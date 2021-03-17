live

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP CEC likely to finalise candidates for last four phases in Bengal today

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The BJP has finalised candidates for four phases of West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam

FP Staff March 17, 2021 12:11:47 IST
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP CEC likely to finalise candidates for last four phases in Bengal today

Representational image. AFP

Mar 17, 2021 - 12:46 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

PC Thomas-led faction quits NDA ahead of Kerala polls

The Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister PC Thomas on Wednesday quit the NDA alleging that his party was neglected by the BJP-led alliance when the seats were allocated for the 6 April polls.

The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader PJ Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

Thomas was elected as MP in NDA ticket from then Muvattupuzha seat in 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

Mar 17, 2021 - 12:08 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP CEC likely to finalise candidates for last four phases in Bengal today

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party is slated to meet Wednesday evening to finalise candidates for the remaining four phases of West Bengal Assembly elections.

The BJP has finalised candidates for four phases of West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.

Mar 17, 2021 - 11:53 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP will pay 'khela' of peace and development in Bengal: Rajnath Singh

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government over alleged slide in the law and order situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday the khela (game) that will be played in West Bengal after the BJP's victory in the assembly election will be that of development and peace.

He accused the TMC supremo of pointing fingers at the BJP for the injury she suffered in Nandigram last week to gain sympathy in the election, and claimed that it will not work and the saffron party will form its government in the state winning more than 200 of the 294 seats.

Questioning what Mamata means by khela hobe (the game will happen), Singh said, "The game of development and peace will be played in Bengal."

Mar 17, 2021 - 11:38 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Yogi Adityanath in Assam to campaign for Assembly polls today

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address three rallies in Assam on Wednesday. Ahead of starting the campaign, Adityanath visited and offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. "Through public meetings in Hojai, Kalaigaon and Rangia, I will speak among you all," he tweeted.

Mar 17, 2021 - 11:17 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

RECAP: BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, claims Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged the BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, while the Congress has reduced itself to goods that are up for sale.

Hitting out at both the parties, Vijayan said in many states, people had elected the Congress to power, but they "sold themselves to the BJP."

"When BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, Congress has reduced themselves into goods that are up for sale. BJP is willing to shell out as much money as required, after all they have raised plenty of it. Congress is trying to get the highest bid," the chief minister told reporters.

Mar 17, 2021 - 11:15 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Assam polls: UPPL, BFP and Raijor Dal announce candidates list for phase 3

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling BJP, the Bodo Peoples Front (BPF), a part of the Grand Alliance of eight parties, and the newly floated Raijor Dal have announced the list of candidates for the third phase of Assam Assembly polls on 6 April.

The UPPL announced its second list of eight candidates which includes former Rajya Sabha MP, founder UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma from Chapaguri (ST), prominent businessman Manaranjan Brahma from Kokrajhar West (ST) constituency and former ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar East (ST) constituency.

The other UPPL candidates include Somnath Narzary from Gossaigaon, Jayanta Basumatary from Sidli, Phanin Boro from Bijni, Leho Ram Boro from Tamulpur LAC and Bhupen Boro from Barama (ST), party general secretary Maoti Brahma Hazoary said on Tuesday.

Mar 17, 2021 - 11:02 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

TMC likely to release poll manifesto today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to release the Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto on Wednesday afternoon, a senior party leader said.

The TMC supremo had earlier said the manifesto would be released on 11 March but that had to be postponed after she was injured while campaigning on 10 March. A TMC leader said, "It is likely to be released on Wednesday afternoon."

Mar 17, 2021 - 10:39 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Congress announces 14 names for Puducherry, leaves out ex-CM Narayanasamy

The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the 6 April Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not mention name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.

In a release, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote.

Mar 17, 2021 - 10:27 (IST)

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Congress releases list of 21 candidates for Assam

The Congress on Tuesday came out with lists of candidates for the upcoming state election, including 21 for Assam. With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 92 seats in Assam.

The party also came out with separate lists of candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

For Assam, the party announced a list of 21 candidates, for Kerala six candidates, for Puducherry 14 candidates, and for Tamil Nadu, it named four candidates.

The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each.

While the candidates for 14 constituencies were released, the nominee for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, has not been announced.

Former Industries Minister Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the election in 2016 from Kalapet constituency which has been by and large the traditional seat for the Congress.

PCC president AV Subramanian is contesting from his hometown of Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and
R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal respectively.

The 14 seats are spread over Puducherry (10), Karaikal (three) and Mahe (one).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been allocated nine seats as part of the NDA, also released its list of candidates.

Former PWD Minister A Namassivayam has been fielded from Mannadipet constituency and the president of the BJP
State committee V Saminathan is the nominee for the Lawspet segment.

A John Kumar and his son Richards John Kumar have been allotted the Kamaraj Nagar and Nellithope seats respectively.

