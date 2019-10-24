Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP Maharashtra unit pre-orders 5,000 laddus, garlands; counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Haryana and Maharashtra Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates: The Maharashtra unit of BJP has made 'victory' preparations at its headquarter in Mumbai when counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be taken up. BJP leaders have ordered 5,000 'laddus' and for putting up a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting. Orders for garlands have also been placed, a party official said on Wednesday. BJP workers have been asked to reach the party headquarter located near Mantralaya or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.

The results for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections will be out on Thursday (24 October) and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday and the result is likely to be declared by 5 pm by the Election Commission. Mostly, leads would predict the result by noon, but the counting of votes will only be completed by the evening.

The results will determine whether the ruling BJP-led NDA will retain the two key states. The results are the first electoral battle since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories.

The first electoral battle since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, these state elections will establish whether the perceived jubilation over the Modi government's decision could actually transform into votes.

Meanwhile, for Congress, which is battling infighting and a leadership crisis at the national level, this election would bring the result of its new strategy to let the regional satraps take centre stage, while the national leadership remained all but absent.

The voter turnout in both the states was low as opposed to the 2014 Assembly elections.

The Indian Express reported that while Maharashtra recorded 59 percent voting turnout, down from the 63.38 per cent logged in 2014, Haryana saw an estimated turnout of 65.67 percent, about 11 percent less than the 76.54 recorded five years ago. But despite the dismal participation in politically important states, exit polls suggest a comeback for the BJP is nearly certain.

In Maharashtra, the BJP and the Sena had won 122 and 63 seats, respectively in the 2014 elections, while Congress and NCP won 42 and 41 seats each. All four parties had contested independently in the previous Assembly elections. In Haryana, the BJP had won 47 followed by INLD’s 19 and 15 of the Congress.

With inputs from PTI

