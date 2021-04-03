Assembly elections 2021: Narendra Modi to address three rallies in Assam, West Bengal today

While the third phase will mark the end of the voting process in Assam, Bengal will see another five phases before the results are declared on 2 May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again be in Assam and West Bengal on Saturday to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two states will see the third phase of voting on 6 April.

While the third phase will mark the end of the voting process in Assam, Bengal will see another five phases before the results are declared on 2 May. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will also go to polls on 6 April, all in a single phase.

The prime minister will address three public meetings on Saturday, starting with Tamulpur, Assam at 11 am. He will then depart for Bengal for his second public meeting at Tarakeshwar at 2:45 pm, followed by the last at 4:15 pm in Sonarpur.

This is the second time in three days that Modi will be in Assam and Bengal, where the BJP is taking on the Congress-AIUDF alliance and TMC respectively.

On Thursday, addressing a rally in the 24 Parganas, the prime minister said that some weeks ago, people said the BJP will get 200 seats in Bengal. He added the party's strong start in the first phase has made it clear that the voices of people have God's approval. "BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal," he said.

Recently, he also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee, asking if she was already planning to contest elections from a different seat.

Responding to Modi, Banerjee said she wasn't a member of the BJP that she would accept the prime minister's suggestion. “I have contested from Nandigram and will win from there,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.