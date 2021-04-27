Politics

Assembly Election 2021: EC bans all victory processions during and after counting of votes

The Election Commission has also directed that only two persons can accompany winning candidates to receive certificates of election from Returning Officers

FP Staff April 27, 2021 12:26:54 IST
Assembly Election 2021: EC bans all victory processions during and after counting of votes

Representational image. PTI

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday banned all victory processions on 2 May, both during and after the counting of votes.

The Election Commission has also directed that only two persons can accompany winning candidates to receive certificates of election from Returning Officers.

The commission has taken the decision to check the spread of coronavirus , official sources told PTI.

BJP president JP Nadda welcomed the order and said —

On Monday, the Madras High Court castigated the commission for being “singularly responsible" for the second wave of COVID-19 , and orally remarked that its officials should be booked for murder.

Updated Date: April 27, 2021 12:26:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bengal polls: EC bars Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hrs; will sit on dharna today, vows CM
Politics

Bengal polls: EC bars Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hrs; will sit on dharna today, vows CM

On 8 April, the poll panel had issued a notice over Banerjee's 3 April speech at Hooghly, when she had allegedly 'appealed to minorities not to split their votes among different political parties'

Singularly responsible for COVID-19 second wave, officials should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC shreds EC
India

Singularly responsible for COVID-19 second wave, officials should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC shreds EC

India has been struggling to contain the second wave of the coronavirus, with daily cases not only surpassing the 2020 highs, but more than tripling

West Bengal polls: Will limit attendees to 500 at election rallies says BJP amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Politics

West Bengal polls: Will limit attendees to 500 at election rallies says BJP amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The BJP's announcement comes on the heels of criticism from Opposition parties like the TMC and Congress, who pointed to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state