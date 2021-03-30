Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to campaign for BJP's Palakkad candidate E Sreedharan today

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: It will be Modi's first campaign rally in the state in this Assembly election. He had addressed a BJP rally at Fort Maidan during the last Assembly election in May 2016

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Fort Maidan in Kerala's Palakkad on Tuesday. It will be Modi's first campaign rally in the state in this Assembly election. He had addressed a BJP rally at Fort Maidan during the last Assembly election in May 2016.

He is to reach Indira Gandhi Stadium by chopper at 10.45 pm, where he will be received by top BJP leaders. His convoy will proceed to Fort Maidan by road through Sultanpet. BJP officials said that the function would begin at 11 am.

Narendra Modi will be campaigning for the BJP's Palakkad candidate E Sreedharan and other National Democratic Alliance candidates from the remaining 11 constituencies in the district.

He will speak at the rally to be held at the AFT Thidal, BJP sources said.

This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Puducherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after having addressed a poll rally on 25 February after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects that day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally on Tuesday to seek support for the NDA in the union territory for the 6 April Assembly elections.

In the notices, Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade asked the newspapers to send a report clarifying their position to the Commission by 7 pm on Monday.

The notices were sent to the newspapers following a complaint filed by the Congress alleging that the advertisement violated a directive of the ECI, the model code of conduct for the election and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The Election Commission of has issued notices to eight newspapers of Assam which carried an advertisement of the BJP in the form of a headline claiming that the party will win all 47 seats where elections were held in the first phase on Saturday, officials said.

In Assam, polling will be held for 39 seats in the second phase. The seats going to polls include 15 in the crucial Barak Valley.

In West Bengal, 30 constituencies will go for polls in the second phase. These include Nandigram where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former aide and now a BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Election campaigning for second phase of elections in Assam and West Bengal to be held on 1 April will end on Tuesday.

BJP's national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu CT Ravi had earlier said that Modi would also campaign in Madurai and Nagercoil on 2 April. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would participate in the election rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in an election campaign at Dharapuram on Tuesday. The region with a significant population of Arunathiyars, Pallars, Kuravars and other scheduled communities will have the BJP's state president L Murugan contesting for the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that

Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is harbouring criminals and putting them up in different hotels and guest houses of West Bengal.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed that in spite of the local police being apprised of this, no action had been taken.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, is locked in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-adversary Adhikari in Nandigram in East Midnapore district, which goes to polls in the second phase on 1 April.

In a separate letter to the CEO, the ruling party said there have been instances of booth capturing and rigging during the first phase of polls held on 27 March, adding that "anti-social elements" of the BJP are camping in the district to "create large-scale violence".

The TMC urged the commission to take these "criminals" into preventive custody in the interest of free and fair polls.

The party also demanded that there should be no deployment of armed police personnel from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states during the remaining seven phases of the Assembly polls.