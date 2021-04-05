Assembly polls 2021: Elections in four states, Puducherry tomorrow; steps to locate polling station

A polling station is a designated place where electors go to cast their vote. A polling booth, on the other hand, is set up by parties and candidates beyond a distance of 200 meters from the polling stations.

Four states and one Union Territory are set to go to polls tomorrow (Tuesday, 6 April).

Polling for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections will take place in a single phase tomorrow, while Assam will see voting for the third and final phase. West Bengal, which is holding elections in eight phases till 29 April, will see its third phase of polling.

Votes will be counted on 2 May.

How to locate your polling station

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. To locate your polling station, voters may use the services of the Voter Helpline App developed by the Election Commission for this purpose.

Voters can also log on to the official website of the Election Commission — electoralsearch.in — to search for their polling station. Voters can access the page using this direct link.

The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling station. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>.

Additionally, the electoral roll also has the exact address, Google location and photographs of the polling station.

A polling station, however, should not be confused with a polling booth as the latter is set up by candidates or parties to help electors identify the candidates and parties, and offer assistance in locating their polling stations.

As per rules polling booths are set up beyond a distance of 200 meters from the polling stations.

With inputs from PTI