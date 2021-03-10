Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: CPM announces candidates for 83 seats in Kerala; Pinarayi Vijayan to contest from Dharmadam

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: CPM has given up seven seats, including five sitting seats, to accommodate allies. The party has also accommodated 13 candidates from its youth and student bodies

Mamata is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in Nandigram seat that will go to poll on 1 April in the second phase.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to file her nomination from Nanadigram for the Assembly election on Wednesday. She is taking on Suvendu Adhikari from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) setting the stage for a high-profile contest.

"The move came in the wake of several political parties complaining to the Election Commission, alleging that Virendra was inclined towards the ruling Trinamool Congress, sources said.

In a directive to the state chief secretary, the poll body said Virendra "should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election.

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, sitting Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai.

The number of candidates filing papers would increase as some districts are yet to submit their list, an official said.

The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.

More than 173 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 Assam Assembly seats going to polls in the first phase on 27 March, the state's chief electoral officer said on Tuesday.

Convenor of the Puducherry unit of PMK K Dhanaraju told PTI that his party was kept in dark on the seat-sharing exercise between the AINRC, AIADMK, and BJP.

The announcement comes a day after the S Ramadoss-led party commenced parleys with the BJP on the number of seats to be contested as part of the NDA, which remained inconclusive.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Tuesday announced its decision to go it alone in the Assembly polls in Puducherry scheduled to be held on 6 April.

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam Wednesday released first list of candidates for Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. According to ANI, former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent names in the list.

The party, the second biggest constituent in BJP-led NDA, had contested in 37 seats last time.

A formal announcement of BDJS candidates and a final decision on Vellappally's candidature is expected in a day or two. "A final picture of the candidate list would be ready tomorrow," Thushar said.

BDJS led by SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally would contest in 25 seats in the Kerala Assembly elections, Times of India reported.

GR Anil will contest in Nedumangad, V Sashi from Chiryankeezhu, PS Supal in Punalur, CK Asha in Vaikom, K Rajan in Ollur, E Chandrasekharan in Kanhangad, Eldho Abraham in Moovattupuzha, Chittayam Gopakumar in Adoor and Muhammed Muhsin in Pattambi.

Rajendran said candidates for the constituencies of Chadayamangalam, Haripad, Paravur and Nattika will be announced in the coming days.

CPI will be contesting in 25 of the 140 seats in the state, party state chief Kanam Rajendran told the media in Thiruvananthapuram, while announcing candidates for 21 seats.

The CPI, a majority in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the 6 April Assembly elections.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined BJP, will campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, West Bengal. Chakraborty, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan will accompany Adhikari for his nomination on 12 March.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be contesting from Dharmadam. The seat is seen as a red fortress that favoured CPM in 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections.

CPM has given up seven seats, including five sitting seats, to accommodate allies. The party has also accommodated 13 candidates from its youth and student bodies.

"The candidate list was prepared keeping in mind a continuation of the development works under the LDF government," Vijayaraghavan said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has released list of 83 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls , acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said on Wednesday.

CPI will be contesting in 25 of the 140 seats in the state, party state chief Kanam Rajendran told the media in Thiruvananthapuram, while announcing candidates for 21 seats.

On Tuesday, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) tied up with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The AMMK has allotted the AIMIM three seats - Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.

Mamata is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in Nandigram seat that will go to poll on 1 April in the second phase.

Those who have "sold their souls to outsiders from Gujarat" are insulting the Nandigram movement by playing the communal card, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, and rejected the claim that she was an outsider in Nandigram.

Mamata is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP some time ago, in the high-profile Nandigram seat that will go to poll on 1 April in the second phase.

Without naming Adhikari even once, Mamata said she had made up her mind to contest either from the Singur or Nandigram - the two cradles of anti-land acquisition movement - that catapulted her to power in 2011.

She said she decided to contest from Nandigram because of overwhelming response of the people.

"I have heard some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I am amazed. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was born in Midnapore. Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal," she told a gathering of TMC workers a day ahead of filing her nomination.

"Going by that logic I shouldn't have been the chief minister of the state for 10 years. Today Bengal's daughter has become an outsider for some people. Have you ever heard the expression outsider chief minister? If the locals tell me not to contest, I will go back," she said, drawing shouts of "Didi we want you" from the gathering.

Adhikari has often called himself bhoomiputra (son of the soil) while seeking to get back at the TMC supremo who has been targeting the BJP with the "party of outsiders" barb.

The TMC turncoat has announced that if he is not able to defeat the TMC supremo by 50,000 votes he will quit politics.

Mamata said her decision to contest from Nandigram was prompted by the love for the local people. "Bhulte pari sobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram (I can forget everyone's name but never forget Nandigram). When I had visited Nandigram in January, there was no MLA from here as the sitting MLA had resigned. I looked at the faces of common people and decided to contest from here."

She said her home constituency was Bhawanipore where she would require much less effort to win, but still chose Nandigram as she could see people's love and enthusiasm.

Accusing Adhikari of trying to incite communal passions, Mamata said, "Those who have sold their souls to outsiders are insulting the Nandigram land acquisition movement by playing the communal card."

"Some people are talking about 70:30 ratio (of Hindu-Muslim population). Those doing that are insulting the sacred

Nandigram movement which people of both communities fought together. People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on 1 April when polling is held," she asserted.

Taking the fight to Adhikari's backyard, the TMC supremo said the Nandigram movement wouldn't have got the momentum it did had the Singur anti-land acquisition stir not taken place before that.

"Singur movement took place months before the Nandigram movement. I had already completed 26 days of hunger strike against Singur land acquisition in December 2006. It was then that Nandigram happened in 2007. The Singur movement

provided much-needed momentum to Nandigram movement," she said.

The chief minister said those claiming the legacy of the movement should not forget how she had been with the masses of

the area risking her life.

"At that time those who are lecturing us, where nowhere near the scene," she said, apparently suggesting that Adhikari, who is seen as the face of the Nandigram movement, had no major role in the agitation.

Referring to the BJP's charge of being anti-Hindu, Mamata said she is a Brahmin and knows more Hindu rituals than the "fake Hindu leaders" of the saffron party.

"I am a born Hindu. No one should question my identity. But I don't believe in dividing communities on religious lines. If anyone has any doubt about my religion, I challenge them to a debate and competition on reciting Hindu shlokas. Khela Hobe (the game is on)," she said and recited a few shlokas before the crowd.

Announcing that the TMC will unveil its election manifesto on 11 March, she said she will perform Shivaratri puja in Nandigram on Thursday morning before heading back to Kolkata.

Mamata alleged the BJP has roped in CPM 'goons' who perpetrated violence during the Nandigram movement. "Resist them at any cost," she said.

She said she wanted a bridge to be constructed between Haldia and Nandigram, and develop Nandigram as a role model.

"I do not want anyone in Nandigram to stay unemployed. We will build a university here. I have taken a house in Nandigram on rent for a year. Will keep coming here every three months. Later, I will build a small house here. I will keep my word," she added.