Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Ferozepur Jhirka profile: Triangular contest likely in Muslim-dominated constituency

Ferozepur Jhirka Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the biggest exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Ferozepur Jhirka Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 2,08,910

Female electors: 96,132

Male electors: 1,12,773

Third gender electors: 5

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Ferozepur Jhirka, a Muslim dominated region, has only chosen between INLD, Congress candidates or Independents. In 2000, INLD candidate Mohammad Ilyas emerged victorious from the seat by procuring 44,288 votes. In the next election in 2005, the Congress took over the top spot with its candidate Azad, by receiving 33,372 votes. In 2009 and 2014 election both, Naseem Ahmed of the INLD gained over Congress' Mamman Khan. This year too, the seat is likely to witness a triangular contest.

Ayub Khan from INLD, Raghubir from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mamman Khan from Congress and Naseem Ahmed from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Ferozepur Jhirka LAC in 2019

Demographics: Located in the Muslim-dominated Mewat district, which has about 5 lakh voters, Ferozepur Jhirka comes under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Around 80 percent of the voters in this district are Muslims and the remaining 20 percent are Hindus. As per the 2011 census, of the total 2,08,910 population, 89.47 percent is rural and 10.53 percent is urban. The Scheduled Castes ratio is 5.5.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

