Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Tamil Nadu today

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The Congress leader will attend a meeting in Chennai's Shastri Nagar at 11.15 am and in Salem's Seelanaickenpatti at 3.45 pm

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPM candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested. "Other than some sporadic incidents of violence, polling was held in a peaceful manner in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal," Aftab told reporters.

Shri @RahulGandhi will be among the people of Tamil Nadu, today and interact with them through public meetings. Watch him live on our social media platforms. TW: https://t.co/NGgQ2sohWz FB: https://t.co/NPOcx48kHN YT: https://t.co/jpjBr4Zm3P Insta: https://t.co/C0Mr9TzMxd pic.twitter.com/9tuoKR2ueA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Tamil Nadu today, with two public meetings scheduled in Chennai's Shastri Nagar (11.15 am) and Seelanaickenpatti, Salem ( 3.45pm), said the party in a Twitter post.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ’s election campaign schedule in Kerala. He will address election meeting and hold road shows tomorrow. @BJP4Keralam pic.twitter.com/ye8J3zJ59o

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh is slated to address a public meeting in Irinjalakadu and hold three road shows at three places in Kerala today.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Matua temple at Orakandi in Bangladesh was with an eye on elections in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo also alleged that Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct through his speech at the temple, holy to the Matua community spread over India and Bangladesh.

However, Modi in his speech at the temple had not made any election promises.

Banerjee said at a public meeting in Kharagpur, "Modi is delivering a speech at a temple in Bangladesh with an eye on elections in West Bengal." The first phase of voting of an eight-phase poll was completed today."This is total violaton of election code of conduct, we are taking up the issue with Election Commission," she said.

The Matua community in West Bengal is estimated to be 30-million strong.

Modi during his two day trip to Bangladesh to attend Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of Independence, had visited the temple at Oranakandi, birthplace to the Matau community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur as well as the temple of Jessoreshwari at Ishwaripur in Satkhira.

The chief minister said "our prime minister goes to a foreign country and speaks with an eye on a section of voters, what about that?"

She alleged that Modi had earlier canvassed for Donald Trump's bid for re-election to the President's post in the US. Modi had at a rally in Texas in 2019, come up with the slogan "Ab ki baar , Trump Sarkar" (This time, Trump Government).

"And now during Assembly polls in Bengal you are going to Bangladesh to peddle lies before a section of people, to mislead a section of voters here," she said rhetorically addressing the Prime Minister.

Banerjee recalled the scrapping Bangladeshi actor Firdaus's visa during 2019 Lok Sabha elections "as he took part in a rally here" and wondered why Modi's visa should not be dealt with in a similar manner.

"Firdaus had just attended one rally and said few lines before a crowd being a popular star in both countries and someone from BJP complained against him to the Union home ministry and his visa was cancelled," Banerjee pointed out.

Pointing out that the BJP often accused her of bringing in Bangladeshi "infiltrators", she wondered why Modi "now goes to Bangladesh to do marketing (sic)" for votes.