Assembly Elections 2021: EC to raise voter awareness through SVEEP; here's a look at initiative

West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are set to go to polls to elect their Assembly members from 27 March to 29 April. To raise voter awareness and participation, the Election Commission is taking several measures under its SVEEP programme.

What is SVEEP?

SVEEP, or Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, was started by the Election Commission in 2009 to educate citizens about the electoral process. It is based on multiple general and targeted interventions, designed according to the socio-economic, cultural and demographic profile of the states as well as the history of electoral participation.

SVEEP in 2021 polls

SVEEP’s objective for the upcoming 2021 elections is “to ensure safe and enhanced participation of voters” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the programme, the EC is holding special outreach activities to publicise the safety measures to be undertaken during elections. Contactless and digital mediums for all outreach activities i.e television, print, social Media etc are being preferred.

Specialised awareness campaigns are being undertaken for contactless awareness and demonstration of EVM-VVPAT.

The poll panel will activate voter facilitation centres in the states to facilitate voters. The voter

helpline number ‘1950’ is active across the country to cater the voters’ queries. In addition, Voter Helpline App has also been launched.

The SMS facility has also been made available via the helpline number to let electors verify their names on the electoral roll.

Through SVEEP, the EC has identified ‘lowest turnout’ polling stations. It has analysed the reasons for the low turnout and is rolling out targeted interventions based on the findings to meet its objective of ‘no voter to be left behind’.

The EC has taken up special outreach activities to target the following groups: youth, women, persons with disabilities, Senior Citizens, NRI voters, service personnel, migrants (especially those who have migrated due to COVID-19 ) and transgender.

On the 11th National Voters' Day 2021 on 25 January, President Ram Nath Kovind launched the Election Commission web radio initiative ‘Hello Voters’. The 24x7 online web radio

service will stream voter awareness programmes on the Election Commission’s website.