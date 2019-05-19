Assembly Election 2019 Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: 70% votes cast in seven polling stations in Andhra Pradesh

Assembly Election 2019 Exit Poll Results LATEST Updates: As the Lok Sabha election 2019 comes to an end, exit polls will soon predict the outcome for not just the national elections but also the four state Assembly elections that took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. Exit polls will predict the results of Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

In Andhra Pradesh, for the TDP, which won the 2014 elections comfortably, retaining power is crucial while for the principal opposition YSR Congress, it's a must-win situation to ensure its political sustainability.

Congress is seeking a resurrection in Andhra Pradesh after the rout it suffered post-bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Stakes are not high for the BJP, but it is seeking to make a point on its relevance in the state's political landscape.

While the main fight will be between the TDP and the YSR Congress, all eyes are on Jana Sena as it could alter the fortunes of either party by splitting the votes, particularly that of a dominant community that tilted the scales in favour of TDP in 2014.

In 2014, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and the combine was supported by the Jana Sena Party of Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena did not contest any seats then.

Polls for 60 Assembly seats and two parliamentary seats in Arunachal Pradesh were held on 11 April.

Exuding confidence in the BJP's poll prospects in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said that voters will help the saffron party accomplish its mission of "60 plus two" in the state.

"We have a target of winning all the seats and the BJPs mission is 60 plus two," Khandu had said while addressing an election rally in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases.

Electioneering had reached a feverish pitch for this phase as a galaxy of leaders from parties such as the BJP, the Congress and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) undertook tours of the constituencies.

For the ruling BJD, party president and state chief minister Naveen Patnaik undertook extensive tours of the poll-bound areas and held roadshows. He is seeking re-election for the fifth term.

Voting took place in Sikkim on 11 April as an electorate of over 4 lakh exercised their franchise to elect a new 32-member state legislative Assembly as well as its only Lok Sabha member.

There were 150 candidates in fray on 32 Assembly seats, while 11 candidates are contesting for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Prominent candidates include Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is seeking a record eighth successive term as an MLA.

He is contesting from two Assembly seats - Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang.

Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the working president of the Hamro Sikkim party (HSP) had entered into the fray from two Assembly seats as well, including Gangtok, reserved seat for the indigenous Bhutia-Lepcha communities.

