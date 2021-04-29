In Assam, The BJP is facing the combined challenge of eight parties including the Congress and the AIUDF

Assam Exit Poll Results 2021: The much-anticipated exit poll results for 126 Assembly seats in Assam, which had gone to polls in three phases on 27 March, 1 and 6 April, will be announced on Thursday after 7.30 pm.

The BJP is facing the combined challenge of eight parties including the Congress and the AIUDF.

The BJP and its allies AGP and UPPL contested 92 seats, 26 seats, and eight seats, respectively, while on the other side the Congress claimed 94 seats for itself, AIUDF as allotted 14, Bodoland People’s Front got 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) got two seats.

The Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha, and RJD contested a seat each.

Union minister Jitendra Singh earlier exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state for the second consecutive term, saying high voter turnout reflects pro-incumbency.

"When the results are declared on 2 May, Assam is going to send out a message loud and clear, which is going to echo across the country," said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office. He said that in each of the three phases of polling, the voter turnout was consistently around 80 percent and this is a "pro-incumbency" vote.

"The BJP will retain Assam for the second consecutive time. Votes cast in the polls are pro-incumbency and will help the BJP only," he added.

Results for the Assam Assembly Election 2021 will be declared on Sunday (2 May) along with that of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.

With inputs from PTI