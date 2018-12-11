Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting begins in MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram

Rajasthan, MP, Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Counting in five states has begun. Hectic political parleys marked the eve of counting of votes for five state assemblies, billed as semi-finals before the 2019 national polls, with the Congress asserting that the mandate from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Tuesday would send a "clear message" against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Dubbed as the semi-finals ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, these polls are bipolar contest between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Ahead of the results, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said people will give a "clear message" in form of results for the five assemblies and exuded confidence that the BJP would be ousted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Counting of votes for five state assemblies billed as semi-finals before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will start on Tuesday (11 December) at 8 am. The election season which saw both national as well as regional parties and their leaders attending public meetings, rallies and roadshows to woo the voters in the five states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, will finally end with the Election Commission set to announce the results today.

Exit polls have mostly forecast a tight race between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, while many of them have given a clear majority to the Congress against the ruling BJP in Rajasthan.

For Telangana, exit polls have been divided between the TRS and the Congress-led opposition alliance. Same is the case for Mizoram where the ruling Congress is being challenged by its arch-rival in the state, Mizo National Front, while the BJP is also separately in the fray.

The Congress, buoyed by the predictions of exit poll results, has already said that the results on Tuesday would send a "clear message" against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, has de-linked the state polls from the next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Even the stock market will be curiously tracking the poll results on Tuesday, especially after it reacted negatively on Monday with the benchmark Sensex plummeting by over 700 points.

Over 8,500 candidates were in the fray in polls for these assemblies and their electoral fate is currently sealed in over 1.74 lakh EVMs, stored in over 670 strongrooms across the five states. A total of 678 assembly seats across five states went for polls after polling was countermanded in one seat in Rajasthan due to death of a candidate.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the counting, especially in Chhattisgarh where at least 12 assembly seats are in Naxal-affected areas. Besides, there have been allegations related to the electronic voting machines.

These assembly elections are being seen as crucial for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as it is in power in three of these states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Congress is in power in Mizoram, while the TRS ruled Telangana before the assembly was dissolved there.

The BJP is trying for a fourth term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and is seeking to retain power in Rajasthan. The three states also played a significant role for the BJP in the 2014 general elections, when it had won 62 out of the 65 Lok Sabha seats in these three states.

The elections are also significant for Congress, which is out to challenge the BJP's rule in three states and protect its last bastion in the North-East, where Mizoram remains the only state under the rule of BJP-led NDA. The eight North-East states together have 25 Lok Sabha seats.

In the multi-phase polling, Chhattisgarh voted on November 12 (18 seats) and November 20 (72 seats); Madhya Pradesh (230 seats) and Mizoram (40 seats) on November 28; and Rajasthan (199 seats) and Telangana (119 seats) on December 7.

In the 2013 elections in Mizoram, the Congress had won 34 seats, while MNF got five and the Mizoram People's Conference bagged one seat. Since 1987, Mizoram has been ruled by either Congress or the MNF, while the BJP is yet to win an assembly seat there.

In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has been in power for three consecutive terms, while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government Rajasthan is seeing to defy a recent trend of the saffron party and the Congress being in power alternately.

KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had formed the first government of the country's youngest state in 2014 after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

In the maiden polls for the 119-seat Telangana assembly, 1821 candidates were in the fray and a voter turnout of 73.20 percent was recorded.

Chhattisgarh recorded 76.60 percent voter turnout, while the same for Madhya Pradesh was 75.05 percent. Rajasthan recorded over 74 percent voting, while it was nearly 80 percent in Mizoram.

With inputs from agencies

