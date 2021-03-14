Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Amit Shah holds roadshow in West Bengal, claims BJP will bring back 'Sonar Bangla'

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: The Union minister claimed that the huge turnout in the roadshow in Kharagpur underscored that people want change in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Assembly Election 2021 Latest updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday promised that after coming to power, the BJP will be successful in ushering in "true change in West Bengal and turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) again.
The TMC said on Sunday it disagrees with the Election Commission's observation that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and demanded a high-level probe into the incident, insisting the inquiry byelection observers lack credibility.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami released the AIADMK manifesto for Assembly elections released today. More than 164 schemes have been announced in the manifesto.
The Election Commission on Sunday concurred with reports from its two poll observers that there was no pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse
Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash gets her head tonsured in front of the party office in Thiruvananthapuram in protest after being denied the party ticket for Assembly elections, reports ANI. "I am not joining any party but I'll resign from my post," she said.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had never allied with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), but now the Congress joined hands with the Badruddin Ajmal-led party only to grab power in the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed on Sunday.
The BJP on Sunday afternoon announced 17 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly poll to be held on April 6. The party has been allotted 20 seats by the AIADMK.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that it will contest in 115 Assembly constituencies in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election on 6 April
Addressing a poll rally in Assam, Amit Shah said that Congress can go to any length to win polls and claimed that the BJP does not believe in 'vote bank politics'.
At a meeting in Assam's Biswanath, Rajnath Singh said that no one can accuse chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal or any of the state ministers of corrpution. He also claims that extremism has been reduced to quite an extent in the state and the state was on the path of progress.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight "anti-Bengal forces" in the constituency as a mark of respect.
Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.
The BJP has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
According to reports, the release of TMC's manifesto has been pushed to Wednesday. This is the second time that the manifesto release has been postponed.
Altogether 267 contestants are in the fray for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of the Assam Assembly, while 408 others filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase, the CEO office said on Saturday.
Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Das said out of 295 nominations in the first phase, 10 were rejected and 18 candidates withdrew their papers.
The prominent candidates who will contest in the first phase from the BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal(Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).
NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) will also try their political luck during the first phase of polling on 27 March.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are contesting in the first phase.
The fate of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Duliajan and Naharkatiya seats, and jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sivasagar will be decided in the first phase.
Meanwhile, a total of 408 candidates filed nominations for the 2nd phase of Assembly elections during the stipulated time frame till Friday, Das said in an official release.
From the ruling BJP, ministers Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai) have filed their papers for the second phase.
Other prominent BJP candidates are Diganta Kalita (Kamalpur), Rama Kanta Dewri (Morigaon), Jitu Goswami (Barhampur), Mihir Kanti Shome (Udharbond), Gautam Roy (Katigora), Nandita Garlosa (Haflong) and Jayanta Malla Baruah (Nalbari), the statement said.
AGP's Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South) also filed papers, while the Congress' Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (Karimganj North), Ajit Singh (Udharbond), Sum Ronghang (Diphu), Kishor Kumar Bhattacharyya (Kamalpur) also submitted their nominations.
Zakir Hussain Laskar (Hailakandi) and Suzam Uddin Laskar (Katlicherra) from AIUDF, Rihon Daimari (Udalguri) and Durga Das Boro (Kalaigaon) from BPF, and Munin Mahanta (Morigaon) from CPI have also applied to contest in the second phase.
Former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar.
The last date of nomination for 39 constituencies of the second phase was Friday, scrutiny is on 15 March and withdrawal is 17 March. Polling for this phase will be held on 1 April.
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases with 40 seats in the third phase going to polls on 6 April.