Assembly polls 2019: BJP announces names of six candidates for Arunachal Pradesh, 12 for Sikkim

New Delh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

After the party's central election committee (CEC) meeting approved the lists, the BJP released the second list for Sikkim with 12 candidates, and the first list for Arunachal Pradesh featuring six names.

The CEC meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other members of the committee.

The 60-seat Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh and the 32-seat Sikkim Assembly will go to polls on 11 April simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha election.

