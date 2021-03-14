Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Amit Shah holds roadshow in West Bengal, claims BJP will bring back 'Sonar Bangla'

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: The Union minister claimed that the huge turnout in the roadshow in Kharagpur underscored that people want change in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

They said Banerjee was not using a bullet proof or an armoured vehicle despite being a star campaigner and it was a lapse on part of those responsible for her security.

The EC will issue directions in this regard, the sources aware of the development said.

After reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government, the Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.

The Election Commission has ruled out that there was any attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee that led to her injuries, sources in the poll body said on Sunday as per PTI.

Addressing a poll rally in Assam, Amit Shah said that Congress can go to any length to win polls, party aligning with those willing to divide the nation. "BJP does not believe in vote-bank politics" he adds.

BJP to contest in 115 out of 140 Assembly seats in Kerala, Party General Secy Arun Singh announced on Sunday. The party has fielded former Union Minister KJ Alphons from Kanjirappally and fields metroman E Sreedharan from Palakkad.

Making the addition, Stalin said his party had all along opposed the CAA and campaigned against it and he even ran a signature campaign in Tamil Nadu collecting one crore signatures seeking the scrapping of the legislation. "I would like to reiterate again that a resolution will be passed in the assembly (if DMK is voted to power) and will raise its voice for scrapping CAA," he said in a statement.

"The Central government will be urged to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019," Stalin said in the addendum. The DMK in its manifesto has said that the Centre would be requested to include Sri Lanka in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and give citizenship to Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in India.

In an addendum to the party manifesto unveiled on Saturday, he said DMK had all along opposed the CAA and campaigned against it and he even ran a campaign in Tamil Nadu collecting one crore signatures pressing for scrapping the law.

DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday said his party would continue to urge the union government to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and confer citizeship on Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps in India.

"People of Assam can decide who is more concerned about their welfare -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal," Shah said at a poll rally.

Shah was referring to Manmohan Singh, who has represented Assam in the Upper House of Parliament. "The Congress can go to any length to win an election. It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal.

He alleged that the grand old party, despite "ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative from the state", did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for entering into alliances with political parties who are "out to divide the country", and asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics.

General Secretary Arun Singh announced that Economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur and Rabindranath Bhattacharya from Singur. Alipurduar is among the constituencies in North Bengal which will also see candidates from the Shiv Sena and Hemant Soren-led JMM. While Kalyanendu Ghosh from TMC will be contesting election from Domjur constituency against TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee.

Ahead of the elections, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) announced the names of 27 candidates for the third phase of the election and 38 candidates for the fourth phase, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee.

The intra-party issues were taken to the notice of second-rung leadership but to no avail, he claimed.

When asked if he had taken up with the DMK brass about the issues he faced, Saravanan, who was elected to the assembly in 2019 bypoll, said district secretaries gave a kind of 'silent torture' to him.

Joining the BJP party in the presence of state unit president L Murugan, Saravanan indicated arm-twisting by district level office-bearers as the reason for quitting the Dravidian outfit, which is leaving no stone unturned to return to power in the state after being in opposition for 10 years.

Saravanan, representing Tirupparankundram constituency in Madurai region, is the second DMK MLA after Ku Ka Selvam (Thousand Lights constituency here) to join the BJP ahead of the April 6 assembly polls.

Weeks before assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, DMK legislator P Saravanan joined the BJP here on Sunday, protesting what he called the 'dominance' and 'silent torture' by the district-level officer-bearers of the Dravidian party, reports PTI.

DMK MLA from Thirupparankundram, P. Saravanan who joined the BJP on Sunday morning has been named as the BJP’s candidate for the Madurai North constituency. The BJP has named three women in its list of 17 candidates.

The BJP on Sunday afternoon announced 17 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly poll to be held on April 6. The party has been allotted 20 seats by the AIADMK.

Yadav alleged that Gogoi has been put in jail to ensure that he cannot interact with the people during the elections. "This is not a criminal trial but a political trial," he alleged.

Yadav said that he had met Gogoi in jail in February last year and his health condition has deteriorated considerably since then. "He has been subjected to considerable mental torture and his medical condition has deteriorated but still the ideological clarity, mental resolve and the courage shown by him is a model," he said.

