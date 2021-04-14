live

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, party doing same in TN, Assam, says Rahul Gandhi

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The Congress leader, addressing his first rally in West Bengal in this election season, termed the BJP's claims of development a 'mirage'. He claimed that BJP has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence

FP Staff April 14, 2021 16:49:18 IST
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, party doing same in TN, Assam, says Rahul Gandhi

Highlights

16:54 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Bengal gave opportunity to TMC, but, they failed: Rahul Gandhi

Criticising "cut money" culture in Bengal, Gandhi said "You gave opportunity to TMC. But, they failed. People of the state have to venture out in search of jobs. This is the only state where you have to pay cut money to get jobs.

Ridiculing TMC poll slogan "Khela Hobe" (Game will happen), he said serving people and playing games in this regard are not the same.

"We have never aligned with the BJP and the RSS. Our fight is not just political but ideological too. For Mamata Ji, it is just a political fight.
16:30 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP trying to destroy Bengal and its culture: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday termed BJP claims to build "Sonar Bangla" (golden Bengal) as a "mirage" and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and dividing people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed, as per PTI.

During his first rally in Bengal in this election season, Gandhi took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said his party would never align with the BJP and the RSS, unlike the TMC, which in the past had been an alliance partner of the saffron party-led NDA.

"BJP wants to destroy Bengal's culture, heritage and divide it. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK.

"The BJP has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and divisive politics," he said.

Mocking BJP's slogan of building "Sonar Bangla", Gandhi termed it as a "mirage and said they "sell the same dream in every state".

"In every state, they say similar things like Sonar Bangla. But, they only offer dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and language," the Congress leader said.
16:08 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started his campaign in West Bengal from today. He said, "If Bengal is divided, the loss will be of the Bengali people. See what happened in UP - people are dying of corona. Hospitals are full of dead bodies, the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) has no sense!"

"BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu," Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Goalpokhar, as per PTI.
15:58 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP will not get even 70 seats in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the BJP will not be able to win even 70 seats in the ongoing state assembly elections which many expect to be a cliff-hanger.

Speaking at a rally at Dabgram-Fulbari in Jalpaiguri district, the Trinamool Congress supremo ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent claim that BJP had already won a 100 seats in the four phases of the election to the 294-seat assembly.

"Prime Minister Modi has said the saffron party has already won 100 seats out of 135 seats where elections have been held. I can say that after the elections are over, BJP will not even get 70 out of total of 294 seats", she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader charged that the BJP was spreading falsehood by telling different things at different places on the same issue.

Banerjee said home minister Amit Shah had said in Lebong in Darjeeling that there will be no NRC. However she pointed out that 14 lakh people have been identified and sent to detention camps based on a process to find illegal migrants under the National Register of Citizens.
15:44 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Goalpokhar
15:24 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP brought 'outsiders' for campaigns, contributed to rise in COVID-19 cases: Mamata

BJP brought outsiders in West Bengal for poll campaigns, contributed to rise in COVID-19 cases, said the West Bengal chief and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday.

She is set to address back-to-back rallies in Jalpaiguri's Dhupguri, Kharija Berubari, Jaleshwari, Nadia and Darjeeling.
14:58 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Mamata doesn't care about Maa, Maati, Manush: JP Nadda

Addressing a publing meeting in West Bengal's Katwa, BJP chief JP Nadda attacked the state government's inaction about the alleged attacks by Trinamool Congress 'goons' on Dalits. "Dalits need not panic, change will come after 2 May. TMC has so much disrespect for Dalits, but those who are involved in 'vote bank politics' did not oppose it," he said.

He went on to say that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee doesn't care about 'Maa, Maati, Maanush'
13:47 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

TMC delegation to meet poll officials in Delhi today

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Wednesday, the party said. The delegation will include parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen. They are scheduled to reach the Election Commission office at 3.30 pm.

The meeting will take place days after the poll body barred TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. She had on Tuesday sat on a dharna against the poll panel's decision.
13:44 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Partha Chatterjee summoned by ED in ponzi scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served a notice to West Bengal minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, ANI reported. The agency has asked Chatterjee to appear before for questioning next week in connection with a ponzi scam.

The TMC leader has been summoned in a probe into the I-Core chit fund company.
13:30 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Rahul Gandhi to address first poll rally in Bengal today 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first election rally in West Bengal on Wednesday ahead of the fifth phase of state Assembly polls on 17 April. He is slated to hold two public meetings — one in Goalpokhar at 2.10 pm and the other in Bagdogra at 4 pm.
13:08 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Bengal govt to start probe into Cooch Behar killings, says Mamata 

Mamata Banerjee also lamented that she could not meet the next of kin of the deceased earlier owing to a 72-hour ban on entry of political leaders in Cooch Behar, where four people were gunned down by CISF personnel, who fired in "self defence", on 10 April.

"Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law," she said.

The TMC supremo said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district.
13:04 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

EC biased against Mamata Banerjee, alleges Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission was "biased" against Mamata Banerjee, after the poll panel recently barred the West Bengal chief minister from campaigning for 24 hours over certain remarks made by her.

The stature of a constitutional body like the Election Commission should not be demeaned for political benefits, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. Assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal and the Shiv Sena, which is not contesting the polls, has extended its support to Trinamool Congress head.

"The Election Commission is biased against Mamata Banerjee. It is our request to the EC with folded hands that it should not listen to the BJP alone, but to everyone. It should not be biased," the Marathi daily said. 
13:02 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Those responsible for Cooch Behar killings will be booked: Mamata

Those responsible for Cooch Behar killings will be tracked, brought to book, said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting the families of victims shot by Central forces in Cooch Behar last week during the Assembly polls.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the BJP will not be able to win even 70 seats in the ongoing state assembly elections which many expect to be a cliff-hanger.

The TMC supremo is set to address back-to-back rallies in Jalpaiguri's Dhupguri, Kharija Berubari, Jaleshwari, Nadia and Darjeeling.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Katwa, the BJP chief attacked the state government's inaction over the alleged attacks by Trinamool Congress 'goons' on Dalits.

The Congress leader will address his first election rally in Bengal ahead of the fifth phase of state Assembly polls on 17 April. He is slated to hold two public meetings — one in Goalpokhar at 2.10 pm and the other in Bagdogra at 4 pm.

The TMC supremo said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, the party said.

The delegation will include parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen. They are scheduled to reach the Election Commission of India office at 3.30 pm.

The meeting will happen days after the poll body barred TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. She had on Tuesday sat on a three and a half hour-long protest against the poll panel's decision.

On Monday, shortly after the Election Commission barred Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, her party alleged the poll panel was behaving like a "wing of the BJP" and its decision smacks of authoritarianism.

