Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, party doing same in TN, Assam, says Rahul Gandhi

16:30 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP trying to destroy Bengal and its culture: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday termed BJP claims to build "Sonar Bangla" (golden Bengal) as a "mirage" and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and dividing people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed, as per PTI.

During his first rally in Bengal in this election season, Gandhi took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said his party would never align with the BJP and the RSS, unlike the TMC, which in the past had been an alliance partner of the saffron party-led NDA.

"BJP wants to destroy Bengal's culture, heritage and divide it. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK.

"The BJP has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and divisive politics," he said.

Mocking BJP's slogan of building "Sonar Bangla", Gandhi termed it as a "mirage and said they "sell the same dream in every state".

"In every state, they say similar things like Sonar Bangla. But, they only offer dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and language," the Congress leader said.