress govt, says LK Advani

    Referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his "closest friend for over 65 years", senior BJP leader LK Advani said that he was at a loss of words to express his "deep grief and sadness". "I cherish the memories of my long association with him, right from our days as pracharaks of the RSS, to the inception of Bharatiya Jana Singh, the struggle of the dark months during the Emergency leading to the formation of Janata Party and later the emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980," Advani was quoted as saying on Thursday by PTI

    "Atal ji will be remembered as the pioneer of the first ever stable non-Congress coalition government at the Centre and I had the privilege of working as his deputy for six years."

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Vajpayee was an excellent orator, a great PM: Manmohan Singh

    "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vaajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional public servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great prime minister" ANI quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh as saying.

  • 18:47 (IST)

    India has lost one of its tallest leaders, says Naveen Patnaik

    Condoling the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said, "I am deeply grieved at the sad demise of Vajpayee ji. India has lost one of its tallest leaders."

  • 18:46 (IST)

    BJP cancels its national executive meet

    The BJP has canceleed its national executive meeting, which was scheduled to be held on 18-19 August, reported ANI.

  • 18:43 (IST)

    Mulayam Singh Yadav calls Vajpayee's demise 'big loss' for India

    Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said, "He was a very simple man, in spite of being such a senior leader. There was not even a shred of arrogance in him. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him."

  • 18:32 (IST)

    Body of Atal Bihari Vajpayee leaves AIIMS

    The body of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been taken out of AIIMS. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that his mortal remains will be taken to his residence, where people can pay tribute to him.

  • 18:29 (IST)

    'Vajpayee was a true Indian'

    Speaking to reporters, Venkaiah Naidu hailed Atal Bihari Vajpayee as "a big reformer". "He brought connectivity revolution in the country. For five years, he provided a stable government. He was a true Indian. It was his remarkable humility to take everyone along with him. He was an honest leader of the country post-independence. It's a big loss," he said. "The nation pays homage to the great son of this country."

  • 18:24 (IST)

    We will miss him: Rahul Gandhi

    "Today India lost a great son. Former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family and all his admirers," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

  • 18:23 (IST)

    India has lost a multi-faceted ‘Ratna’, says Venkaiah Naidu

    Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee as "a friendly and lovable prime minister India has had", Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said that, India has "lost a multi-faceted ‘Ratna’, a diamond that adorned Bharata Mata for many decades."

    In another tweet, Naidu said that Vajpayee's speech inspired him to join politics. "I used to be such a fan of his from my college days," he said.

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Union Cabinet likely to meet at 6.30pm

    According to India Today, the Union Cabinet is like to meet at 6.30 pm to pass a resolution about national mourning in wake of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

  • 18:14 (IST)

    India has lost a great son, says Pranab Mukherjee

    In a tweet, former president Pranab Mukherjee said, "A reasoned critique in Opposition and a seeker of consensus as prime minister, Atal ji was a democrat to the core. In his passing away, India has lost a great son and an era has come to an end. My deepest condolences."

  • 18:05 (IST)

    Xinhua tweets about Vajpayee's death with wrong image

    News agency Xinhua tweeted about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise by using the image of former defence minister George Fernandes. 

  • 18:01 (IST)

    The Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all, says Ram Nath Kovind

    President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted after the demise of former prime minister Ram Nath Kovind. "Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former prime minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own," he said.

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Atal ji's passing irreplaceable loss for me, says Narendra Modi

    In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness," Modi said.

    "Atal ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit," he said.

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee no more

    In a statement, AIIMS said that former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee passed away at 5.05 pm on Thursday. "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of former prime minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 5.05 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

    "Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today," it said.

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Ex-prime minister is under supervision of AIIMS director

    Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS.​ Guleria has served as personal physician to the three-time prime minister for over three decades.

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Jyotiraditya Scindia to fly to Delhi in evening

    Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has cancelled his Guna tour in view of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health. Scindia will be flying to Delhi from Bhopal on Thursday evening.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches AIIMS

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at AIIMS. 

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among the many leaders who visited have Vajpayee in the hospital so far. 

  • 17:18 (IST)

    AIIMS medical bulletin expected at 5.30 pm

    A health bulletin from the premier hospital in the morning said Vajpayee's "condition continues to be the same. He is critical and on life-support system".
     
    "Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and his kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source had told PTI.

  • 17:05 (IST)

    Traffic restrictions around AIIMS as crowds gather outside hospital

    A large crowd of mediapersons and others have gathered outside the hospital in south Delhi to get updates on Vajpayee's heath, affecting movement of traffic on the road today. Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital.

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Several chief ministers expected to arrive in Delhi

    A number of chief ministers, including Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Assam's Sarbananda Sonowal, are expected to arrive in Delhi later on Thursday. Several governors, including Assam's Jagdish Mukhi, are also arriving in Delhi.

  • 16:57 (IST)

    Raman Singh prays for Vajpayee's long life

    Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that the entire country is praying for the health of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Chhattisgarh and the entire nation is praying for him. We pray to the God to make him healthy soon and bless him with a long life," he said.

