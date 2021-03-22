live

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: DMK will win over 200 seats in Tamil Nadu, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: In West Bengal, TMC's Firhad Hakim resigned as the Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation as he is contesting in the state polls

March 22, 2021
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: DMK will win over 200 seats in Tamil Nadu, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

12:34 (ist)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates

No 'outsider' in politics, says Kamal Haasan

Responding to BJP's Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan's 'guest of Coimbatore' remark directed at Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor said there is no such thing as 'outsider' in politics.

Haasan, who is also contesting from Coimbatore South said, "An Indian is an Indian. Gandhi Ji isn't a Gujarati, he's my father."
12:11 (ist)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates

DMK will win over 200 seats in Assembly polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin said the party will win over 200 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Udhayanidhi further said AIADMK has approached Election Commission seeking them to direct DMK to avoid any reference to former CM Jayalalithaa's death in poll campaigns.

He also declined to Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's comment that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and said, "We don't take him seriously."
12:01 (ist)

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates

Rahul Gandhi to address meetings in Ernakulam district

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a two-day visit to Kerala, will address poll rallies in Ernakulam district's Alappuzha and Ambalappuzhaon Monday. He will also hold an interaction with school students in Kochi.
11:22 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates

Chidambaram attacks BJP over CAA promise in manifesto

A day after the BJP released its manifesto ahead of polls in West Bengal, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the saffron party "revealed its true face" by promising to approve the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The CAA will divide the country, discriminate against Muslims and deprive millions of Indians of their birthright of citizenship. The intent is to intimidate and put fear in the minds of millions of poor and law abiding citizens, especially Muslims, and threaten them with incarceration in detention camps," he said in a tweet.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST News and Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will address three rallies each in Assam, days ahead of the commencement of Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory on 27 March.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal will also be taking part in four rallies, while Congress star campaigner and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address at least three rallies.

Priyanka on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government in Assam for not fulfilling the promises made by its leaders during the last elections. She alleged that Assam in the last five years had "two chief ministers" instead of a strong chief minister. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the anti-CAA protests in Assam, she said, "When anti-CAA protest was at its peak in Assam, why didn't the Prime Minister feel sorry? When Assam was burning, why didn't he feel sorry? Why didn't he appear before you?"

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the BJP has revealed its ‘true face’ by promising to approve the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal in its manifesto.

In West Bengal, minister and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim resigned as the Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after the Election Commission's advice, as he is contesting in the state polls.

Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls in eight phases, beginning 27 March. The counting of votes in all states and UTs will be conducted on 2 May.

