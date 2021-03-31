Assembly polls 2021: Second phase of elections in West Bengal, Assam tomorrow; steps to locate polling station

A polling station is a designated place where electors go to cast their vote. A polling booth, on the other hand, is set up by parties and candidates beyond a distance of 200 meters from the polling stations.

The second phase of polls in West Bengal and Assam is slated to kick off tomorrow. (Thursday, 1 April).

In Bengal, 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 seats while in Assam the fate of five ministers, the deputy speaker and a few significant Opposition faces will be decided as 39 seats head to the polls.

West Bengal

All eyes are on the high-profile Nandigram constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her protege turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari. All 10,620 booths where polling will be held this phase have been declared as sensitive by the Election Commission, which has deployed around 651 companies of Central forces to provide security, officials said.

Besides, the state police will also be deployed at strategic locations during the polling which will begin at 7 am, they said. A total of 199 companies of Central Armed Police Force will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura, sources said.

Assam

In all, 345 candidates including 26 women are in the fray in this phase, the polling for which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid heavy security and strict COVID-19 guidelines, officials said.

The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's PartyLiberal (UPPL) are fighting in six and three seats respectively. There are "friendly contests" between the BJP and theAGP in Patharkandi and Algapur, while the BJP is engaged in similar fights with the UPPL in Majbat and Kalaigaon.

The Grand Alliance's Congress is contesting in 28 seats, the AIUDF in seven and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) in four. The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) iscontesting in 19 seats. There is a direct contest between the NDA and the Grand Alliance in 25 constituencies, while the rest arewitnessing triangular fights.

How to locate your polling station

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. To locate your polling station, voters may use the services of the Voter Helpline App developed by the Election Commission for this purpose.

Voters can also log on to the official website of the Election Commission — electoralsearch.in — to search for their polling station. Voters can access the page using this direct link.

The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling station. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>.

Additionally, the electoral roll also has the exact address, Google location and photographs of the polling station.

A polling station, however, should not be confused with a polling booth as the latter is set up by candidates or parties to help electors identify the candidates and parties, and offer assistance in locating their polling stations.

As per rules polling booths are set up beyond a distance of 200 meters from the polling stations.

With inputs from PTI