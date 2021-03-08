West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 LIVE updates: Mamata to file nomination papers from Nandigram on 10 March, Suvendu on Friday

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 LIVE updates: Mamata will contest the Nandigram seat for the first time after relinquishing the Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata, from where she had won twice

TMC MLAs Sonali Guha, Dipendu Biswas, Rabindranath Bhattacharya and Jatu Lahiri joined the BJP, said reports. Sarla Murmu, who was replaced as the TMC candidate from Habibpur earlier in the day, also joined the saffron party. One more TMC MLA, Sital Sardar. also joined the saffron party later.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed that the people of the state are "eagerly waiting" to bring back the BJP-led government to power with over 100 seats in the 126-member Assembly. He said party is heavily banking upon the developmental work done by the NDA government and sought another term to make Assam one of the best states in India.

BJP had promised an Assam free from corruption, pollution, terrorism and illegal foreigners along with ushering in development. The people have got the assurance of their fulfillment because of the "sincere efforts" by the BJP-led government in all these fronts, Sonowal told reporters. Asked what will be his message to the people during the campaigning, Sonowal said "Only development. For making an 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India), we have to make an 'atmanirbhar Assam' (self reliant Assam). That is why we are aiming to make Assam one of the best states in the country." He exuded confidence that the BJP-led three-party alliance will achieve its target of winning over 100 seats out of 126 during the forthcoming Assembly polls.

This is contrary to the position in 2016, when BJP had projected the then union minister Sarbananda Sonowal as its chief ministerial face before the elections were held. "When there is no government, then the CM name is projected. When we are in government, then we do not project any name for the CM post," Dass told PTI in an interview. He claimed that not a single BJP worker has asked this question about the name of chief ministerial candidate, and only the media is enquiring about it. "

BJP will not announce the chief ministerial candidate before the Assam polls and a decision in this regard will be taken by its Parliamentary Board at the time of forming the next government, the saffron party state unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said on Monday. Incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and influential minister and convenor of the North East Democratic Front (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma have also said the ultimate decision on selecting a person for the chief minister chair in the new government will be that of the party's Parliamentary board.

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has joined hands with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, said reports. “In the alliance led by the AMMK, Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and the AIMIM Party led by him has been allotted three constituencies in Tamil Nadu, namely Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram,” Dhinakaran said in a press release.

The Congress and DMK on Monday held their second round of seat sharing talks for the 6 April Puducherry Assembly elections and a pact is likely to be reached soon after top leadership-level parleys. A day after the first round of discussions, leaders of the two parties again met at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office . Emerging from the 45-minute-long deliberations, former chief minister V Narayanasamy told reporters that the DMK delegates informed them about the number of seats the party wanted out of the 30 constituencies in the Union Territory. Declining to make public the quantum demanded by the DMK, he said they would place all the details before the All India Congress Committee. Narayanasamy and PCC president A V Subramanian among others represented the Congress, while the DMK fielded its convenors SP Sivakumar and R Siva for the talks. He said AICC General Secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao would have talks with DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai and a final decision on the seat sharing would be taken by Tuesday.

Adhikari, whose name was announced as the BJP candidate from the seat on Saturday, will file the nomination on 12 March . "After filing nomination papers, he will address a rally there," BJP leader Kanishka Panda said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination papers from the Nandigram seat on 10 March , while her rival and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari will do the same two days later, as the stage is set for the Battle Royale in the constituency. After the release of the party manifesto on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo would leave for Nandigram in the evening and file her nomination papers the next day, party sources told news agency PTI. She would then attend a workers' meet and return to Kolkata on 11 March

AINRC founder leader N Rangasamy, who has been remaining silent on the issue of alliance for the polls, held several rounds of talks with the office-bearers of his party to enlist their views on whether to join hands with the BJP or go it alone like in 2016. Sources close to Rangasamy told PTI that no decision had been taken so far. Rangasamy is reportedly not happy with the BJP seeking to project former minister A Namassivayam, who joined the party after resigning from Narayanasamy ministry, as the CM candidate of the alliance. AINRC had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to the lone Parliament seat here in alliance with BJP and the AIADMK but the Congress candidate had emerged victorious then.

List of BJP candidates for general election to the legislative assembly election of Assam & West Bengal finalised by BJP CEC. https://t.co/nZvhKjlflg pic.twitter.com/y2HX9ZTzbp



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "spreading lies and canards" against the TMC government, and said voters, this time, would witness 'Didi versus BJP' fight in all 294 constituencies of the poll-bound state.

Taking a dig at Modi over inclusion of his picture in COVID-19 vaccination certificates, she said the "day wasn't far when the country will be named after him".

Asserting that she will return to power for the third consecutive time in Bengal, the feisty TMC boss said, "The fight is between me and the BJP in all 294 seats." "They (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women's safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in Modi's favourite Gujarat?

"The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee, who led a rally in Kolkata on the occasion of International Women's Day, stated.

Rebutting the PM's claim that women do not feel safe in Bengal, she said, "Had that been the case, they wouldn't have been able to move around freely at night."

Hitting out at the PM, Banerjee also said that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should shift focus on BJP- ruled states, including 'model state' Gujarat, "where, media reports suggest, four rapes and two killings have been recorded every day over the past two years."

The TMC rally, which commenced in College Square area in central Kolkata, concluded near Dorina crossing, five kilometres away. Senior party leaders Chandrima Bhattacharyaa and Mala Roy joined the march.

Among others, actresses and now TMC candidates June Maliya, Saayoni Ghosh and Sayantika Banerjee were also seen taking part in the rally.