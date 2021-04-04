live

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala, Amit Shah to address public meetings in Assam today

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Shah will address public meetings at Sarbhong, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari while Rahul will speak at corner meetings in Mananthavady, Kozhikode and Nemom

FP Staff April 04, 2021 10:32:13 IST
Apr 04, 2021 - 11:04 (IST)

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 LATEST Updates

RECAP: Congress hits out at EC for reducing campaign ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma
 
The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Election Commission for reducing the campaign ban on Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said it is a dark day for parliamentary democracy and history will not pardon the poll panel. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the EC, by posting on Twitter "Election 'Commission'." Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was deplorable that the EC could not sustain its own order and accused the poll body of buckling under pressure of the Modi government in reducing the ban on Sarma from 48 hours to 24 hours.
 
 

Apr 04, 2021 - 10:48 (IST)

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 LATEST Updates

Cong committed to correcting BJP's governance of division,distortion, deceit, says Salman Khurshid

 
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said his party is committed to correct BJP's governance of division, distortion and deceit if voted to power in Assam. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati , the former union minister alleged that the saffron party has throughout its poll campaign attempted to destroy tenets of democracy and Assamese identity. "The BJP believes in division, distortion and deceit. Five years of its rule in Assam has put a stamp on this," he said. Asserting that the Congress treats everyone equally and fairly, he said, "BJP's politics is centred around hatred. Last five years have seen an unprecedented downfall in Assam's economic prowess, peace in the state and severe damage to Assamese identity." Khurshid said the "writing is on the wall" for the BJP after the support Congress' Grand Alliance received from the people of the state for its 'Five Guarantees'.
 
PTI

Apr 04, 2021 - 10:25 (IST)

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 LATEST Updates

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala today

 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address corner meetings in Mananthavady (11 am), Kozhikode (2.15 pm) and Nemom (5 pm), said the party in a Twitter post,

Apr 04, 2021 - 10:19 (IST)

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 LATEST Updates

Amit Shah to address three public meetings in Assam today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings at Sarbhong (12 pm), Bhabanipur (1.30 pm) and Jalukbari (3.15 pm), the BJP said in a Twitter post.

Apr 04, 2021 - 10:15 (IST)

Assembly Elections 2021 LATEST Updates

JP Nadda to participate in events in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry 


Assembly Elections 2021 Latest Updates: Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address public meetings in Assam today while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Kerala.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked on Saturday why DMK leaders were making a big issue out of a raid at the house of party chief MK Stalin's daughter, saying one need not fear if there is nothing to hide.

A slew of AIADMK functionaries, including some ministers, have also been raided by Income Tax officials "but we are not saying anything", he said.

Incidentally, the AIADMK moved the EC on Saturday against the searches, saying they were "unwanted" and allegedly carried out at the behest of the Congress and the DMK.

"But the DMK is making such a big issue out of IT officials holding searches at the house of Stalin's daughter. If one has nothing to hide, why are you afraid?" Palaniswami asked while addressing an election rally in Salem.

The DMK lashed out at the BJP-led Centre on Friday over the searches by Income Tax officials at the residence of Stalin's daughter Senthamarai in Chennai and alleged that there was a "political objective" behind the action.

The raids on Senthamarai and others were aimed to check "political cash distribution" in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, sources in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had told news agency PTI.

Palaniswami further said I-T officials carry out checks based on information and referred to such searches on the premises of AIADMK functionaries, including Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan.

He asked if Senthamarai belongs to a royal household and whether searches cannot be conducted at her place. In a democratic country, searches can be carried out anywhere, the chief minister added.

Updated Date: April 04, 2021 10:32:13 IST

TAGS:

