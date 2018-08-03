You are here:
Assam NRC row: NCP says BJP using draft National Register of Citizens to polarise people on religious lines to gain votes

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 08:34:03 IST

Mumbai: The NCP on Thursday attacked the BJP over the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying the ruling party was exploiting the issue to polarise people.

Maharashtra NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also claimed that data shows that the previous UPA government was more sincere in taking action against those living illegally in India.

People in Nagaon wait to check their names on the final draft of the NRC after it was released on Monday. PTI

The Manmohan Singh government deported around 5,500 foreigners who were living in India without valid documents, whereas the present government has deported less than 1,000 foreign nationals in the last four years, he said.

"Has the Modi government identified how many people are living in India in this way (illegally)? Has the Centre raised the issue before the concerned countries? The government should come out with a clarification," Malik said.

"The BJP is trying to polarise people on religious lines to gain votes in elections," the NCP leader said.

While police regularly take action against those living illegally in the country, parties such as the BJP and Shiv Sena raise the issue only when polls are around, he said.

The publication of draft NRC in Assam has triggered a political firestorm over exclusion of over 40 lakh residents of the north-eastern state.


