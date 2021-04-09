Assam voters talk about BJP's 'Ban on Land and Love Jihad' poll promise
BJP in its manifesto for Assam has promised to bring laws against land and love jihad, while voters seem uninterested about the issue.
BJP in its manifesto promises to bring laws against land and love jihad. Land jihad, refers to encroachment on indigenous lands by perceived encroachers: Bangladeshi Muslims.
To sum up the reactions, the public are skeptical of land and love jihad. Some of them have not even heard of love jihad in Assam, nor are they remotely interested in land jihad.
Watch the video to know more about what the voters in Assam have to say.
Shot by Surajit Sharma, video edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan