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot, Raj Babbar at AIIMS

    Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar have reached AIIMS where the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life support.

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi arrive at AIIMS 

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi arrived at All India Institute of Medical Science. They were accompanied by Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav.

  • 16:40 (IST)

    BJP to finalise dates for national executive meet 'later'
     
    The BJP on Thursday postponed its two-day national executive, slated for 18-19 August, in the wake of critical health condition of its veteran leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
     
    "As of now, the national executive has been postponed, and its dates will be finalised later," a party leader said.
     
    PTI

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Stalin hopes speedy recovery for Vajpayee 
    DMK working president MK Stalin wished ailing former prime minister and BJP leader AB​ Vajpayee a speedy recovery.
     
    In a tweet, Stalin, also leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said, "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the senior leader and we join them in wishing him a speedy recovery."

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Entire country loves Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says Ashok Tandon

    As anxiety grew about the state of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health, then advisor to former prime minister Ashok Tandon explained why people are praying for 93-year-old leader's recovery."Entire country loves him. Present generation of politicians draws inspiration from him. The manner in which he maintained dignity in the Parliament is exemplary," he said.

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Uddhav Thackeray may leave for Delhi 
    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray may leave for New Delhi on Thursday evening to enquire about the health of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari​ Vajpayee, who is on life support at the AIIMS, sources said.
     
    "Atal ji and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray shared close relations when the Sena supremo was alive. Their personal bonding was one of the reasons why the BJP-Sena​ alliance stayed strong for decades. It would be natural for​ Uddhav ji to visit the former prime minister to check on his health," a source close to Thackeray said.
     
    PTI

  • 16:18 (IST)

    Kailash Satyarthi arrives at AIIMS

    Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was seen arriving at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted and is in a "critical condition.

  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee insulated BJP from anti-reservation stir

    Although a brahmin by caste, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in his heart, was consistent in his politics that was favourably disposed towards backward classes, Dalits and marginalised sections of society. There were several instances at the height of anti-reservation movement in Gujarat in the 1980s when Vajpayee visited the state and distanced the party from the stir. In one of his meetings, he is believed to have said, "Even if God tells me to do it, I will never remove reservation." That showed his commitment to the uplift of marginalised sections of society. And he insulated the BJP from the anti-reservation stir.

  • 16:05 (IST)

    Modi's visit lasted over 45 minutes
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his second visit in less than 24 hours.​ BJP president Amit Shah also reached the hospital for the second time since morning.
     
    The prime minister was at the hospital for a little over 45 minutes. Modi had visited the hospital on evening also to enquire about Vajpayee's condition. ​Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also at the hospital. 
     
    PTI

  • 16:03 (IST)

    'Bajpayee a nice human being'
    Members of the Beriwal family where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to stay during his visits to the city, are praying for his speedy recovery as his condition remains critical at the Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
     
    For the Beriwals of Chittaranjan Avenue in the city, Vajpayee is a family friend. "He was a non-vegetarian and connoisseur of good food. But in our house, non-vegetarian food is not cooked. So, he used to eat all kinds of food. On some occasions, Vajpayee-ji even used to have puchka (golgappa) sitting in our balcony," he recalls. 
     
    "Vajpayee-ji also used to watch films in our house. Once we had watched the film Umrao Jaan. He is a nice human being," another member of the family told a news channel.
     
    PTI

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's visit to AIIMS

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS on Thursday. Earlier, at 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan' event in Delhi, Rahul had said, "Vajpayee is in the hospital and we pray for him."

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee still critical, says JP Nadda

    Addressing the media, Health Minister JP Nadda said that former prime minister's condition is "still critical", and that the doctors at AIIMS are taking efforts to revive his health. He also said that the medical bulletin will be out soon.

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Leaders throng AIIMS

    Leaders cutting across party lines on Thursday prayed for the recovery of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajayee, who is in a "critical" condition. Among those who visited him at AIIMS hospital in Delhi are senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, party president Amit Shah, Shahnawaj Hussain, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Union ministers Prakash Javedkar, Harsh Vardhan visited him at the hospital.

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Sharad Yadav prays for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's early recovery

    Loktantrik Janata Dal Sharad Yadav tweeted saying that he worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a minister in his government and that the former prime minister loved him a lot. "His health is not well. I pray for his early recovery and long life," he said in the tweet.

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Movement around AIIMS restricted

    According to reports, movement in and around All India Institutes of Medical Sciences has been restricted. An official statement on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health is expected soon. 

  • 15:20 (IST)

    People in Lucknow pray for Vajpayee
    As former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to battle for life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, people of all faiths in his "karam bhoomi" Lucknow held special prayers for his long life.
     
    Shortly after the news spread that the veteran leader's health has deteriorated, people began flocking to temples to offer prayers and hold 'havans' for his longevity.
     
    Special prayers were organised at Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple and the one at the BJP office in Lucknow. Children offered prayers and said 'duas' at madarsas and a public school in the city.
     
    PTI

