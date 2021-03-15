West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates
Assam Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: 'Congress can only provide corruption guarantee', says JP Nadda at Dhaukuakhana rally
Assam Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Nadda said it is the BJP that has a mission and alleged that the 'Congress is only interested in commission'
TMC MLA Debasree Roy quits party
BJP will not get Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee
'Congress falling in Jinnah's footsteps': Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Naharkatia
For 60 yrs, Congress only indulged in corruption, alleges Nadda
Nadda attacks Congress, says party can only provide 'corruption guarantee'
At a rally in Assam's Dhaukuakhana, BJP national president JP Nadda credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with joining Assam and the Northeast with "mainstream India". He also attacked the Congress, saying the party believes in 'latkana' (hanging), 'atkana' (stalling) 'bhatkana' (mislead) and added that Modi believes in 'jodna' (joining). "Congress can provide only 'corruption guarantee' wherever they come to power; it only has 'mission for commission," PTI quotes Nadda as saying.
BJP will not get Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee
TTV Dhinakaran files nomination for Kovilpatti seat
Tamil Nadu: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dinakaran files his nomination for Kovilpatti assembly constituency. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/7Y12bhJqHJ— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
'Congress falling in Jinnah's footsteps': Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Naharkatia
Kamal Haasan files nomination for Coimabatore South
Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan files his nomination for Coimbatore South assembly constituency. #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/DdupI37sqz— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
Watch: Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally
#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raises slogans in Purulia says," Chaie na BJP ke chaie na, chaie na Congress ke chaie na, CPM ke chaie na. BJP ke bidai dao...Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe." #WestBengalElection pic.twitter.com/XdYsv0VxG0— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Latest updates: BJP president JP Nadda said the Congress can provide only "corruption guarantee" wherever it comes to power, though it has promised five-guarantees in the poll-bound state of Assam.
Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami, MNM chief Kamal Haasan and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran filed their nominations on Monday. The chief minister will contest from Edapaddi, the MNM chief from Coimbatore South while Dhinakaran is in the fray from Kovilpatti
"I am a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won't call it a conspiracy," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a jibe at West Bnegal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, at a rally in Ranibandh. Your votes will decide which party forms government in the state for the next five years, he says.
Addressing the rally in a wheelchair, the chief minister also hit out at the BJP, saying the the party is increasing gas and fuel prices while the TMC is engaged in development
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday asserted that her party will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying the BSP has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past. She also stated that her party will go alone in the UP Assembly elections next year.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency , filed his nomination papers on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, DMK president MK Stalin filed his nomination for the 6 April Tamil Nadu Assembly polls from the Chennai's Kolathur constituency, from where he is seeking a third term.
True to her street fighter image, Mamata Banerjee was back on the roads of Kolkata on Sunday, four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march on a wheelchair and declaring an injured tiger is far more dangerous.
Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.Banerjee joined the five km roadshow from Mayo Road to Hazra More as part of observation of Nandigram Diwas to
commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007.
Banerjee is contesting the high-profile Nandigram seat for the first time against former confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari, the sitting MLA, who resigned and switched over to the BJP.
Addressing the gathering after the hour-long march, Banerjee said attempts to incapacitate her to stop her from campaigning have failed, and asserted she will canvass for TMC candidates across the state on wheelchair.
"I have faced a lot of attacks in my life but I have never surrendered before anyone. I will never bow my head. An injured tiger gets more dangerous," she asserted.
Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March after filing her nomination, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life".
The Election Commission, however, ruled out that there was any attack on the West Bengal chief minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress leader after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government. The Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.
The poll panel Sunday ordered that Director (Security) Vivek Sahay, an IPS officer, be removed from his post and placed under suspension immediately. The Superintendent of Police of Purba Medinipur Pravin Prakash was also suspended, while District Magistrate Vibhu Goel was transferred.
"Doctors advised me against going out for campaign today. But I felt that I should participate in today's rally as we have already lost a few days due to my injury."
"My pain is not greater than the suffering of people as democracy is being trampled through dictatorship. If I sit at home for such a long time that will serve the agenda of the conspirators. They will be successful," the fiesty TMC supremo said.
Banerjee said she chose Hazra as the point to end the Kolkata rally as she had been subjected to "many physical attacks at this spot" in her political career.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, said at the start of the rally his party will not bow before "outsiders" and asserted she will win the election battle no matter what challenges are thrown before her.
He also urged people to put up a united fight against the CPM and its ally, the Congress, and claimed that the communist regime had perpetrated atrocities on the poor farmers of the state, citing the Nandigram movement of 2007.
"We will not bow before the BJP, we will not bow before the outsiders," he asserted.
Shouting slogans such as 'Modi babu ashe Modi babu Jay, Bangla nijer meyeke chay' (PM Modi may come and go, Bengal wants its daughter to rule the state), the Diamond Harbour MP said, "Despite her serious foot injury, our leader has joined the rally. She will conquer the battle with her broken foot."
Carrying posters and placards hailing Banerjee as the "daughter of Bengal", TMC supporters raised slogans against the BJP and called for "defeating the outsiders" in the Assembly elections.
The TMC activists also chanted the slogan "Bhanga Paye Khela Hobe!" (Will play with broken leg), a reference to Banerjee's leg injury.
"We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!" Banerjee had earlier tweeted minutes before arriving for the march.