"Gogoi has put up 19 candidates in the 86 seats in the first two phases. His goal is to ensure that the BJP is defeated," Yadav said. "We have come with one message that the BJP should be ousted for the way it has treated farmers and taken decisions against their interests and welfare," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader said.

Activist Yogendra Yadav met jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Sunday and appealed to the people to defeat the ruling BJP in Assam, reports PTI. Yadav and Kisan Sangharsh Samiti leader Sunilam met Gogoi at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

The Congress has formed a Grand Alliance consisting of the AIUDF and six other parties to fight the upcoming election for the 126-member assembly against the BJP-led NDA. He also attacked the opposition party accusing it of dividing the country and the state in the name of religion.

"What has happened to Congress? When Tarun Gogoi was chief minister for 15 years, he never allied with the AIUDF. But today, they are with the AIUDF. Why? Is it only because of winning elections and grabbing power?" Singh said.

Addressing his third election rally of the day in Assam, the senior BJP leader also claimed that Congress is doing politics of division while the BJP is engaged in politics of humanity.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had never allied with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), but now the Congress joined hands with the Badruddin Ajmal-led party only to grab power in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Sunday.

Sitting MP from Vadakara K Muraleedharan, who is the son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, will contest in Nemom, the only seat in the state currently represented by the BJP. Kerala assembly poll will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will be on 2 May.

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally, while Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has been fielded from Haripad Assembly constituency.

Based on the feedback gathered, I can say that the wave of public support is in favour of the BJP in West Bengal this time, much stronger than the one which swept Uttar Pradesh during the 2017 Assembly elections," he said. Claiming that the days of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are numbered, Maurya said, "Do maee, didi gayee (May 2, Didi's government gone)." Drawing a comparison between Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the BJP leader said people of the poll-bound state will reject the buaa-bhatijaa duo (of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee) like the way UP rejected the buaa-bhatijaa (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday claimed that the BJP wave in poll-bound West Bengal is much stronger than the one which led the party win the 2017 UP assembly election. He also asserted that the BJP will cross the 200-seat mark in the West Bengal assembly, which has a total of 294 seats. "For the past three months, I have been touring West Bengal from the election point of view and interacting with members of the public, party office bearers and workers, Maurya told PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Mutharasan reiterated that the CPI agreed to contest from six seats as it was determined to ensure the victory of the DMK-combine. It has become vital in this election to keep the communal BJP away from gaining foothold in Tamil Nadu, he said. To a question, he replied that the CPI would soon come out with its election manifesto.

Former MLA P L Sundaram would contest from Bhavanisagar. Ravi alias M Subramanian, who is Tiruppur district secretary of the party, would seek his electoral fortune from the Tiruppur north constituency while former MLAs M Arumugam and S Gunasekaran would contest from Vaalparai and Sivaganga constituencies, respectively.

Announcing the names of the candidates here, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the party has nominated former MLA T Ramachandran, who is Krishnagiri district secretary, to seek re-election from the Thali constituency.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month, reports PTI.

According to News18, A Committee of Chief Secretary and DGP has been formed and tasked with identifying within the next three days the other security personnel who ‘failed in their duties to prevent the incident’, a statement by the EC said.

As per reports, the police officer in charge of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's security when she was injured during a visit to the state's Nandigram, just weeks before the elections, has been suspended by the Election Commission.

Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash gets her head tonsured in front of the party office in Thiruvananthapuram in protest after being denied the party ticket for Assembly elections, reports ANI. "I am not joining any party but I'll resign from my post," she said.

The BJP has given nomination to its sitting MLA UtpalBorah, who will have a direct contest with Rajya Sabha MP andstate Congress president Ripun Bora in Gohpur.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, Singhsaid the pace of development will be increased manifold if theBJP returns to power in Assam. Gohpur will go to the polls in the first phase on 27 March.

"Freedom fighter Kanaklata, who sacrificed her life fighting for the Independence of the country, has a Coast Guard ship in her name. We cannot ignore the great contributions of Srimanta Sankardeva in the formation of the Assamese society," Singh said. He also asserted that it was the Modi government, which ensured the coveted Bharat Ratna to music legend Bhupen Hazarika, while all other earlier governments ignored him.

"The people of the Northeast are courageous and theycan take risks. Assam has given birth to a hero like Ahomgeneral Lachit Borphukan. For the country, he even killed hisown uncle," the defence minister said. The National Defence Academy in Pune has the bestcadet award in Lachit Borphukan's name, he said.

