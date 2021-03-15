Assam Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: 'Congress can only provide corruption guarantee', says JP Nadda at Dhaukuakhana rally

Assam Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Nadda said it is the BJP that has a mission and alleged that the 'Congress is only interested in commission'

"Congress is not following in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah's footsteps. And Jinnah's steps will destroy Assam and India," Chouhan said, referring to the Opposition party's alliance with AIUDF in Assam, ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala. "Congress has allied with Badruddin Ajmal, who has filled Assam with infiltration... He has a perfume business, but is spreading poison in the society... If 'naagraj' and 'saapraj' ally, then Assam cannot be developed," Chouhan alleged.

Instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress was following in "Jinnah's footsteps", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, asserting that it would "destroy" the country. Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in poll-bound Assam's Dibrugarh district, the senior BJP leader said that the Congress has failed to carry out any developmental work in the Northeastern states since Independence.

She also said the BJP has come from Delhi with many of its leaders to win the Assembly elections. "But I say you will not get Bengal," she said, claiming that her government has done a lot of development and welfare works in the state in its 10-year rule. "No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as ours. Their (BJP) prime minister cannot run the country, totally incompetent," she said.

the state and will continue to fight against the BJP. Addressing her first rally in a district after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, Banerjee said as long as she has her voice and her heart functions, she will continue to fight. "Wait for a few days, my legs will be better. I will see whether your legs move freely on Bengal's soil," Banerjee said without naming anyone.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said no conspiracy can stop her from campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls in

Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019 but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp. Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a poll ticket.

felt it is necessary to write this letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don't want to be associated with the TMC anymore," she said. When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a "concrete proposal".

Noted actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Monday quit the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. The Raidighi legislator, in a letter to TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, said she will no longer be associated with the party. "Although, I don't hold any post in the party, but I

At a rally in Assam's Dhaukuakhana, BJP national president JP Nadda credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with joining Assam and the Northeast with "mainstream India". He also attacked the Congress, saying the party believes in 'latkana' (hanging), 'atkana' (stalling) 'bhatkana' (mislead) and added that Modi believes in 'jodna' (joining). "Congress can provide only 'corruption guarantee' wherever they come to power; it only has 'mission for commission," PTI quotes Nadda as saying.

"For 60 years, Congress leaders only indulged in corruption and so for the last five years, we had to fill up pot-holes, repair roads and convert double lane highways to four and six-lanes", the BJP president said. It is the BJP which has a mission and the "Congress is only interested in commission", the BJP chief alleged.

would have got employment. But we did not receive any cooperation from the West Bengal government," Gadkari alleged.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday claimed that the West Bengal government did not cooperate with the Centre over the proposed port at Tajpur, besides driving away an automobile company from the state. Addressing an election rally at Egra in the Purba Medinipur district, the senior BJP leader said the parties that ruled the state failed to meet the aspirations of the people, and to eradicate poverty and unemployment. "As the transport minister, I had taken the initiative to bring a big automobile firm to Nandigram but the Trinamool Congress government drove the company away," Gadkari said. He said that during his as tenure as the shipping minister, he had taken the initiative to build the port at Tajpur in the district. "Had the port been functional now, thousands of youths

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Latest updates: BJP president JP Nadda said the Congress can provide only "corruption guarantee" wherever it comes to power, though it has promised five-guarantees in the poll-bound state of Assam.

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami, MNM chief Kamal Haasan and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran filed their nominations on Monday. The chief minister will contest from Edapaddi, the MNM chief from Coimbatore South while Dhinakaran is in the fray from Kovilpatti

"I am a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won't call it a conspiracy," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a jibe at West Bnegal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, at a rally in Ranibandh. Your votes will decide which party forms government in the state for the next five years, he says.

Addressing the rally in a wheelchair, the chief minister also hit out at the BJP, saying the the party is increasing gas and fuel prices while the TMC is engaged in development

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that her party will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying the BSP has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past. She also stated that her party will go alone in the UP Assembly elections next year.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency , filed his nomination papers on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin filed his nomination for the 6 April Tamil Nadu Assembly polls from the Chennai's Kolathur constituency, from where he is seeking a third term.

True to her street fighter image, Mamata Banerjee was back on the roads of Kolkata on Sunday, four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march on a wheelchair and declaring an injured tiger is far more dangerous.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.Banerjee joined the five km roadshow from Mayo Road to Hazra More as part of observation of Nandigram Diwas to

commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007.

Banerjee is contesting the high-profile Nandigram seat for the first time against former confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari, the sitting MLA, who resigned and switched over to the BJP.

Addressing the gathering after the hour-long march, Banerjee said attempts to incapacitate her to stop her from campaigning have failed, and asserted she will canvass for TMC candidates across the state on wheelchair.

"I have faced a lot of attacks in my life but I have never surrendered before anyone. I will never bow my head. An injured tiger gets more dangerous," she asserted.

Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March after filing her nomination, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life".

The Election Commission, however, ruled out that there was any attack on the West Bengal chief minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress leader after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government. The Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.

The poll panel Sunday ordered that Director (Security) Vivek Sahay, an IPS officer, be removed from his post and placed under suspension immediately. The Superintendent of Police of Purba Medinipur Pravin Prakash was also suspended, while District Magistrate Vibhu Goel was transferred.

"Doctors advised me against going out for campaign today. But I felt that I should participate in today's rally as we have already lost a few days due to my injury."

"My pain is not greater than the suffering of people as democracy is being trampled through dictatorship. If I sit at home for such a long time that will serve the agenda of the conspirators. They will be successful," the fiesty TMC supremo said.

Banerjee said she chose Hazra as the point to end the Kolkata rally as she had been subjected to "many physical attacks at this spot" in her political career.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, said at the start of the rally his party will not bow before "outsiders" and asserted she will win the election battle no matter what challenges are thrown before her.

He also urged people to put up a united fight against the CPM and its ally, the Congress, and claimed that the communist regime had perpetrated atrocities on the poor farmers of the state, citing the Nandigram movement of 2007.

"We will not bow before the BJP, we will not bow before the outsiders," he asserted.

Shouting slogans such as 'Modi babu ashe Modi babu Jay, Bangla nijer meyeke chay' (PM Modi may come and go, Bengal wants its daughter to rule the state), the Diamond Harbour MP said, "Despite her serious foot injury, our leader has joined the rally. She will conquer the battle with her broken foot."

Carrying posters and placards hailing Banerjee as the "daughter of Bengal", TMC supporters raised slogans against the BJP and called for "defeating the outsiders" in the Assembly elections.

The TMC activists also chanted the slogan "Bhanga Paye Khela Hobe!" (Will play with broken leg), a reference to Banerjee's leg injury.

"We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!" Banerjee had earlier tweeted minutes before arriving for the march.