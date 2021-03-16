Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Left will 'not compromise' with communal parties, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Vijayan's comment came after a BJP leader, who was denied a seat, claimed that there was a CPI(M)-BJP understanding in some seats for the Assembly polls

"We have three observers working here in West Bengal. Another police observer has been appointed and he will be reaching the city on 17 March," the official said.

The EC has appointed retired IPS officer Anil Kumar Sharma as the new police observer, he said.

The Election Commission on Monday appointed a fourth observer for poll-bound West Bengal for the coming ensuing Assembly election, a source at the office of the CEO here said.

He hit out at the TMC for not doing enough for the development of the minorities and introducing cut money culture in the state.

Shah, who was addressing a poll rally in Ranibandh, said 130 BJP workers were killed by TMC goons.

Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speedy recovery, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that she is in pain due to her injury and wondered whether she could feel the agony of the families of BJP workers killed during TMC's rule in the state.

The Congress, which announced its list of candidates for the Assembly election on Sunday, has fielded just 10 women in the 92 seats it is contesting whereas the CPM has 12 women in its 85 nominees. The Muslim League has just one woman candidate — the first since 1996 — among 27 while only two of the CPI's 25 nominees are women. The BJP tally is no better — 15 out of 115.

Although women voters outnumber men by 8.27 lakh in Kerala electoral roll, women representation among the 420 odd candidates fielded by three major fronts to the 140 seats in Kerala Assembly is only 38. This comes up to just nine percent .

Of the list of 86 candidates released today by the Congress, only nine are women.

Subahash, who met reporters at the party headquarters Indira Bhavan, soon after the KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran announced the party list at New Delhi, said it was short of women candidates.

The 56-year-old senior leader also shaved her head sitting in front of the Congress office in Thiruvananthapuram as a mark of protest.

In an embarrassment to the Congress in Kerala, party's women's wing President Lathika Subhash on Sunday resigned from the post hurt over the denial of Ettumanoor seat to her, shortly after the candidates list for the 6 April Assembly polls was released in New Delhi.

The announcement was made at a convention organised by her supporters at her residence in Ettumanur in the evening. Earlier in the day, Subash had tendered her resignations to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

In a major jolt to the United Democratic Front (UDF), Lathika Subash, former president of the Kerala Mahila Congress, on Monday announced her decision to contest as an Independent from the Ettumanur Assembly segment, reported The Hindu .

The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed Rs 24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.

Stalin, leading the charge of an umbrella opposition bloc with an aim to unseat the ruling AIADMK that has been in power for a decade now, stated in his poll affidavit that his wife's movable assets stood at Rs 30,52,854.

His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at Rs 2.24 crore.

DMK President MK Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the 6 April Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Congress on Tuesday released its poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu Assembly election. "To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish NEET exam," said Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address public meetings in West Bengal on Tuesday. The three election meetings will be held in Daspur, Salboni and Sabang, Indian Express reported.

The last date of withdrawal for the second phase is 17 March.

Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominations for the 39 constituencies going to polls on April one and 28 of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, the spokesperson said.

The nomination papers of the 28 of the total 408 candidates for the second phase of Assam Assembly polls have been rejected during scrutiny, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday.

The assets included three four-wheelers and he declared his source of income as salary earned as deputy CM and from his wife's agricultural income.

All of the assets were movable and he had no immovable assets in his name, which was the case in 2016 as well, Panneerselvam said.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at Rs 61.19 lakh, up from the Rs 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for the 6 April Assembly polls in the state.

"Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for West Bengal polls," Moitra tweeted, adding, "10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said Dasgupta should be disqualified from the Upper House under the Constitution's 10th Schedule. He has been given a BJP ticket for the upcoming elections.

"I have a particular status in the Rajya Sabha as a presidential nominee. I am contesting this election as a BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar. Naturally, between two things, there are a lot of outstanding issues. The nomination process involves resolving all these. And all these issues will be resolved by the time I file my nomination. I haven't yet filed my nomination. I hope to do so either on Thursday or on Friday," Dasgupta told NDTV .

Swapan Dasgupta has reportedly sent his resignation with the request that it be accepted by Wednesday. His term was till April 2022.

Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta resigned on Tuesday a day after the Trinamool Congress cited constitutional rules to say a nominated member of the upper house could not join a political party.

BJP workers Tuesday took out a protest at Hastings in Kolkata, demanding that the party's candidate from Canning Paschim Assembly constituency be changed, ANI reported.

During her public rally in Bankura, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday recited the Durga path, ANI reported.

Speaking at an election rally at Balarampur in Purulia district, the star campaigner of the saffron party said, a sect of people was created in the country, before the BJP-led government assumed power at the Centre in 2014, who believed that even visiting temples would pose a threat to their secular credentials.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visits to temples in poll-bound states.

Addressing an election rally in Balarampur in Purulia district of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has been forced to recite ‘Chandi Path’ publicly and visit temples due to the change in people’s mindset after the BJP came to power at the Centre. “Isn’t this a change? This is new India. Each and every person has to go to God,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The LED campaign will highlight the government's work during the corona pandemic, besides rival DMK's "atrocities" against people, he said in a release.

AIADMK's Chennai Zone IT Wing Secretary 'Aspire' K Swaminathan said the party plans to take the effort to every nook and corner of the poll-bound state, where elections to 234 Assembly seats are due on 6 April.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has sought to make effective use of technology and launched a campaign through LED screens mounted on four-wheelers to reach out to voters and highlight its various welfare initiatives, reports PTI.

The Congress as well as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had approached the RMP leadership to put up a common candidate to take on the LDF nominee.

Announcing this, the party general secretary KK Venu said the Congress leadership has declared the support of the UDF for Rema. The RMP, a breakaway group of the CPI(M), has been under pressure to field its candidate in Vadakara to give a tough fight to the LDF.

