Assembly Election Dates Announcement: EC set to release poll schedule for four states, one UT today
Moreover, deputy election commissioner Sudip Jain, who is also the in-charge of West Bengal, will be travelling to Kolkata on Friday to take note of the preparedness and updates
Assembly Election Dates Announcement: The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of upcoming Assembly elections in five states at 4.30 pm on Friday, News18 reported.
EC to announce poll dates of 5 states today at 4.30pm
— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) February 26, 2021
Earlier on Wednesday, the poll panel held a meeting to finalise the dates for the poll-bound states — West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala — and Union Territory Puducherry.
Moreover, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, who is also the in-charge of West Bengal, will be travelling to Kolkata on Friday to take note of the preparedness and updates.
During his visit, Jain will hold a series of meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents. He would also seek a detailed plan from each of the district administration about deployment of central forces, reported The New Indian Express.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission is likely to hold elections in West Bengal in seven-eight phases. In 2016, elections were held in six phases from 4 April to 5 May.
Meanwhile, the blast in Murshidabad's Nimtita and the recent violence in parts of West Midnapore have prompted the poll body to label 6,400 booths in Bengal as "extremely sensitive".
"The EC, after preliminary investigation, has identified 6,400 booths as extremely sensitive. This is the highest among the four poll-bound states and a Union Territory," a state election commission official was quoted by The Times of India as saying.
The terms of the legislative Assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will come to an end either in May-June this year.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Mangaldoi profile: BJP, Congress emerge as main contenders for seat
The seat is held by BJP candidate Gurujyoti Das, who had secured 73,423 votes in the 2016 election. This was 41.31 percent of the vote share
CAA will be implemented after COVID-19 vaccination drive ends, says Amit Shah in West Bengal rally
Addressing a rally in Thakurnagar, the bastion of the Matua community in Kolkata, Shah also said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was 'misleading' people about CAA
Amit Shah vows to make Bengal free from 'syndicate raj'; Mamata dares him to first defeat Abhishek Banerjee
Criticising TMC's 'cut money' culture, the home minister said if voted to power BJP will probe corruption in disbursement of relief fund in the state after Cyclone Amphan