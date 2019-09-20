Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana Election Dates 2019: EC to announce Assembly poll dates soon

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the dates for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana soon.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement of dates.

In 2014, EC had announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections on 12 September. The voting had taken place on 15 October and results were announced by 19 October.

Congress lost its government in Maharashtra in the 2014 polls and the BJP came into power in alliance with the Shiv Sena. This year, Congress has formed an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.

BJP had managed to get from 47 seats in 2014, decimating the Congress and Om Prakash Chautala's INLD.

In 2014, Jharkhand Assembly Elections were held in five phases spread across November and December.