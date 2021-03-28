live

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Tamil Nadu today

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The Congress leader will attend a meeting in Chennai's Shastri Nagar at 11.15 am and in Salem's Seelanaickenpatti at 3.45 pm

FP Staff March 28, 2021 10:08:26 IST
Mar 28, 2021 - 10:20 (IST)

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Rajnath Singh to campaign in Kerala today

Defence Minister  and BJP leader Rajnath Singh is slated to address a public meeting in Irinjalakadu and hold three road shows at three places in Kerala today.

Mar 28, 2021 - 09:58 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Tamil Nadu today, with two public meetings scheduled in Chennai's Shastri Nagar (11.15 am) and Seelanaickenpatti, Salem ( 3.45pm), said the party in a Twitter post.

Mar 28, 2021 - 09:55 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

At least 10 arrested for violence during first phase of polls

At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPM candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested. "Other than some sporadic incidents of violence, polling was held in a peaceful manner in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal," Aftab told reporters.

PTI


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Matua temple at Orakandi in Bangladesh was with an eye on elections in West Bengal.

The TMC supremo also alleged that Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct through his speech at the temple, holy to the Matua community spread over India and Bangladesh.

However, Modi in his speech at the temple had not made any election promises.

Banerjee said at a public meeting in Kharagpur, "Modi is delivering a speech at a temple in Bangladesh with an eye on elections in West Bengal."  The first phase of voting of an eight-phase poll was completed today."This is total violaton of election code of conduct, we are taking up the issue with Election Commission," she said.

The Matua community in West Bengal is estimated to be 30-million strong.

Modi during his two day trip to Bangladesh to attend Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of Independence, had visited the temple at Oranakandi, birthplace to the Matau community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur as well as the temple of Jessoreshwari at Ishwaripur in Satkhira.

The chief minister said "our prime minister goes to a foreign country and speaks with an eye on a section of voters, what about that?"

She alleged that Modi had earlier canvassed for Donald Trump's bid for re-election to the President's post in the US. Modi had at a rally in Texas in 2019, come up with the slogan "Ab ki baar , Trump Sarkar" (This time, Trump Government).

"And now during Assembly polls in Bengal you are going to Bangladesh to peddle lies before a section of people, to mislead a section of voters here," she said rhetorically addressing the Prime Minister.

Banerjee recalled the scrapping Bangladeshi actor Firdaus's visa during 2019 Lok Sabha elections "as he took part in a rally here" and wondered why Modi's visa should not be dealt with in a similar manner.

"Firdaus had just attended one rally and said few lines before a crowd being a popular star in both countries and someone from BJP complained against him to the Union home ministry and his visa was cancelled," Banerjee pointed out.

Pointing out that the BJP often accused her of bringing in Bangladeshi "infiltrators", she wondered why Modi "now goes to Bangladesh to do marketing (sic)" for votes.

Updated Date: March 28, 2021 10:08:26 IST

