Assembly poll 2018: BJP releases candidates list for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana; Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Budhni

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the names of candidates for 177 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 28 in Telangana and 24 in Mizoram for the upcoming Assembly elections in December.

From Madhya Pradesh, some prominent names featured, including, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Narottam Mishra, Archana Chitnis, Surendra Patwa and Jitendra Gehlot among others. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from the Budhni constituency in Sehore district.

The list was released after the Central Election Committee of the BJP met on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and several other party leaders attended the meeting.

Elections for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on 28 November while election in the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on 7 December.

Counting of votes for all states will be held on 11 December.

Here is the complete list of BJP candidates for :