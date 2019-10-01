Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Assandh profile: Usurped by BJP in 2014, BSP has a hard fight ahead to regain seat

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Assandh Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 2,23,463

Female electors: 1,02,824

Male electors: 1,20,639

Reserved: No, but was previously reserved for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Krishan Lal won as the SAP, INLD, and Congress candidate in 1991, 1996, and 2000 elections respectively. He was, however, defeated in 2005 as an INLD candidate by Congress’s Raj Rani Poonam. Assandh observed its first election as an unreserved constituency in 2009 when HJC (BL)’s Pandit Zile Ram Chochra gained over independent candidate Raghbir Singh Virk. In 2014, BJP’s Bakhshish Singh Virk emerged victorious with 4,608 votes more than BSP’s Maratha Virender Verma.

Demographics: Identified with the ancient capital of the Kuru Kingdom, the first “recorded state” in ancient India, Assandh had a large Muslim population before 1947, which was replaced by Sikh refugee migrants from Pakistan during the Partition.