Maharashtra, Haryana election dates 2019 LIVE updates: EC to announce Assembly poll dates at 12 pm today

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 11:11:54 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:11 (IST)
'Devendra Fadnavis provided stability, harmony': Narendra Modi in Nashik during launch of BJP's campaign
On 19 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 'Mahajanadesh' rally at Nashik, launched the BJP's campaign for the Maharashtra election and heaped praises on the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.
Though the BJP does not have a majority in the state, the prime minister said that Fadnavis ran a stable government that was committed to Maharashtra's interests.
"Fadnavis provided a stable government with a push for the development of the state. He worked with complete dedication. It is now Maharashtra's turn to make use of his leadership qualities," Modi said.
Read more here
11:05 (IST)
Deployment of central armed forces in Left wing affected areas
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said that more central armed forces would be deployed in Left wing extremism-affected areas of the state. "Movement of central forces from one place to another is a significant factor in deciding polling dates," Arora said.
Arora stressed on increasing efforts to raise voting percentage in the ensuing Assembly polls.
10:57 (IST)
EC rules out use of ballot papers in Maharashtra Assembly polls, calls them 'history'
Earlier this week, the Election Commission had ruled out the use of ballot papers in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, terming them "history" and defended EVMs, saying these machines cannot be tampered with.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said the Assembly poll expenditure limit of candidates cannot be changed for now.
10:50 (IST)
What is Model Code of Conduct?
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) puts into place certain restrictions on political parties, candidates and the ruling government to ensure free and fair elections. Among other things, the MCC makes it difficult for the ruling dispensation to announce freebies and schemes that may affect voter sentiments. This is to deny the ruling party the opportunity to sway voters by virtue of their position, something the Opposition parties cannot achieve.
10:20 (IST)
Congress faced crushing loss in 2014 Haryana Assembly polls
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls, BJP had won 47 seats, with Congress being reduced to only 15 seats and former chief minister's Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) securing win in only 19 seats.
For this year’s Assembly polls, the BJP started the poll bugle in the state with a Jan Ashirwad Yatra and a Prime Minister Narendra Modi rally in Rohtak on 8 September.
10:16 (IST)
Congress was decimated in 2014 Assembly polls
Months after losing power at the Centre in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress also faced defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan failed to make a comeback and the BJP had bagged 122 seats in the 288-seat Assembly. The saffron party formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena, which had won in 63 seats. While, the Congress could manage a win only in 42 seats.
For the 2019 polls, Congress has formed a pre-poll alliance with the Sharad-Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with an agreement to contest in 125 seats each.
10:08 (IST)
Haryana will have single-phased election, Maharashtra polls in two, say reports
A poll panel meet was reportedly convened on Friday to take a final call on Assembly poll dates. The meeting was attended by the two State Election Commissions.
According to reports, the election in Haryana will be conducted in a single phase, while in Maharashtra in two phases.
10:05 (IST)
Model Code of Conduct to be enforced after dates are announced
While the term of 288-member Maharashtra Assembly ends on 9 November, the 90-member Haryana Assembly will expire on 2 November.
The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement of dates.
10:04 (IST)
EC to announce Assembly poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana
The Election Commission is set to announce dates of Assembly election in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday. The poll panel has convened a press conference for 12 pm.