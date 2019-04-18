Assembly Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: All India NR Congress, DMK candidates are main contenders for Puducherry's Thattanchavady seat

Assembly Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: In Puducherry, All India NR Congress candidate P Nedounzejiane and DMK's K Venkatesan are reportedly the main contenders in the fight for the Thattanchavady Assembly seat in Pondicherry. Eight candidates in all are in the fray as the by-election is conducted on Thursday.

Polling in the Thattanchavady Assembly seat was brisk even as the voter turnout for the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat was sluggish, reports said. According to the Election Commission, 1.96 percent voting was recorded in Puducherry from 7 am till 9.30 am and 5.21 percent in Thattanchavady Assembly by-election.

For the Assembly seat, there are eight candidates but the main fight is between All India NR Congress candidate P Nedounzejiane and DMK's K Venkatesan.

A 95-year-old man collapsed and died on Thursday while he was waiting in queue to cast his vote in the Kansamari booth of Sanakhemundi Assembly constituency under Aska Lok Sabha segment in the second phase of the polls.

A 74-year-old man fell unconscious and reportedly died at the Omalur polling booth in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Thursday, as the state is witnessing both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

DMK chief MK Stalin, who took over the reigns of the party after the death of party supremo Karunanidhi last year, in an interview on Wednesday said that the by-elections to 18 Assembly seats in the state had given the DMK-led Opposition a chance to "topple" the E Palaniswami-led AIADMK government.

Stalin told The Times of India, "There is visible anger against the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and AIADMK governments. People are prepared to vote for the Secular Progressive Front led by the DMK. We will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."

Odisha chief electoral officer Surendra Kumar said that seven percent voter turnout had been recorded till 9 am.

At least 22 Assembly seats will see by-elections over April and May. On Thursday, 18 constituencies will vote in Assembly by-elections. Of these, the AIADMK government, led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami, needs to win at least 10 to retain power in the state.

A polling official was shot dead by Maoists on Wednesday near Barla village under Gochhapada police station limits in Maoist-affected Kandhamal district ahead of the second phase of ongoing polls in the state.

The deceased polling officer, identified as Sanjukta Digal, was on her way for election duty when Maoists exploded an IED targeting the vehicle she was travelling in but narrowly missed it. Subsequently they opened fire at the vehicle and Digal was killed. Other officials who were travelling with her are safe.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the sad demise of polling supervisor Sanjukta Digal in Maoist attack in Kandhamal district of Odisha on her way to polling booth. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayer for the departed soul."

In another incident, Maoists set a bike and two SUVs on fire. The vehicles were carrying polling materials like EVMs and VVPATs etc to a booth in a remote village in Phiringia. Thirteen polling officials travelling by these vehicles got down before the Maoists torched the vehicles.

Over 60,000 polling personnel have been deployed to conduct the second phase, Kumar said, adding, 8,700 vehicles will be used for their transportation. "For the first time in the state, the vehicles of all sector officers are provided with GPS tracking facilities to ensure proper monitoring," CEO Surendra Kumar said.

The E Palaniswami-led AIADMK government is running on a "thin majority" currently and it is essential for the party to win most of the 18 Assembly seats going to polls in by-elections on Thursday.

Odisha chief minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is in the fray from Hinjili and Bijepur constituencies on Thursday, as the state votes in the second phase of the Assembly election.

In a test for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), 18 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday. In Odisha, 35 Assembly constituencies will vote in the second phase and a bypoll to Puducherry’s Thattanchavady seat will be held on 18 April.

The 18 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are Poonamallee, Perambur, Tiruporur, Sholinghur, Gudiyatham, Ambur, Hosur, Pappireddipapatti, Harur, Nilakkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Manamadurai, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Sattur, Paramakudi and Vilathikulam.

Of the 22 vacant Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, 18 will go to polls in this phase, with the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, whose strength is 114, hoping to surpass the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front currently has 97 MLAs is looking at winning all the seats by riding the anti-incumbency wave.

For the Assembly bypolls, AIADMK has allied with Pattali Makkal Katchi and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). The vacancies had arisen after 18 MLAs were disqualified in August 2017 after they revolted against Palaniswami after he merged the faction led by him with that of O Panneerselvam’s, then a rebel leader. Other seats were vacated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

The remaining four constituencies — Aravakurichi, Sulur, Ottapidaram and Thiruparankundram — will vote on 19 May.

Odisha last voted for 28 Assembly segments on 11 April. On 18 April, it will vote in 35 constituencies, namely Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira (SC), Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Talsara (ST), Sundargarh (ST), Biramitrapur (ST), Raghunathpali (SC), Rourkela, Rajgangpur (ST), Bonai (ST), Birmaharajpur (SC), Sonepur, Loisingha (SC), Patnagarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda (ST), G. Udayagiri (ST), Phulbani (ST), Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla (SC), Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote (SC), Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi and Hinjili.

The state will also vote on 23 and 29 April. Among the prominent parties in the fray are Naveen Ptnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Congress and BJP.

Puducherry’s Thattanchavady will see a contest between 18 candidates from the Congress, All India NR Congress and AIADMK, among other parties. Two women candidates are also in the fray. The seat fell vacant after the sitting MLA Ashok Anand was disqualified after being convicted by a CBI court in a disproportionate assets case.

