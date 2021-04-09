Assembly Election 2021: Amit Shah, JP Nadda lead roadshows, rallies in West Bengal ahead of 10 April polls

Forty-four assembly seats are going to polls in the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in Bengal on 10 April

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will be campaigning for their party in West Bengal on Friday. The two star campaigners for the BJP will take part in multiple public events ahead of voting for the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections on 10 April.

The home minister will start with a press conference in Kolkata at noon. He will leave for Bhabanipur for door-to-door campaigning in the afternoon. At 4 pm, Shah will then take part in a roadshow in Jagatdal before ending the day with another roadshow in Madhyamgram.

Nadda, on the other hand, will participate in three roadshows, starting with Rajarghat Gopalpur in the morning. For his second roadshow, the BJP president will be in Chakdaha before concluding the campaigning for the day with another roadshow in Bardhaman in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Shah had held a roadshow in Singur and said his party will focus on the industrialisation of the region if they are voted to power. "We will develop the region by setting up industries and a Rs 500 crore intervention fund has been announced for potatoes, for which the area is known, in our Sankalp Patra (manifesto)," Shah said in Singur.

He added the BJP will practice the politics of development, dialogue and cooperation, and not confrontation. Shah once again expressed confidence that his party will win more than 200 seats.

The home minister's roadshow in Singur came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the area. Modi said Mamata closed all doors of employment in Singur and West Bengal and was using the Singur card only for the polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the Election Commission as well as Modi, telling EC it can send her 10 show-cause notices, but her reply won't change. "I will always speak against any division in Hindu, Muslim voters," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

She asked why the poll panel had not filed any complaint against Modi, who talks about "Hindu and Muslim vote banks". Referring to the remark of her opponent and one-time-protege Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee asked how many notices were issued against those who used the word ''mini-Pakistan'' during the Nandigram campaigns.

The results will be out on 2 May.