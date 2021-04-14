Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, party doing same in TN, Assam, says Rahul Gandhi

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The Congress leader, addressing his first rally in West Bengal in this election season, termed the BJP's claims of development a 'mirage'. He claimed that BJP has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence
Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the BJP will not be able to win even 70 seats in the ongoing state assembly elections which many expect to be a cliff-hanger.
The TMC supremo is set to address back-to-back rallies in Jalpaiguri's Dhupguri, Kharija Berubari, Jaleshwari, Nadia and Darjeeling.
Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Katwa, the BJP chief attacked the state government's inaction over the alleged attacks by Trinamool Congress 'goons' on Dalits.
The Congress leader will address his first election rally in Bengal ahead of the fifth phase of state Assembly polls on 17 April. He is slated to hold two public meetings — one in Goalpokhar at 2.10 pm and the other in Bagdogra at 4 pm.
The TMC supremo said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district.
A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, the party said.
The delegation will include parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen. They are scheduled to reach the Election Commission of India office at 3.30 pm.
The meeting will happen days after the poll body barred TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. She had on Tuesday sat on a three and a half hour-long protest against the poll panel's decision.
On Monday, shortly after the Election Commission barred Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, her party alleged the poll panel was behaving like a "wing of the BJP" and its decision smacks of authoritarianism.