Assembly Election Dates Announcement LIVE Updates: EC to release poll schedule today; Mamata Banerjee announces hike in minimum wages of labourers

Assembly Election Dates Announcement LIVE Updates: Barely an hour before the Election Commission releases the poll dates, Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages for daily wage labourers in Bengal

Auto refresh feeds

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in five states at 4.30 pm on Friday.

The is the second Assembly election to be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission had successfully conducted Bihar Assembly elections in November last year.

The terms of legislative Assemblies of four states - Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal - are coming to an end in May or June this year.

According to sources, the elections in West Bengal may be held in seven-eight phases, while three-phase elections in Assam are likely. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will see single phase polls, sources said, adding that in Kerala, the election may be held in one or two phases.

Election will be conducted for 294 constituencies in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Puducherry on Thursday was placed under President's rule days after the Congress-led government collapsed following multiple resignations. The V Narayanasamy government lost its majority in the Assembly after six resignations.

West Bengal will see the most high stakes battle with two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing a tough challenge from the BJP amid an exodus from her Trinamool Congress to the BJP and corruption investigations against her party leaders.

Viewers can watch the press conference to be conducted by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora on poll panel's official website — eci.gov.in/live at 4.30 pm on Friday. Besides, readers can get detailed live updates at Firstpost.

After the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission on Friday, the model code of conduct will immediately come into effect.

A semi-skilled worker, who was earlier paid Rs 172 will now get Rs 303 per day. A skilled worker, a new category introduced in the new policy, will be paid Rs 404 per day.

As per the new Urban Employment Scheme, an unskilled labourer in West Bengal will now be paid Rs 202 per day instead of Rs 144.

Barely an hour before the Election Commission releases the poll dates, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages for daily wage labourers.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in five states at 4.30 pm on Friday.

The is the second Assembly election to be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission had successfully conducted Bihar Assembly elections in November last year.

The terms of legislative Assemblies of four states - Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal - are coming to an end in May or June this year.

According to sources, the elections in West Bengal may be held in seven-eight phases, while three-phase elections in Assam are likely. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will see single phase polls, sources said, adding that in Kerala, the election may be held in one or two phases.

Election will be conducted for 294 constituencies in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Puducherry on Thursday was placed under President's rule days after the Congress-led government collapsed following multiple resignations. The V Narayanasamy government lost its majority in the Assembly after six resignations.

West Bengal will see the most high stakes battle with two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing a tough challenge from the BJP amid an exodus from her Trinamool Congress to the BJP and corruption investigations against her party leaders.

Viewers can watch the press conference to be conducted by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora on poll panel's official website — eci.gov.in/live at 4.30 pm on Friday. Besides, readers can get detailed live updates at Firstpost.

After the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission on Friday, the model code of conduct will immediately come into effect.

I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: > To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour > To ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled > ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced) (1/2)

A semi-skilled worker, who was earlier paid Rs 172 will now get Rs 303 per day. A skilled worker, a new category introduced in the new policy, will be paid Rs 404 per day.

As per the new Urban Employment Scheme, an unskilled labourer in West Bengal will now be paid Rs 202 per day instead of Rs 144.

Barely an hour before the Election Commission releases the poll dates, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages for daily wage labourers.

Assembly Election Dates Announcement LATEST Updates: Barely an hour before the Election Commission releases the poll dates, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in minimum wages for daily wage labourers.

The is the second Assembly election to be conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Election Commission had successfully conducted Bihar Assembly elections in November last year.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in five states at 4.30 pm on Friday, News18 reported.

EC to announce poll dates of 5 states today at 4.30pm — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) February 26, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the poll panel held a meeting to finalise the dates for the poll-bound states — West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala — and Union Territory Puducherry.

Moreover, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, who is also the in-charge of West Bengal, will be travelling to Kolkata on Friday to take note of the preparedness and updates.

During his visit, Jain will hold a series of meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents. He would also seek a detailed plan from each of the district administration about deployment of central forces, reported The New Indian Express.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission is likely to hold elections in West Bengal in seven-eight phases. In 2016, elections were held in six phases from 4 April to 5 May.

Meanwhile, the blast in Murshidabad's Nimtita and the recent violence in parts of West Midnapore have prompted the poll body to label 6,400 booths in Bengal as "extremely sensitive".

"The EC, after preliminary investigation, has identified 6,400 booths as extremely sensitive. This is the highest among the four poll-bound states and a Union Territory," a state election commission official was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

The terms of the legislative Assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will come to an end either in May or June this year.