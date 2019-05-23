Assembly Election Results 2019 Date and Time: Election Commission to begin counting votes for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Sikkim polls today; check eci.gov.in for LATEST updates

Assembly Election Results 2019 Date | The Election Commission of India will start counting votes for Vidhan Sabha or Assembly elections on 23 May, 2019 (Thursday) at 8 am. The Assembly elections were held in four states — Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim — simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections over April and May.

The Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim Assemblies went to polls in the duration between 11 April and 19 May, and the Election Commission will declare the results for 414Assembly seats on 23 May.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, it is crucial for the TDP to retain power after its comfortable win in the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections. However, for the principal Opposition, the YSR Congress, it's a must-win situation to ensure its political sustainability. The Congress is seeking a resurrection in Andhra Pradesh after the rout it suffered post-bifurcation in 2014.

Meanwhile, the stakes are not high for the BJP, but it is seeking to make a point on its relevance in the state's political landscape. Attention will also be on the Jana Sena as it is likely to alter the fortunes of either of the other four parties by splitting the votes, particularly that of a dominant community that tilted the scales in favour of TDP in 2014.

In 2014, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and the combine was supported by the Jana Sena Party of Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan. The state has 175 MLAs in its Assembly.

Odisha

The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD is anticipating a fourth term while pollsters have predicted substantial gains for the BJP as well. In 2014, the BJD had secured 117 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

BJP state unit president Basant Panda and Union Minister Jual Oram claimed that the saffron party will form government in Odisha by securing more than 70 of the 147 seats in the Assembly.

"We are confident that BJP will form the government both at the Centre and in Odisha. Our own assessment shows BJP will win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats, while over 70 party candidates will register victory in Odisha Assembly polls," Oram said.

The state's main Opposition party — the Congress, on its part, claimed that its performance this time will be much better than its 2014 election show. The BJD also said that the party will secure two-third majority in the Assembly and repeat its last time performance in the Lok Sabha.

Sikkim



The northeastern state of Sikkim, which shares its borders with Bhutan and Tibet, has a lone parliamentary seat and 32 Assembly seats. The state joined India in the year 1975, becoming the 22nd state in the country.

This year, Sikkim is one of the four states which held simultaneous elections for its lone Lok Sabha seat as well as its Assembly constituencies. The state is currently under the hold of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) at both the state and the parliamentary level. Lying on the eastern Himalayan region, Sikkim has traditionally stayed away from voting national parties to power.

Roughly 6.1 lakh people residing in this state have swayed between Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling’s (SDF) or Lendhup Dorjee Kazi’s Sikkim National Congress, with the former having tasted success more often. This Lok Sabha election is important for the state as several other regional parties have thrown their hat into the fray. Among them is football star Bhaichung Bhutia and his newly formed party Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP). Bhutia is looking to form an alliance with regional parties to topple five-time winner SDF.

Arunachal Pradesh



The elections for the Arunachal Pradesh state assembly were held on 11 April, 2019. The keenly contested elections witnessed a contest between the BJP, Congress, NPP, PPA and Janata Dal (Secular). A total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women, exercised their franchise during state Assembly polls. The Pema Khandu-led ruling BJP has 48 MLAs in the house of 60, while Congress and National Peoples Party (NPP) have five MLAs each. There are two independent MLAs in the assembly now.

