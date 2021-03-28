Assam Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Congress urges EC to register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads predicting poll outcome

Assembly Election 2021 Updates: In a complaint to the Election Commission (EC), Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik sought directions and action against top BJP leaders for giving advertisements in newspapers claiming victory in all upper Assam seat

Addressing a press briefing, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that voting in the first phase of elections for West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections was carried out peacefully and not even a single life was lost. Citing feedback from party workers on the ground, Shah said the BJP will win over 26 seats of 30 in West Bengal. The party's seats in the state will increase and so will the margin by which it wins the seats, he said. Shah said there are clear indications that the BJP will win over 37 seats of the 47 which went to polls in Assam on Saturday.

Voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13 percent, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. Polling was "mostly peaceful", barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, an EC official said on Sunday. Of the 30 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, nine were in Purulia, four each in Bankura and Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and seven in Purba Medinipur district.The highest polling percentage of 86.32 was recorded in the Purba Medinipur district, followed by Jhargram (84.74 percent), Paschim Medinipur (84.71 percent), Bankura (84.27 percent) and Purulia (81.77 percent). "This is approximate data. We are working on it and the final figure will be released soon," the official told

The Opposition was playing "dirty politics" by trying to block supply of ration rice and food kits to the people,Vijayan said a day after the EC ordered to stop the distribution following the Opposition's complaint. The LDF, which will ride back to power, is committed to transform Kerala into a hunger-free state where shelter would be made a right of every citizen, Vijayan told reporters.

As the ruling and Opposition fronts continued to spar over distribution of subsidised rice during the festival season ahead of the 6 April Assembly polls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday alleged that the Congress-UDF had "misled" the Election Commission over the matter.

"Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal. I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP. BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats," Union Minister Amit Shah said.

"I urge you to save Kerala from LDF and UDF, and their regressive ideologies and make the state glorious again," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a rally in Kerala's Thrissur, quoted US president Joe Biden in the 'Quad meeting' as saying that "India, under Narendra Modi's leadership, is strengthening".

"We pray to the EC to take all such actions as may be necessary and required in law, including direction for registration of offences against Sarbananda Sonowal, J P Nadda and Ranjit Kumar Dass for the blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct and the RP Act, 1951," the Congress stated.

They said such advertisements are in clear violation of the directions given by the EC that no one can make predictions of the results during the prohibited period.

In a complaint to the Election Commission (EC), Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik sought directions and action against top BJP leaders for giving advertisements in newspapers claiming victory in all upper Assam seats.

With the BJP advertising claims of winning all seats in upper Assam, the Congress on Sunday said it is in violation of the Representation of the People Act and urged the Election Commission to register FIRs against BJP chief J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"The advertisement was published in newspapers with headlines like 'BJP to win all constituencies of Upper Assam', 'BJP's well wishers and workers are delighted', 'BJP ensures victory in all constituencies of Upper Assam' to influence voters and deceive them in the remaining two phases of polls," APCC legal group chairman Niran Borah told reporters.

"The publication of the advertisement in the news report format is violation of the Election Commission guidelines.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that the "advertisement with the BJP symbol" has been published in the six newspapers in a news report format to influence voters in the remaining two phases of voting.

The memoramdum was given by the Assam unit of Congress to Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade.

Congress on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Election Commission here seeking action against BJP and six newspapers of Assam for publishing an advertisement in a news report format claiming that the saffron party is winning all the constituencies in the Upper Assam.

"The state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has expelled the seven persons for six years with immediate effect for contesting as independents against the party's nominated candidates," Assam BJP general secretary Rajdeep Roy said in a statement.

The BJP in Assam on Sunday said that it has expelled seven leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting as independent candidates in the assembly election after being denied tickets, reports PTI.

In an interview with PTI, Tharoor said the trend in Kerala is clearly in favour of the UDF and he expects a "strong victory" when the results are announced on 2 May.

He also dismissed suggestions that not having a chief ministerial face could dent the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) chances in the Kerala Assembly polls and said the party is "richly endowed" with experienced and capable leaders, any of whom could assume the mantle of chief ministership.

