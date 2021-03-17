Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP CEC likely to finalise candidates for last four phases in Bengal today

12:46 (ist)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

PC Thomas-led faction quits NDA ahead of Kerala polls

The Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister PC Thomas on Wednesday quit the NDA alleging that his party was neglected by the BJP-led alliance when the seats were allocated for the 6 April polls.

The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader PJ Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

Thomas was elected as MP in NDA ticket from then Muvattupuzha seat in 2004 Lok Sabha polls.