From Kabutarkhana, Dadar

At 6.30 pm on Wednesday, Nitin Gajanan was attending to a customer when suddenly a strong explosion shook the area in Kabutarkhana, Dadar. He knew it was a bomb blast instantly, as he had witnessed a similar situation in 1993 at Worli when serial blasts shook the city then.

Two neon sign lights hanging outside the shop were shattered. Nitin said that the intensity of the blast was so strong that a worker in his shop fell on to him.

“It was certainly a high intensity blast,” Nitin said.

He then saw at least two people dead who he said rode on bikes. He also said that one more person, possibly a bystander, could have also died. He described a scene where injured were forced into taxis immediately and for 15-20 minutes there was nobody to help.

Listen to his account here:

Immediately after the blast, shutters were pulled down in the area. People began to run in all directions. The police force, press, politicians were all over the location. Politicians, supposedly from the opposition, were seen criticising the Congress government.

Journalists were seen interviewing bystanders and shop-keepers. Locals were seen clicking pictures and making videos along with journalists. They were giving sound bytes to news channels vividly describing the situation.

A jeweller had his glass window shattered due to the intensity of the blast.

A Maruti esteem car with a windshield shattered was towed away.

Cops were asking bystanders to leave the location.