The BJP can "only offer communalism, tired scare-mongering over love Jihad and a hate-filled politics of division that will never go far in pluralist Kerala", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday and asserted that the BJP's high-profile recruit 88-year-old E Sreedharan cannot be the answer to the state's political future.

Assembly Election 2021 Latest Updates: With the BJP advertising claims of winning all seats in upper Assam, the Congress on Sunday said it is in violation of the Representation of the People Act and urged the Election Commission to register FIRs against BJP chief J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission urging it to withdraw a recent order that relaxed a rule on the appointment of polling agents, and alleged that the EC had taken the step to help the BJP. According to a March 2009 rule by the EC, polling agents who are appointed by the contesting candidates shall have to be electors in the same polling stations or from neighbouring polling stations falling in the same constituency.

However, the provision was amended recently to allow an elector from any part of an Assembly constituency to be appointed as a polling agent.

Free COVID-19 vaccination for all; scrapping of NEET and the new education policy; Rs 1,000 as assistance for homemakers; re-opening of mills; and enhanced pension for martyrs' kin are some of the promises made by the Congress party in its poll manifesto for Puducherry.

The Congress manifesto for the Puducherry polls was released by Congress leaders Nitin Raut and Veerappa Moily and others and the first copy was received by former chief minister of the UT V Narayansamy.

Addressing a rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and said he wants Tamil Nadu to be run from the state, and not from Delhi. The Congress leader alleged there was a full scale assault on the idea of Tamil Nadu.

BJP leader Rajnath Singh held a roadshow in Thriuvananthapuram. The Union minister is also scheduled to to hold roadshows in Puthupally and Ernakulam constituencies and address a public meeting in Irinjalakuda.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at the ruling CPM-led LDF and the Opposition Congress headed UDF saying they were playing a "friendly match" in poll-bound Kerala.

While the Congress and Left are opposing each other tooth and nail in Kerala, 2,000 km away in West Bengal, they are allies, Rajnath, who is in Kerala for campaigning for the 6 April Assembly polls told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Tamil Nadu today, with two public meetings scheduled in Chennai's Shastri Nagar (11.15 am) and Seelanaickenpatti, Salem ( 3.45 pm), said the party in a Twitter post.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Matua temple at Orakandi in Bangladesh was with an eye on elections in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo also alleged that Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct through his speech at the temple, holy to the Matua community spread over India and Bangladesh.

However, Modi in his speech at the temple had not made any election promises.

Banerjee said at a public meeting in Kharagpur, "Modi is delivering a speech at a temple in Bangladesh with an eye on elections in West Bengal." The first phase of voting of an eight-phase poll was completed today."This is total violaton of election code of conduct, we are taking up the issue with Election Commission," she said.

The Matua community in West Bengal is estimated to be 30-million strong.

Modi during his two day trip to Bangladesh to attend Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of Independence, had visited the temple at Oranakandi, birthplace to the Matau community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur as well as the temple of Jessoreshwari at Ishwaripur in Satkhira.

The chief minister said "our prime minister goes to a foreign country and speaks with an eye on a section of voters, what about that?"

She alleged that Modi had earlier canvassed for Donald Trump's bid for re-election to the President's post in the US. Modi had at a rally in Texas in 2019, come up with the slogan "Ab ki baar , Trump Sarkar" (This time, Trump Government).

"And now during Assembly polls in Bengal you are going to Bangladesh to peddle lies before a section of people, to mislead a section of voters here," she said rhetorically addressing the Prime Minister.

Banerjee recalled the scrapping Bangladeshi actor Firdaus's visa during 2019 Lok Sabha elections "as he took part in a rally here" and wondered why Modi's visa should not be dealt with in a similar manner.

"Firdaus had just attended one rally and said few lines before a crowd being a popular star in both countries and someone from BJP complained against him to the Union home ministry and his visa was cancelled," Banerjee pointed out.

Pointing out that the BJP often accused her of bringing in Bangladeshi "infiltrators", she wondered why Modi "now goes to Bangladesh to do marketing (sic)" for votes.