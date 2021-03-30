Assembly Elections 2021: Braille voter slips to be provided for visually-impaired electors; all you need to know
Visually-challenged electors will be given accessible voter information slips with Braille features in addition to the voter information slips.
The upcoming 2021 Assembly election scheduled to begin from 27 March will be held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. While voter information slips (VIS) will be used for the first time in these elections, the Election Commission will issue Braille voter information slips for electors who have visual impairment or are blind.
What are voter information slips?
The Election Commission announced in February that voter information slips will replace photo voter slips and will be issued to electors at least five days prior to the date of poll. Voter information slips will include details like polling station information, date and time of poll, etc, but not have the photograph of the elector.
‘Accessible voter slips’
Visually-challenged electors will be given accessible voter information slips with Braille features in addition to the voter information slips. The poll panel’s release dated 26 Februrary 2021 said that these slips were being provided “to ensure ease of participation and active engagement of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the election process”.
It has to be noted that voter slips cannot be used by the voters as their identity proof. For identification at the polling station, the voters should present their Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any of the following EC-approved identification documents:
1. Aadhar card
2. MNREGA job card
3. Passbooks with photograph issued by bank or post office
4. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
5. Driving license
6. PAN card
7. Smart card issued by Registrar General of India (RGI) under National Population Register (NPR)
8. Indian passport
9. Pension document with photograph
10. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by central/state, government/PSUs/public limited companies
11. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
The upcoming Assembly elections for the four states and one Union Territory will be held in eight phases from 27 March to 29 April. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.
also read
Assam Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Congress urges EC to register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads predicting poll outcome
Assembly Election 2021 Updates: In a complaint to the Election Commission (EC), Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik sought directions and action against top BJP leaders for giving advertisements in newspapers claiming victory in all upper Assam seat
Assembly Election 2021 updates: Will continue to fight, says Mamata; Amit Shah targets Bengal CM over 'killing' of BJP workers
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Mamata said no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP. The chief minister sustained 'severe' injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March
Assembly Elections 2021: What are EVMs, how are they used? All you need to know about electronic voting
Even though the initial investment in EVMs was heavy, it has since been expected to save costs of production and printing of crores of ballot papers, their transportation and storage, substantial reduction in the counting staff and the remuneration paid to them.