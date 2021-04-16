Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Mahua Moitra demands investigation into BJP candidate's lunch with central forces

13:27 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election LATEST Updates

EC deploys 11 more police observers ahead of 5th phase

The Election Commission has decided to deploy 11 more police observers ahead of the fifth phase of polling on Saturday in 45 Assembly constituencies, adding that it does not want a repetition of the Sitalkuchi violence, an official told PTI.

Four people were killed in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi on 10 April as central forces opened fire amid polling for the fourth phase allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", police had said. Following the violence, the Election Commission put in place restrictions, including extending the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polls, and barred the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours from 10 April, to prevent any possible law and order flare-up.

Altogether, 33 general and 16 expenditure observers have also been deployed for the ongoing elections in the state, the official said.