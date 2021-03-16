Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Congress releases poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu, promises to abolish NEET exam

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish NEET exam, said Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri

"We have three observers working here in West Bengal. Another police observer has been appointed and he will be reaching the city on 17 March," the official said.

The EC has appointed retired IPS officer Anil Kumar Sharma as the new police observer, he said.

The Election Commission on Monday appointed a fourth observer for poll-bound West Bengal for the coming ensuing Assembly election, a source at the office of the CEO here said.

He hit out at the TMC for not doing enough for the development of the minorities and introducing cut money culture in the state.

Shah, who was addressing a poll rally in Ranibandh, said 130 BJP workers were killed by TMC goons.

Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speedy recovery, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that she is in pain due to her injury and wondered whether she could feel the agony of the families of BJP workers killed during TMC's rule in the state.

The Congress, which announced its list of candidates for the Assembly election on Sunday, has fielded just 10 women in the 92 seats it is contesting whereas the CPM has 12 women in its 85 nominees. The Muslim League has just one woman candidate — the first since 1996 — among 27 while only two of the CPI's 25 nominees are women. The BJP tally is no better — 15 out of 115.

Although women voters outnumber men by 8.27 lakh in Kerala electoral roll, women representation among the 420 odd candidates fielded by three major fronts to the 140 seats in Kerala Assembly is only 38. This comes up to just nine percent .

Of the list of 86 candidates released today by the Congress, only nine are women.

Subahash, who met reporters at the party headquarters Indira Bhavan, soon after the KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran announced the party list at New Delhi, said it was short of women candidates.

The 56-year-old senior leader also shaved her head sitting in front of the Congress office in Thiruvananthapuram as a mark of protest.

In an embarrassment to the Congress in Kerala, party's women's wing President Lathika Subhash on Sunday resigned from the post hurt over the denial of Ettumanoor seat to her, shortly after the candidates list for the 6 April Assembly polls was released in New Delhi.

The announcement was made at a convention organised by her supporters at her residence in Ettumanur in the evening. Earlier in the day, Subash had tendered her resignations to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

In a major jolt to the United Democratic Front (UDF), Lathika Subash, former president of the Kerala Mahila Congress, on Monday announced her decision to contest as an Independent from the Ettumanur Assembly segment, reported The Hindu .

The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed Rs 24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.

Stalin, leading the charge of an umbrella opposition bloc with an aim to unseat the ruling AIADMK that has been in power for a decade now, stated in his poll affidavit that his wife's movable assets stood at Rs 30,52,854.

His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at Rs 2.24 crore.

DMK President MK Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the 6 April Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Congress on Tuesday released its poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu Assembly election. "To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish NEET exam," said Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address public meetings in West Bengal on Tuesday. The three election meetings will be held in Daspur, Salboni and Sabang, Indian Express reported.

500 youths will be given training in every district for government jobs. We will implement schemes for providing employment to the youth. We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least 5 years: Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri pic.twitter.com/yk8JI92HbG

He promised that if BJP is voted to power in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly poll it will implement the seventh Pay Commission for the state government employees.

"Didi (elder sister) when you were hurt in your leg you felt pain. I wish you speedy recovery. But what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons? Did you ever try to feel their pain?" he said at the rally.

"You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the Assembly poll," he added.

Mamata was injured at Nandigram on 10 March while campaigning after filing her nomination for the seat where she will take on her former protege and now BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari.

Ridiculing Banerjee's allegations of an attack on her at Nandigram that left her injured in the leg, Shah said as per the EC's report there was no attack on her.

"The EC is saying that there was no attack. But she is saying there was a conspiracy. The TMC is saying there was an attack. Only God knows who is speaking the truth," he said.

Shah raked up the incident to mock the TMC supremo in his virtual address at a rally in tribal Jhargram. Hesaid, "I was going to come here for campaigning. Unfortunately my helicopter developed a snag and I couldn't come to see you. But I won't call it a conspiracy".

His comments come after BJP leaders from Bengal accused the TMC supremo of enacting a drama to seek sympathy votes in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mamata was injured on 10 March and was admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata. She was discharged on 12 March.

Shah hit out at the TMC government for not doing enough for the development of minorities and said the Mamata Banerjee dispensation had indulged in corruption in tribal welfare schemes.

"TMC seeks cut money even for giving a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto," he said.

In his virtual address Shah highlighted designated central schemes for the tribal communities which the state government did not implement properly.

"Special stress will be given to the education of tribal students. We will provide 50 percent financial assistance those among them who score above 70 percent," he said.

Alleging that the TMC government has introduced "cut money culture" in West Bengal, Shah said BJP will change the situation in the state.

"This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in West Bengal's situation, a change in the situation of the poor of the state.

Our aim is to end infiltration and also transform Bengal," he said.

The top BJP leader alleged that TMC is indulging in appeasement politics. "Whenever there is a festive occasion such as Durga Puja, you all have to go to court to take permission for the processions under Mamata Ji's rule. You all have to change this situation," Shah said at the rally.

Reaching out to West Bengal government employees and said the seventh Pay Commission will be implemented in the

state if the saffron party is voted to power.

Ranibandh is a part of the western district of Bankura which has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party's electoral success.