"When ministers from Assam used to go to Delhi, nobody would talk to them properly. They were ignored and the people of Assam were neglected. This changed after our government came to power at the Centre as well as state," Singh said. Modi has ensured that one central leader would visit Assam and Northeast every month to listen to the problems of this region, he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the BJP is the only party that has given due respect and recognition to the heroes of Assam. Addressing a public meeting at Gohpur in Assam's Biswanath district, the senior BJP leader claimed that the people of the state were neglected by politicians in Delhi prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2014, reports PTI.

BJP wants to polarise Hindus by showing my face, portraying Muslims as enemies and making communal comments, but unlike last time, they won't succeed, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, reports PTI. He adds, “AIUDF is secular and will always remain so. But since BJP is itself communal and plays communal politics, it looks at others through that lens.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the AGP and UnitedPeople's Party Liberal (UPPL) for the upcoming polls. The party currently has 13 MLAs in the 126-memberassembly. .

The party has selected former minister KamalakantaKalita (Chaygaon), Bhupen Rai (Abhayapuri North), Javed Islam(Mankachar), Purnendu Banikya (Abhayapuri South), Jyotish Das(Goalpara East), Shaikh Shah Alam (Goalpara West), Ranjit Deka(BHabanipur), Rabiul Hussain (Chenga) and Jyoti Prasad Das(Boko). Earlier, the AGP had released two lists containing atotal of 14 names for the first and second phase of polling onMarch 27 and April 1 respectively.

Apart from Phani Bhushan Choudhury who will contestfrom Bongaigaon, the other sitting MLAs are Kalita himself whowill be in the fray from Guwahati West and Gunindra Nath Dasfrom Barpeta constituency. Patowary has been fielded from Sarukhetri seat, theAGP general secretary said.

The AGP, an alliance partner of the ruling BJP-led combine in Assam, on Sunday released itsthird list of candidates containing 13 names, includingminister Phani Bhushan Choudhury and Bhojpuri singer KalpanaPatowary, for the assembly polls in the state. Names of three sitting MLAs also feature in the listdeclared by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) general secretaryRamendra Narayan Kalita for the third and last phase ofpolling on April 6.

The poll panel also decided that a committee comprising the chief secretary and the DGP will "identify within next three days the other proximate security personnel below Director Security who failed in their duties to prevent the incident and protect the Z+ protectee, and take suitable action for their failure..." The statement said Smita Pandey, an IAS officer, shall be posted immediately as district magistrate and district election officer of Purba Medinipur in place of Vibhu Goel, "who shall be transferred to a non-election post". The poll panel also ordered that Pravin Prakash, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purba Medinipur, be placed under suspension immediately and charges framed against him for major failure of "bandobast".

"Charges must be framed against him within a week for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director, Security, to protect the Z+ protectee," a statement from the Election Commission (EC) said. It said the state chief secretary, in consultation with the DGP, is authorised to post a suitable director of security immediately.

The Election Commission on Sunday concurred with reports from its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse. Taking stern action, the commission ordered that Director, Security, Vivek Sahay, an IPS officer, "be removed" from his post and placed under suspension immediately.

According to Times Now, the manifesto, the AIADMK has also said that it will make sincere efforts to convince the Centre to drop the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

As per Indian Express , the manifesto also promised 150 days’ work under MGNREGA, as opposed to 100 days, free 2GB data for college students throughout the year, waiver of educational loans, measures to reduce soaring fuel prices, increasing maternity leave period to one year, hike in pension for the differently-abled, increase in old-age pension to Rs 2,000, an organic farming research centre and government-run training facilities for UPSC, NEET, IIT-JEE, TNPSC aspirants.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami released the AIADMK manifesto for Assembly elections released today. More than 164 schemes have been announced in the manifesto.

According to KC(M), ensuring the victory of LDF candidates in the 6 April polls was its prime consideration.

In a party statement, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said the decision to return the seat to the CPI(M) was taken to protect the unity in the LDF.

The protesting CPI(M) cadres had demanded that the party retain the seat instead of handing it over to the KC(M).

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers had hit the streets of Kuttiady on Wednesday in protest against the party leadership's decision to offer the seat to its ally KC(M), which joined the LDF a few months ago.

