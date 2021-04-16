live

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Mahua Moitra demands investigation into BJP candidate's lunch with central forces

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Sharing a picture of the BJP candidate for Ranaghat North East having lunch with central forces, TMC MP Mahua Moitra urged the EC to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

FP Staff April 16, 2021 14:52:05 IST
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Mahua Moitra demands investigation into BJP candidate's lunch with central forces

Representational image. PTI

13:27 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

EC deploys 11 more police observers ahead of 5th phase

The Election Commission has decided to deploy 11 more police observers ahead of the fifth phase of polling on Saturday in 45 Assembly constituencies, adding that it does not want a repetition of the Sitalkuchi violence, an official told PTI.

Four people were killed in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi on 10 April as central forces opened fire amid polling for the fourth phase allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", police had said. Following the violence, the Election Commission put in place restrictions, including extending the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polls, and barred the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours from 10 April, to prevent any possible law and order flare-up.

Altogether, 33 general and 16 expenditure observers have also been deployed for the ongoing elections in the state, the official said.
13:24 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

No plan to merge remaining four phases: EC

Election Commission of India (ECI) officials clarified that the remaining four phases of election in West Bengal will not be clubbed together, a demand that has been made by many leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee on Thursday had tweeted urging that the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of election in the state be clubbed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Apr 16, 2021 - 14:42 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

Mahua Moitra demands action against BJP candidate's who met central forces

Sharing a picture of the BJP candidate for Ranaghat North East having lunch with central forces, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra urged the Election Commission to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Apr 16, 2021 - 14:30 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

Derek O'Brien demands remaining poll phases be merged

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to demand one phase of polling amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Apr 16, 2021 - 14:17 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

BJP will create Rs 100 crore fund for refugees granted citizenship: Amit Shah

Addressing a public rally in Tehatta, Union minister Amit Shah said infiltrators take away jobs of our youth and the food of the poor. "If infiltration is not controlled in Bengal, then it'll pose a threat to not only to the state but the entire country," he said.

Shah said those who have come here for 70 years are living the life of a refugee in their own country and promised the BJP will work to give them citizenship. "A Rs 100 crore fund will be created for the refugees who get citizenship under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister," he said at the public meeting.

Apr 16, 2021 - 13:54 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

Matuas and other communities will get citizenship if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said at a public meeting in Tehatta that Matuas, Namshudras and all such communities will be granted citizenship under CAA as soon as BJP forms the government in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi has asked about BJP's DNA. I would like to inform him, it is D for development, N for nationalism and A for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This is what BJP's DNA stands for," he said.

Apr 16, 2021 - 13:31 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

JP Nadda's campaign schedule today

BJP chief JP Nadda is to address a public meeting and hold two roadshows in West Bengal today, ahead of the fifth phase of polling on Saturday.

  • Public meeting in Katwa at 12.30 pm
  • Roadshow in Bardhaman at 3 pm
  • Roadshow in Kolkata North Suburban at 5 pm

Apr 16, 2021 - 13:29 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

Amit Shah's campaigning schedule today

Home Minister Amit Shah's campaigning schedule for Friday includes public meetings and roadshows. Following is his schedule today:

  • Public meeting in Tehatta at 11.30 am
  • Roadshow in Krishnanagar Uttar at 1 pm
  • Roadshow in Barrackpore at 3 pm
  • Public meeting in Khardaha at 4.45 pm

Apr 16, 2021 - 13:27 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

Apr 16, 2021 - 13:24 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST News and Updates: Sharing a picture of the BJP candidate for Ranaghat North East having lunch with central forces, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra urged the Election Commission to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Union minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are scheduled to hold election rallies in West Bengal ahead of the fifth phase of polling on Saturday. Four phases of the Assembly election remain to be conducted on 17, 22, 26 and 29 April and the counting of votes cast in election in four states and one Union Territory will be held on 2 May.

Worried over the COVID-19 surge, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining assembly seats at one go, while also stressing that her party had opposed the prolonged eight-phase poll schedule.

"Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP''s decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go," the CM said.

Arrangements for the fifth phase of polls, on 17 April, are already nearing completion, an election official said, even as several social media users held debates on whether the poll panel should at least conduct the next three phases of Bengal elections on a single day.

Assembly polls have been held for 135 constituencies so far in the West Bengal, and the remaining 159 seats are set go to the polls in the next four phases.

Updated Date: April 16, 2021 15:03:52 IST

