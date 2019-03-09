Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi takes additional charge of Mizoram; HC judge Nelson Sailo administers oath

Aizawl: Jagdish Mukhi was on Saturday sworn-in as the Governor of Mizoram at a simple function at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl.

Gauhati High Court judge Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office to Mukhi.

Mukhi is also the Governor of Assam.

He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram as the latter resigned on Thursday and his resignation was accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovind who appointed Mukhi to take additional charge of Mizoram.

