Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Bengal's Hooghly, Pursurah and Bally today

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: 22 companies of central forces will be deployed in Nandigram, which is witnessing a fierce battle between Mamata Banerjee and her one-time lieutenant-turned-foe BJP's Suvendu Adhikary

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold public rallies and roadshows in West Bengal on Wednesday. Ahead of the second phase of Assembly election in the state, Nadda will be in Hooghly, Pursurah and Bally.

Arindam Mani, who has been posted in the same office for more than 10 years and is currently the returning officer of the Ballygunj seat, shall be transferred to a non-election post immediately, the EC stated in a communication to the West Bengal CEO.

The two other officials are the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Haldia and the Circle Inspector (CI) of Mahishadal in Purba Medinipur district.

The Election Commission on Tuesday removed three officials including the returning officer of the Ballygunj Assembly constituency in Kolkata, according to an order.

Based on ground reports, the Commission said, it is of the view that "the contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct."

The former Union minister and DMK's "star campaigner" has been asked to respond to the notice by 6 pm on Wednesday.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to DMK leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: Twenty-two companies of central forces will be deployed in Nandigram seat, which is witnessing a fierce battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her one-time lieutenant-turned-foe BJP's Suvendu Adhikary.

The EC has also decided to deploy a 22-personnel quick response team (QRT) at Nandigram on the election day, an official told PTI.

The EC has also constituted a team of officials who will supervise the proceedings in Nandigram on the poll day, he said.

The Commission has given him "an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6 pm on 31 March, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you."

The notice said the EC received a complaint through the state chief electoral officer from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which alleged that Raja had made derogatory and scandalous speech against Palaniswami during an election campaign on 26 March at Thousand Lights assembly constituency.

The notice pointed out that the Central Crime Branch has registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against the DMK MP.

The EC said that Raja had allegedly said that (DMK leader MK) "Stalin is a child of good relationship and good birth while Palaniswami is a child of bad relationship and a premature born child".

The EC also referred to some other remarks made by Raja against the chief minister.