Ending days of speculation, the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) on Tuesday announced that it would field KK Rema, wife of slain founding leader TP Chandrasekharan, in Vadakara Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district, reports PTI.

The DMK's manifesto was also 'misleading' as Stalin has promised waiver of farm loans, Palaniswami said and pointed out his government has already waived Rs 12,110 crore obtained from cooperative banks and even the receipts have been provided to the persons concerned. "DMK's manifesto is one that fools people," he added. The AIADMK's manifesto, which among other populist measures promises free washing machines and solar stoves, was aimed at all-round benefit, he said.

As per reports, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken suo motu cognizance of the "free door-step ration delivery" announcement by CM Mamata Banerjee.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday took a swipe at the DMK over poll promises, saying a party should give only those assurances that could be implemented. Recalling then DMK chief, the late M Karunanidhi's 2006 poll promise of providing two acres of land free of cost to all landless farmers in the state, Palaniswami asked if the party fulfilled its assurance.

Chacko made the comment after formally joining the NCP days after he quit Congress. He said that a united Opposition is necesarry to present an alternative to the BJP

Former Kerala Congress leader PC Chacko said he will formally join Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party today, reports news agency ANI. "NCP is part of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP," Chacko said.

Addressing an election rally in Balarampur in Purulia district of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has been forced to recite ‘Chandi Path’ publicly and visit temples due to the change in people’s mindset after the BJP came to power at the Centre. “Isn’t this a change? This is new India. Each and every person has to go to God,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday filed their nominations for the 6 April Assembly elections in the state.

Chandy, who is contesting from Puthuppally constituency in Kottayam district, filed his nomination at the Pambady block office in Pallikkathodu at around 11.30 am. Chennithala, who is seeking the people's mandate from Haripad constituency in Alappuzha district, filed his nomination from Harippad block office at 12.10 pm.

"Post-Independence, the kind of development that should have been done in West Bengal, has not been done. Ruling governments destroyed the state. Be it the CPM or TMC, poverty and unemployment are rampant in the state," said Rajnath Singh.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the Assembly elections in the state and wondered whether the Election Commission is working as per his instructions.

"Will the home minister run the country or decide who will get arrested or beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom," asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. "Who is running Election Commission ? I hope it's not you, Amit Shah. We want free and fair election. He's intervening in day to day working of EC," news agency ANI quotes her as saying.

The Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister has declared total assets valued at Rs 61.19 lakh, up from the Rs 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for the 6 April Assembly polls in the state.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said Dasgupta should be disqualified from the Upper House under the Constitution's 10th Schedule. He has been given a BJP ticket for the upcoming elections.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address public meetings in West Bengal on Tuesday. The three election meetings will be held in Daspur, Salboni and Sabang.

To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish NEET exam, said Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri.

Lathika Subash, former president of the Kerala Mahila Congress, on Monday announced her decision to contest as an Independent from the Ettumanur Assembly segment, according to media reports.

The Congress, which announced its list of candidates for the Assembly election on Sunday, has fielded just 10 women in the 92 seats it is contesting whereas the CPM has 12 women in its 85 nominees.

Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speedy recovery, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that she is in pain due to her injury and wondered whether she could feel the agony of the families of BJP workers killed during TMC's rule in the state.

Shah, who was addressing a poll rally in Ranibandh, said 130 BJP workers were killed by TMC goons.

He hit out at the TMC for not doing enough for the development of the minorities and introducing cut money culture in the state.

He promised that if BJP is voted to power in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly poll it will implement the seventh Pay Commission for the state government employees.

"Didi (elder sister) when you were hurt in your leg you felt pain. I wish you speedy recovery. But what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons? Did you ever try to feel their pain?" he said at the rally.

"You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the Assembly poll," he added.

Mamata was injured at Nandigram on 10 March while campaigning after filing her nomination for the seat where she will take on her former protege and now BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari.

Ridiculing Banerjee's allegations of an attack on her at Nandigram that left her injured in the leg, Shah said as per the EC's report there was no attack on her.

"The EC is saying that there was no attack. But she is saying there was a conspiracy. The TMC is saying there was an attack. Only God knows who is speaking the truth," he said.

Shah raked up the incident to mock the TMC supremo in his virtual address at a rally in tribal Jhargram. Hesaid, "I was going to come here for campaigning. Unfortunately my helicopter developed a snag and I couldn't come to see you. But I won't call it a conspiracy".

His comments come after BJP leaders from Bengal accused the TMC supremo of enacting a drama to seek sympathy votes in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mamata was injured on 10 March and was admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. She was discharged on 12 March.

Shah hit out at the TMC government for not doing enough for the development of minorities and said the Mamata Banerjee dispensation had indulged in corruption in tribal welfare schemes.

"TMC seeks cut money even for giving a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto," he said.

In his virtual address Shah highlighted designated central schemes for the tribal communities which the state government did not implement properly.

"Special stress will be given to the education of tribal students. We will provide 50 percent financial assistance those among them who score above 70 percent," he said.

Alleging that the TMC government has introduced "cut money culture" in West Bengal, Shah said BJP will change the situation in the state.

"This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in West Bengal's situation, a change in the situation of the poor of the state.

Our aim is to end infiltration and also transform Bengal," he said.

The top BJP leader alleged that TMC is indulging in appeasement politics. "Whenever there is a festive occasion such as Durga Puja, you all have to go to court to take permission for the processions under Mamata Ji's rule. You all have to change this situation," Shah said at the rally.

Reaching out to West Bengal government employees and said the seventh Pay Commission will be implemented in the

state if the saffron party is voted to power.

Ranibandh is a part of the western district of Bankura which has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party's electoral success.