Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala, Amit Shah to address public meetings in Assam today
Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Shah will address public meetings at Sarbhong, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari while Rahul will speak at corner meetings in Mananthavady, Kozhikode and Nemom
Cong committed to correcting BJP's governance of division,distortion, deceit, says Salman Khurshid
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 LATEST Updates
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala today
Amit Shah to address three public meetings in Assam today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings at Sarbhong (12 pm), Bhabanipur (1.30 pm) and Jalukbari (3.15 pm), the BJP said in a Twitter post.
JP Nadda to participate in events in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Assembly Elections 2021 Latest Updates: Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address public meetings in Assam today while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Kerala.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked on Saturday why DMK leaders were making a big issue out of a raid at the house of party chief MK Stalin's daughter, saying one need not fear if there is nothing to hide.
A slew of AIADMK functionaries, including some ministers, have also been raided by Income Tax officials "but we are not saying anything", he said.
Incidentally, the AIADMK moved the EC on Saturday against the searches, saying they were "unwanted" and allegedly carried out at the behest of the Congress and the DMK.
"But the DMK is making such a big issue out of IT officials holding searches at the house of Stalin's daughter. If one has nothing to hide, why are you afraid?" Palaniswami asked while addressing an election rally in Salem.
The DMK lashed out at the BJP-led Centre on Friday over the searches by Income Tax officials at the residence of Stalin's daughter Senthamarai in Chennai and alleged that there was a "political objective" behind the action.
The raids on Senthamarai and others were aimed to check "political cash distribution" in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, sources in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had told news agency PTI.
Palaniswami further said I-T officials carry out checks based on information and referred to such searches on the premises of AIADMK functionaries, including Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan.
He asked if Senthamarai belongs to a royal household and whether searches cannot be conducted at her place. In a democratic country, searches can be carried out anywhere, the chief minister added.