Kerala Congress (M), an ally of the state's ruling LDF, on Sunday said it has decided to return the Kuttiady assembly seat in Kozhikode district to the CPI(M), considering the political situation prevailing there, reports PTI.

It had earlier released names of 13 and three candidates in two separate lists.

This is the third list of Congress candidates for the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections starting March 27. So far, the party has announced a total of 50 candidates.

The names were finalised after a meeting of the party's Central Election authority chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress on Sunday released its next list of candidates for.the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, announcing 34 names for the polls, reports PTI.

The roadshow, held between the local BJP office 'Premhari Bhavan' and Malancha petrol pump, took over an hour to cover the less than one kilometre stretch, as the huge gathering made it almost impossible for the motorcade to move ahead.

Shah claimed that the huge turnout in the roadshow underscored that people want change in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I promise that the BJP government will be successful in bringing 'asli parivartan' (true change) and 'Sonar Bangla' will be created again," Shah said in a brief speech at the end of the roadshow.

The senior BJP leader a colourful roadshow at Kharagpur town in Paschim Medinipur district in support of BJP candidates contesting the West Bengal assembly election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised that after coming to power, the BJP will be successful in ushering in "true change in West Bengal and turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) again, reports PTI.

"CAA is posing a threat to the language, culture and identity of the people of Assam while giving a red carpet welcome to illegal migrants to settle in Assam," he said. The BJP government has failed to implement the Assam Accord in letter and spirit, and also the Clause 6, as promised by them, he said.

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh said that before coming to power, the BJP had promised to protect the "Jati- Mati-Bheti" (community-land-base) but instead imposed the Citizenship Amendment Act on the people of Assam.

The Congress on Sunday released a 12-point "charge sheet" against the BJP government in Assam, accusing it of imposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the indigenous people of the state and stalling the process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), reports PTI.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said his party will not bow down before "outsiders", and asserted that his aunt and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will win the election battle, no matter what challenges are thrown before her, reports PTI.

The party was allocated 20 seats during the seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK. BJPs Rajya Sabha MP and partys national general secretary Arun Singh announced that L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram (reserved) constituency.

Partys national president of Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan and former national secretary H Raja too figure in the first list of candidates for 17 constituencies.

The list accommodates new entrant actress-turned politician Khushbu Sundar and the partys state chief L Murugan, who shot to fame through his Vel Yatra.

The BJP on Sunday announced the names of 'star' candidates and veterans to take on the DMK combine in the assembly election early next month, reports PTI.

The Congress and DMK have already been earmarked 15 and 13 seats respectively to field their candidates through an accord reached on Saturday. The Union Territory has totally 30 seats and the CPI has now been allotted Thattanchavady seat. A decision in respect of the remaining one seat is yet to be taken.

An agreement was inked in this regard between the Puducherry PCC president A V Subramanian and the secretary of the Puducherry unit of CPI A M Saleem at the PCC office on Sunday, a press release from the PCC president said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a constituent of the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance, was earmarked the Thattanchavady segment here to field its candidate in the 6 April Assembly poll.

According to KC(M), ensuring the victory of LDF candidates in the 6 April polls was its prime consideration.

In a party statement, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said the decision to return the seat to the CPI(M) was taken to protect the unity in the LDF.

The protesting CPI(M) cadres had demanded that the party retain the seat instead of handing it over to the KC(M).

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers had hit the streets of Kuttiady on Wednesday in protest against the party leadership's decision to offer the seat to its ally KC(M), which joined the LDF a few months ago.

The roadshow, held between the local BJP office 'Premhari Bhavan' and Malancha petrol pump, took over an hour to cover the less than one kilometre stretch, as the huge gathering made it almost impossible for the motorcade to move ahead.

Shah claimed that the huge turnout in the roadshow underscored that people want change in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I promise that the BJP government will be successful in bringing 'asli parivartan' (true change) and 'Sonar Bangla' will be created again," Shah said in a brief speech at the end of the roadshow.

The senior BJP leader a colourful roadshow at Kharagpur town in Paschim Medinipur district in support of BJP candidates contesting the West Bengal assembly election.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said his party will not bow down before "outsiders", and asserted that his aunt and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will win the election battle, no matter what challenges are thrown before her, reports PTI.

