'Assam won't be run by Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP and RSS at Guwahati rally, says violence returning to state due to govt policies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre of not listening to the people of Assam and pushing the state back on a path of violence.

Rahul, who was addressing a public rally in Guwahati, said the spirit of Assam Accord which brought peace to the state should not be ruined.

"I fear Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP's policies," he said, referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He also said the BJP and the RSS will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the North East.

"Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can't attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state," Rahul added.

Rahul then went on to make a derogatory remark regarding the the clothing of the RSS cadre. According to ANI, Rahul said: "Assam ko Nagpur nahi chalayega, Assam ko RSS ke chaddi wale nahi chalayenge. Assam ko Assam ki janta chalayegi (Assam won't be run by Nagpur, Assam won't be run by the people of RSS dressed in underwear. Assam will be run by the people of Assam."

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati: Hum BJP aur RSS ko Assam ki history, bhasha ,sanskriti par akraman nahi karne denge. Assam ko Nagpur nahi chalayega, Assam ko RSS ke chaddi wale nahi chalayenge. Assam ko Assam ki janta chalayegi. pic.twitter.com/hzg4qaPRPv — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Assam has been seeing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Christian minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 31 December, 2014.

With inputs from PTI

