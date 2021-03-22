Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: DMK will win over 200 seats in Tamil Nadu, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: In West Bengal, TMC's Firhad Hakim resigned as the Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation as he is contesting in the state polls

Auto refresh feeds

"The CAA will divide the country, discriminate against Muslims and deprive millions of Indians of their birthright of citizenship. The intent is to intimidate and put fear in the minds of millions of poor and law abiding citizens, especially Muslims, and threaten them with incarceration in detention camps," he said in a tweet.

A day after the BJP released its manifesto ahead of polls in West Bengal, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the saffron party "revealed its true face" by promising to approve the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a two-day visit to Kerala, will address poll rallies in Ernakulam district's Alappuzha and Ambalappuzhaon Monday. He will also hold an interaction with school students in Kochi.

He also declined to Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's comment that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and said, "We don't take him seriously."

Udhayanidhi further said AIADMK has approached Election Commission seeking them to direct DMK to avoid any reference to former CM Jayalalithaa's death in poll campaigns.

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin said the party will win over 200 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Haasan, who is also contesting from Coimbatore South said, "An Indian is an Indian. Gandhi Ji isn't a Gujarati, he's my father."

Responding to BJP's Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan's 'guest of Coimbatore' remark directed at Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor said there is no such thing as 'outsider' in politics.

The intent is to intimidate and put fear in the minds of millions of poor and law abiding citizens, especially Muslims, and threaten them with incarceration in detention camps. The people of Assam and Bengal must vote decisively to defeat the BJP and its poisonous agenda.

"The CAA will divide the country, discriminate against Muslims and deprive millions of Indians of their birthright of citizenship. The intent is to intimidate and put fear in the minds of millions of poor and law abiding citizens, especially Muslims, and threaten them with incarceration in detention camps," he said in a tweet.

A day after the BJP released its manifesto ahead of polls in West Bengal, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the saffron party "revealed its true face" by promising to approve the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Kerala CM alleged that some Congress leaders are indulging in vote trading. "Some prominent Congress leaders are trying to reach Kerala Assembly with the help of BJP. They are into vote trading. In the coming days, more details will come out," he further said.

Vijayan said both the BJP and Congress don't have any responsibility towards people's issues. "Prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are rising. Congress gave oil companies the right to hike prices. BJP protested against it by riding bullock carts but after they to come power the same is happening. They both don't have any responsibility towards people's issues," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked Left party workers to work to ensure the party's victory in Kerala polls and not get carried away by the pre-poll surveys that have predicted that the LDF will come to power.

West Bengal minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim Monday resigned as the Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after Election Commission's advice, as he is contesting in the state assembly polls, ANI reported.

Senthil Balaji had reportedly said in a poll campaign, "Tell me if any official stops you from mining sand in bullock cart, he won't be there again."

DMK's Karur candidate Senthil Balaji has been booked under six sections of Indian Penal Code for making remarks against government officials, ANI reported.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a two-day visit to Kerala, will address poll rallies in Ernakulam district's Alappuzha and Ambalappuzhaon Monday. He will also hold an interaction with school students in Kochi.

Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman contesting Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, promised to make Madurai a model city, News18 reported. Contesting the elections from New Generation People's Party, she said that she is proud to be contesting as a transgender for the first time in India.

He also declined to Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan's comment that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and said, "We don't take him seriously."

Udhayanidhi further said AIADMK has approached Election Commission seeking them to direct DMK to avoid any reference to former CM Jayalalithaa's death in poll campaigns.

DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin said the party will win over 200 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Haasan, who is also contesting from Coimbatore South said, "An Indian is an Indian. Gandhi Ji isn't a Gujarati, he's my father."

Responding to BJP's Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan's 'guest of Coimbatore' remark directed at Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor said there is no such thing as 'outsider' in politics.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST News and Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will address three rallies each in Assam, days ahead of the commencement of Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory on 27 March.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal will also be taking part in four rallies, while Congress star campaigner and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address at least three rallies.

Priyanka on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government in Assam for not fulfilling the promises made by its leaders during the last elections. She alleged that Assam in the last five years had "two chief ministers" instead of a strong chief minister. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the anti-CAA protests in Assam, she said, "When anti-CAA protest was at its peak in Assam, why didn't the Prime Minister feel sorry? When Assam was burning, why didn't he feel sorry? Why didn't he appear before you?"

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the BJP has revealed its ‘true face’ by promising to approve the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal in its manifesto.

In West Bengal, minister and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim resigned as the Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after the Election Commission's advice, as he is contesting in the state polls.

Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls in eight phases, beginning 27 March. The counting of votes in all states and UTs will be conducted on 2 May.