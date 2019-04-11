Assembly By-Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Polling for Nawada, Katol, Selsella, Aizawl West-I and Aonglenden constituencies begins

Assembly By-Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Polling for the Aizawl West-I in Mizoram began on Thursday at 7 am and will end at 5 pm. Three candidates are in fray for the constituency.

By-elections will be held in five Assembly constituencies, including Nawada, Katol, Selsella, Aizawl West-I and Aonglenden on 11 April. On the same day, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in four states will be conducted as well.

In Nagaland’s Aonglenden Assembly constituency, Congress’ Alemjongshi Longkumer and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) Sharingain Longkumer are the only candidates. The by-election was necessitated due to death of NDPP legislator Imtikumzuk in September 2018.

In Bihar’s Nawada, a bypoll was necessitated after RJD legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav was disqualified after he was convicted in a rape case.

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma vacated the Aizawl West-I constituency in December last year, necessitating a by-poll for the seat. A ZPM statement said that he decided to retain the Serchhip seat after consultation with senior leaders.

The Selsella legislative Assembly seat in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills felt vacant due to the death of sitting Congress legislator Clement Marak.

Maharashtra’s Katol constituency fell vacant after Ashish Deshmukh, the then sitting MLA, resigned from the BJP and state legislature on 2 October, 2018.

The bypoll to this constituency faced opposition, with a PIL in the Nagpur bench of Bombay high court seeking its cancellation as whoever gets elected will have a short term of three months before the state Assembly elections are announced. NCP leader Sharad Pawar also criticised the Election Commission’s decision to hold these bypolls.

