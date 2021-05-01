Assembly Elections Results 2021: All you need to know about counting date, time, total seats and majority mark
According to the Election Commission website, trends will be available on the official results page results.eci.gov.in soon after the counting starts at 8 am
The Assembly elections in four states Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu and the UT of Puducherry will come to an end on 2 May with the Election Commission set to begin counting of votes at 8 am tomorrow.
While polling was conducted in a single phase on 6 April in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Assam voted in three phases between 27 March and 6 April while voting in West Bengal was held in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April. By-elections to Lok Sabha seats as well as Assembly seats in other states were also held during the period.
The result of the general elections to the five legislative assemblies, as well as bye-elections, will be declared tomorrow.
As reported earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued clear instructions that entry of polling agents and candidates will not be permitted inside the counting hall without a negative COVID-19 RT PCR report or Rapid Antigen Test within 48 hours of the start of counting or vaccination certificate for both doses.
The winning candidate can be accompanied by not more than two people. EC has also prohibited victory rallies.
What time are the results expected?
However, according to a report in NDTV, final results are expected to be declared by 5 pm.
The West Bengal Assembly election results might take time to be declared as the voting process was completed in eight phases.
Where to check results?
To check the results of the Assembly Elections 2021 and the bye-elections 2021, people can check the ECI Voter Helpline app or the official website results.eci.gov.in. Using the app and web portal, people can check whether a candidate is leading or trailing in their constituency.
Live updates from various counting centres will also be available on Firstpost. Readers can visit Firstpost or the Assembly Election Results page to get the latest updates on result trends.
Elections results will also be broadcast live on CNN-News18.
What is the winning margin?
All the four states, and the UT of Puducherry, which went to polls over more than one month, have different winning margins due to the different strengths of their legislative assemblies. Here are the details of the majority margin a party or alliance requires to form government in the four states Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the UT of Puducherry:
Kerala Assembly Election 2021
Total seats: 140
Majority mark: 71
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
Total seats: 292 (there are 294 seats in total, however, elections in two constituencies were not conducted following the deaths of candidates)
Majority mark: 148
Assam Assembly Election 2021
Total seats: 126
Majority mark: 64
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021
Total seats: 234
Majority mark: 118
Puducherry Assembly Election 2021
Total seats: 30 (plus three nominated members)
Majority mark: 17
The EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.
