You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi takes additional charge of Mizoram; HC judge Nelson Sailo administers oath

Politics Press Trust of India Mar 09, 2019 18:40:17 IST

Aizawl: Jagdish Mukhi was on Saturday sworn-in as the Governor of Mizoram at a simple function at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl.

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi takes additional charge of Mizoram; HC judge Nelson Sailo administers oath

File image of Jagdish Mukhi. News18

Gauhati High Court judge Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office to Mukhi.

Mukhi is also the Governor of Assam.

He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram as the latter resigned on Thursday and his resignation was accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovind who appointed Mukhi to take additional charge of Mizoram.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 18:40:17 IST



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores