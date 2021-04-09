Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: SC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into 'attack' on Mamata in Nandigram

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The plea, filed through Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma had also sought directions for creation of temporary body with extensive powers to look into election violence and punish the perpetrators, and for enhanced punishments for poll violence

Auto refresh feeds

Fourth phase of polling in West Bengal is schedules to take place tomorrow (Saturday, 10 April). The election campaigning for phase four concluded Thursday. A total of 44 constituencies will vote in this phase.

On the other hand, the TMC has fielded Debabrata Majumdar from the previous CPM stronghold.

The saffron party poll strategists depend on Rinku Naskar, once a popular CPM councillor in Jadavpur who is now contesting on a BJP ticket, to make a dent in the Left vote bank in Jadavpur-Santoshpur belt.

Jadavpur is one of the Assembly constituencies in Kolkata where the fate of Trinamool Congress will largely depend on BJP's performance.

The poll panel's notice asked Mamata to file her response by 11 am on 10 April. This is the second such notice issued to the TMC supremo by the Election Commission.

Stating that EC was prima facie convinced that her two statements — one during a TV interview telecast on 28 March and another in a speech on 7 April in Cooch Behar — were in violation of model code of conduct as well as Sections 186, 189 and 504 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks to "berate and vilify" the Central para-military forces by "falsely" suggesting that they may intimidate electors to vote for a particular party.

Bharatiya Janata Praty (BJP) office in Basudha area of Durgapur was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers on Thursday. "TMC goons have vandalised our office. If they think BJP can be stopped by such attacks then they are wrong. People are with us", alleged a BJP worker.

Polling will place in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part 2), South 24 Parganas (Part 3), Hooghly (Part 2) in south Bengal and in north Bengal's Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

A total 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of 373 candidates in Saturday during the fourth phase of Assembly election in Bengal.

Convoy of Rantidev Sengupta, BJP candidate from South Howrah was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons, on Thursday, ANI reported. "People who attacked my vehicle were raising 'khela hobe' slogans. A party has accepted its defeat so they are resorting to such attacks," he said.

The top court asked the petitioners to approach the Calcutta high court, Live Law reported.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition seeking an independent probe into the incident in Nandigram that allegedly left chief minister Mamata Banerjee injured in the leg.

Fourth phase of polling in West Bengal is schedules to take place tomorrow (Saturday, 10 April). The election campaigning for phase four concluded Thursday. A total of 44 constituencies will vote in this phase.

On the other hand, the TMC has fielded Debabrata Majumdar from the previous CPM stronghold.

The saffron party poll strategists depend on Rinku Naskar, once a popular CPM councillor in Jadavpur who is now contesting on a BJP ticket, to make a dent in the Left vote bank in Jadavpur-Santoshpur belt.

Jadavpur is one of the Assembly constituencies in Kolkata where the fate of Trinamool Congress will largely depend on BJP's performance.

The poll panel's notice asked Mamata to file her response by 11 am on 10 April. This is the second such notice issued to the TMC supremo by the Election Commission.

Stating that EC was prima facie convinced that her two statements — one during a TV interview telecast on 28 March and another in a speech on 7 April in Cooch Behar — were in violation of model code of conduct as well as Sections 186, 189 and 504 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks to "berate and vilify" the Central para-military forces by "falsely" suggesting that they may intimidate electors to vote for a particular party.

West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Basudha area of Durgapur was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers yesterday. "TMC goons have vandalised our office. If they think BJP can be stopped by such attacks then they are wrong. People are with us", said a BJP worker pic.twitter.com/JYL9IdH9DO

Bharatiya Janata Praty (BJP) office in Basudha area of Durgapur was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers on Thursday. "TMC goons have vandalised our office. If they think BJP can be stopped by such attacks then they are wrong. People are with us", alleged a BJP worker.

Polling will place in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part 2), South 24 Parganas (Part 3), Hooghly (Part 2) in south Bengal and in north Bengal's Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

A total 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of 373 candidates in Saturday during the fourth phase of Assembly election in Bengal.

Convoy of Rantidev Sengupta, BJP candidate from South Howrah was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons, on Thursday, ANI reported. "People who attacked my vehicle were raising 'khela hobe' slogans. A party has accepted its defeat so they are resorting to such attacks," he said.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea filed seeking directions for CBI probe into the incident at Nandigram injuring West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Court asks petitioner to Approach High Court @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial #SupremeCourt https://t.co/18qcCAo5Ro

The top court asked the petitioners to approach the Calcutta high court, Live Law reported.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition seeking an independent probe into the incident in Nandigram that allegedly left chief minister Mamata Banerjee injured in the leg.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: The plea, filed through Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma had also sought directions for creation of temporary body with extensive powers to look into election violence and punish the perpetrators, and for enhanced punishments for poll violence.

The notice issued on Thursday night said Mamata prima facie violated various sections of the IPC with her remarks against the central forces. The TMC supremo has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday.

Campaigning for the high-decibel fourth phase of polling, for 44 Assembly seats scheduled in five districts of West Bengal on 10 April, ended at 5 pm on Thursday.

A total 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of 373 candidates in Saturday's polling in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II) in south Bengal and in north Bengal's Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

The polling will be held between 7 am to 6.30 ppm in 15,940 polling stations. At stake are nine Assembly

constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.

Among those whose fate will be decided at the hustings are former Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwary, TMC's candidate from Shibpur, state education minister and sitting MLA from Behala Paschim Partha Chatterjee and central minister Babul Supriyo of the BJP who has locked horns with state sports minister Arup Biswas for the Tollygunge seat.

Ratna Chatterjee, wife of former city mayor and fire minister Sovan Chatterjee, who left Mamata Banerjee's TMC to join the BJP for a short period, is facing BJP's actress-turned politician Payel Sarkar in Behala Purbo seat.

Former state forest minister, Rajib Banerjee, who moved to the BJP recently is contesting from Domjur while BJP MP and actress Locket Chatterjee is contesting the polls from Chinsurah in Hooghly district.

The Sanyukta Morcha comprising Left front, Congress and ISF has fielded mostly young faces for the fourth phase of polling.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty is one of the few seniors fielded by the Left for this phase of the elections.

BJP's start campaigners included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath besides, Bollywood star of yesteryears Mithun Chakraborty who crisscrossed the state trying to build up support for the saffron party.

The BJP leadership targeted the TMC government, its supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accusing them of corruption and "appeasement politics" and claimed that their "khela shesh hobe" (game will be over).

Modi and Shah promised voters early implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi as well as implementation of the 7th pay commission scales for state government employees if voted to power in West Bengal.

Mamata, her nephew and party MP Abhishek were among star campaigners for the TMC who stepped up their attack on the BJP-led central government over recent hike in prices of gas, petrol, diesel, besides plans to disinvest in a large number of central government run PSUs.

She also accused central police forces of harassing and intimidating voters in Bengal and urged voters

to "gherao" them in case securitymen prevented them from voting.

The fiery TMC leader during a public rally at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district on 3 April also appealed to the minority community not to divide their votes.

This led to the Election Commission of India issuing a showcause notice to Mamata for demanding votes on communal ground.

Taking note of the "sensitive" situation in the 44 Assembly constituencies in Bengal, the EC has decided to deploy at least 789 companies of the CAPF.

Cooch Behar will have the highest deployment with 187 companies being deployed.