The party was allocated 20 seats during the seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK. BJPs Rajya Sabha MP and partys national general secretary Arun Singh announced that L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram (reserved) constituency.

Partys national president of Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan and former national secretary H Raja too figure in the first list of candidates for 17 constituencies.

The list accommodates new entrant actress-turned politician Khushbu Sundar and the partys state chief L Murugan, who shot to fame through his Vel Yatra.

The BJP on Sunday announced the names of 'star' candidates and veterans to take on the DMK combine in the assembly election early next month, reports PTI.

The Congress and DMK have already been earmarked 15 and 13 seats respectively to field their candidates through an accord reached on Saturday. The Union Territory has totally 30 seats and the CPI has now been allotted Thattanchavady seat. A decision in respect of the remaining one seat is yet to be taken.

An agreement was inked in this regard between the Puducherry PCC president A V Subramanian and the secretary of the Puducherry unit of CPI A M Saleem at the PCC office on Sunday, a press release from the PCC president said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a constituent of the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance, was earmarked the Thattanchavady segment here to field its candidate in the 6 April Assembly poll.

Assembly Election 2021 Latest updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised that after coming to power, the BJP will be successful in ushering in "true change in West Bengal and turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) again.

The TMC said on Sunday it disagrees with the Election Commission's observation that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and demanded a high-level probe into the incident, insisting the inquiry byelection observers lack credibility.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami released the AIADMK manifesto for Assembly elections released today. More than 164 schemes have been announced in the manifesto.

The Election Commission on Sunday concurred with reports from its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse

Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash gets her head tonsured in front of the party office in Thiruvananthapuram in protest after being denied the party ticket for Assembly elections, reports ANI. "I am not joining any party but I'll resign from my post," she said.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had never allied with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), but now the Congress joined hands with the Badruddin Ajmal-led party only to grab power in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Sunday.

The BJP on Sunday afternoon announced 17 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly poll to be held on April 6. The party has been allotted 20 seats by the AIADMK.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that it will contest in 115 Assembly constituencies in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election on 6 April

Addressing a poll rally in Assam, Amit Shah said that Congress can go to any length to win polls and claimed that the BJP does not believe in 'vote bank politics'.

At a meeting in Assam's Biswanath, Rajnath Singh said that no one can accuse chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal or any of the state ministers of corrpution. He also claims that extremism has been reduced to quite an extent in the state and the state was on the path of progress.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency as a mark of respect.

Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.

The BJP has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

According to reports, the release of TMC's manifesto has been pushed to Wednesday. This is the second time that the manifesto release has been postponed.

Altogether 267 contestants are in the fray for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of the Assam Assembly, while 408 others filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase, the CEO office said on Saturday.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Das said out of 295 nominations in the first phase, 10 were rejected and 18 candidates withdrew their papers.

The prominent candidates who will contest in the first phase from the BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal(Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).

NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) will also try their political luck during the first phase of polling on 27 March.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are contesting in the first phase.

The fate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Duliajan and Naharkatiya seats, and jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sivasagar will be decided in the first phase.

Meanwhile, a total of 408 candidates filed nominations for the 2nd phase of Assembly elections during the stipulated time frame till Friday, Das said in an official release.

From the ruling BJP, ministers Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai) have filed their papers for the second phase.

Other prominent BJP candidates are Diganta Kalita (Kamalpur), Rama Kanta Dewri (Morigaon), Jitu Goswami (Barhampur), Mihir Kanti Shome (Udharbond), Gautam Roy (Katigora), Nandita Garlosa (Haflong) and Jayanta Malla Baruah (Nalbari), the statement said.

AGP's Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South) also filed papers, while the Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Karimganj North), Ajit Singh (Udharbond), Sum Ronghang (Diphu), Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya (Kamalpur) also submitted their nominations.

Zakir Hussain Laskar (Hailakandi) and Suzam Uddin Laskar (Katlicherra) from AIUDF, Rihon Daimari (Udalguri) and Durga Das Boro (Kalaigaon) from BPF, and Munin Mahanta (Morigaon) from CPI have also applied to contest in the second phase.

Former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar.

The last date of nomination for 39 constituencies of the second phase was Friday, scrutiny is on 15 March and withdrawal is 17 March. Polling for this phase will be held on 1 April.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases with 40 seats in the third phase going to polls on 6 April.