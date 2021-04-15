Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee's roadshow at 3 pm; EC officials discuss 5th phase of polling

Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Following the firing outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi, the EC has decided to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting

A total of 1.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 342 candidates, including Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state minister Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm at 15,789 polling stations in 16 assembly seats in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Bardhaman and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district.

Campaigning for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, in which 45 seats will go to polls on 17 April, ended on Wednesday. The campaigning ended at 6.30 pm. The Election Commission has increased the silence period from 48 to 72 hours in view of the Cooch Behar killings in the fourth phase.

In view of the Cooch Behar killings, in which four people were killed in CISF firing and one man was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a booth in Sitalkuchi, the EC has decided to deploy at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting, an election official said.

Banerjee and Adhikari came face to face in the Nandigram constituency, with the latter contesting on a BJP ticket.

Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in Kolkata at 3 pm, while protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari will address a rally in Balurghat.

Elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on 6 April and the results will be declared on 2 May.

"'Covidiot' you know what it means. There's no other word that can be used for a CM who continuously violates COVID protocol. As per doctors of Calicut Medical College, Kerala CM tested positive on 4 April and on 6 April, he voted without following protocols," Muraleedharan said.

Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a 'Covidiot', saying went to vote despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Rohan Mitra, Bengal Pradesh Congress Secretary, took to Twitter to share the news on Thursday morning. He wrote, “In Murshidabad district, Samserganj Assembly INC India candidate Rezaul Haque passed away last night due to Corona! The reality we are facing! Wake up and smell the coffee. Survive this year and be alive to see the next new year of the Bengali calendar"

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was contesting the West Bengal polls from the Samserganj constituency in Murshidabad, died while being treated in a private hospital in Kolkata for COVID-19.

The BJP's star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party chief JP Nadda and actor Mithun Chakraborty had addressed several rallies in the region, attacking the TMC over corruption charges.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, on the other hand, attacked the Centre over fuel price rise. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed rallies in the state on Saturday.

The BJP led in more assembly seats than the TMC in the region in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC had won 32 seats in the 2016 assembly polls, the Left-Congress alliance 10, while the BJP had drawn a blank.

Votes polled in the eight-phase assembly elections to 294 seats being held from 27 March to 29 April will be counted on 2 May.