Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: DMK will win over 200 seats in Tamil Nadu, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST News and Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will address three rallies each in Assam, days ahead of the commencement of Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory on 27 March.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal will also be taking part in four rallies, while Congress star campaigner and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address at least three rallies.
Priyanka on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government in Assam for not fulfilling the promises made by its leaders during the last elections. She alleged that Assam in the last five years had "two chief ministers" instead of a strong chief minister. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the anti-CAA protests in Assam, she said, "When anti-CAA protest was at its peak in Assam, why didn't the Prime Minister feel sorry? When Assam was burning, why didn't he feel sorry? Why didn't he appear before you?"
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the BJP has revealed its ‘true face’ by promising to approve the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal in its manifesto.
In West Bengal, minister and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim resigned as the Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after the Election Commission's advice, as he is contesting in the state polls.
Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls in eight phases, beginning 27 March. The counting of votes in all states and UTs will be conducted on 2 May.