The Election Commission has also directed that only two persons can accompany winning candidates to receive certificates of election from Returning Officers

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday banned all victory processions on 2 May, both during and after the counting of votes.

Election Commission of India prohibits all victory processions on or after counting.@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/5URDsOJX6y — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 27, 2021

The Election Commission has also directed that only two persons can accompany winning candidates to receive certificates of election from Returning Officers.

The commission has taken the decision to check the spread of coronavirus , official sources told PTI.

BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the order and said —

I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 27, 2021

On Monday, the Madras High Court castigated the commission for being “singularly responsible" for the second wave of COVID-19 , and orally remarked that its officials should be booked for murder.