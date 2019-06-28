Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to be held by year-end, says Amit Shah; claims improvement in law and order situation

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday promised in the Lok Sabha that Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir by this year end even as moved a resolution for extension of President's Rule in the state. He also moved also a bill that seeks to bring persons residing in the areas adjoining international border within the ambit of reservation, at par with resident near the line of control.

The resolution and bill were moved together after the house decided to take them together. Moving the resolution, Shah said that preparations are underway to hold Assembly elections in the state by the end of this year. "In the view of Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, preparations are underway to hold Assembly elections by the end of this year," Shah informed the house.

Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, spoke of the security situation in the state. "We are monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Construction of bunkers in border areas will be done within the time limit set by the previous home minister Rajnath Singh Ji. Life of every individual is important to us," he said.

The home minister remarked that terror-related incidents saw a decline during President's rule while stressing that the government will continue to maintain a zero-tolerance policy against the menace in the state.

Talking about the successful conduct of Panchayat elections, Shah said, "Panchayat elections were not conducted in Jammu and Kashmir for many years. But in the last one year, our government held elections in more than 4,000 panchayats. Now, over 40,000 panch and sarpanch are serving for the people."

"Elections in the state have been bloody in the past, but there was no violence during Lok Sabha elections. Law and order situation has improved considerably," he added."This House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 19th December 2018 in respect of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 3 July, 2019," the resolution said.

The Union Cabinet had earlier this month approved an extension of President's Rule. The present term of President's Rule in the state is expiring on 2 July. The President's Rule was implemented in the state in June last year following the collapse of the PDP-BJP alliance.

The State Assembly, initially kept in suspended animation was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik in November. Shah also moved a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, for consideration and passage in the House."The Amendment proposes that people living along the line of control, international border and line of actual control should be included in the three per cent reservation," The home minister said.

"Children living on the international border will also receive benefits. Over 3.5 lakh people will be benefitted from it. This bill is not to please anyone but for those living near the International Border," he added. The bill, which amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

"Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the International Border suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness. This situation often compels departure of these residents to other safer places thereby having an adverse impact on their economic condition and educational status," the statement of objects and reasons appended to the bill said.

"Therefore, there was a persistent demand from persons residing in the areas adjoining the international Border to bring them within the ambit of the said act and bring them at par with the persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control," it said.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.