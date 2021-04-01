Assam election 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting halted at Silchar, Nagaon polling booths due to EVM malfunction

Assam election 2021 LIVE Updates: In all, 345 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase, the polling for which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid heavy security and COVID-19 guidelines

Auto refresh feeds

The fate of 345 candidates, including top ministers and Opposition faces, will be sealed today (Thursday, 1 April ) as 39 seats go to the polls in the second phase of the Assam Assembly election.

In all, 345 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase, the polling for which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid heavy security and strict COVID-19 guidelines, officials said.

Some of the high-profile candidates in the fray include BJP minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar, expelled BJP MLA Dilip Paul AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, among others.

There are 556 polling stations where only women officials will be deployed, while there are 117 model polling stations. The webcasting facility will be available at 5,315 polling stations.

The second phase of polling will see a total of 73,44,631 voters exercising their franchise. Of them, 37,34,537 are males and 36,09,959females, while 135 are third gender voters. A total of 10,592 polling stations have been set up in 5,774 premises.

The Election Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every Polling Station, with a view to enhancing the transparency and credibility of the election process.

Round-the-clock patrolling is being carried out along with strict vigil in critical areas in all the constituencies spread over 13 districts in Barak Valley, the Hills districts and parts of Central and Lower Assam. A constable and a home guard will be deployed in each polling station with sector and zonal police officers to monitor the situation.

The elections will be held amid tight security with 310 companies of forces being deployed for the second phase, an official said.

Voting was also delayed at polling station number 26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon owing to the same reason.

Voting was temporarily stopped at polling station number 146 at Nirtamoyee Balika Vidyalaya in Silchar due to EVM malfunction, reported ANI.

"BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the 1st phase. In the 2nd phase too, we'll get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the government with more than 75 seats," he told ANI.

Former MoS Railways and BJP leader Rajen Gohain cast his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon.

The Election Commission has decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every Polling Station, with a view to enhancing the transparency and credibility of the election process.

Round-the-clock patrolling is being carried out along with strict vigil in critical areas in all the constituencies spread over 13 districts in Barak Valley, the Hills districts and parts of Central and Lower Assam. A constable and a home guard will be deployed in each polling station with sector and zonal police officers to monitor the situation.

The elections will be held amid tight security with 310 companies of forces being deployed for the second phase, an official said.

The Congress, on the other hand, has promised five lakh government jobs to youth in five years, 200 units of free electricity, taking daily-wage of tea garden workers to Rs 365 and Rs 2,000 per month to homemakers.

The BJP has also promised to free the state of the problem of recurrent floods. "We want to make Assam free from floods. Satellite mapping will be done, reservoirs will be created. We want to make every village in the state 'aatmanirbhar'," JP Nadda said at a public meeting in Dharmapur.

The BJP has been targeting the Congress party over its alliance with AIUDF and has been raising the issue of infiltration. Party leaders have said that Congress has allied with those who have "favoured infiltration".

The second phase saw the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act. While the BJP leaders said that they will implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress has promised to "nullify it".

Another BJP minister, Sum Ronghang, on being denied ticket joined the Congress and is locked in a direct fight against BJP's Bidya Sing Engleng in Diphu.

In Silchar, sitting BJP MLA Dilip Paul, now expelled from the party, is contesting as an Independent and is locked in a contest with BJP's Dipayan Chakraborty and Congress's Tamal Kanti Banik.

Gautam Roy's daughter-in-law Daisy Roy is also contesting as an Independent from Algapur where the AGP's Aftabuddin Laskar and BJP's Moon Swarnakar, in a 'friendly contest', will battle against sitting AIUDF MLA Nijamuddin Choudhury.

Former Congress minister Gautam Roy, contesting on a BJP ticket from Katigora, is in a direct fight with his ex-party colleague Khalliluddin Mazumdar. Gautam's son Rahul Roy, contesting as an Independent, is in a triangular contest with former Congress minister Ajit Singh and sitting BJP MLA Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond.

Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is fighting against BPF's Karuna Kanta Swargiary in Paneri, while AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal, a former MP and MLA, is fighting the elections against AGP's Sadikullah Bhuyan from Jamunamukh.

Minister Pijush Hazarika is locked in a triangular contest with Congress's Swapan Kumar Mandal and AJP's Bubul Das from Jagiroad (SC), and his cabinet colleague Bhabesh Kalita is in a direct fight with AJP's Babul Saharia in the Rangiya constituency.

Voting was also delayed at polling station number 26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon owing to the same reason.

Voting was temporarily stopped at polling station number 146 at Nirtamoyee Balika Vidyalaya in Silchar due to EVM malfunction, reported ANI.

Don't forget to add the most important activity to your To-Do list. #GoVote #AssemblyElections2021 #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind #ElectionCommissionOfIndia #ECI pic.twitter.com/zzPdzLrePN

The leading English, Assamese, Hindi and Bengali newspapers that published the advertisements include The Assam Tribune, Asomiya Pratidin, Aamar Asom, Niyomia Barta, Asomiya Khabor, Dainik Asam, Dainik Jugasankha and Dainik Purvodaya.

The notices were sent to the newspapers following a complaint filed by the Congress alleging that the advertisement violated a directive of the ECI, the model code of conduct for the election and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notices to eight newspapers of Assam which carried an advertisement of the BJP in the form of a headline claiming that the party will win all 47 seats where elections were held in the first phase on Saturday, officials told PTI.

"Kaan khol kar sunlo Ajmal, Assam ko ghuspetiyo ke adda phir se nahin banne denge (Ajmal listen carefully we will not allow Assam to become a hub for infiltrators again)", Shah said while addressing an election rally at Bijni in Chirang district that comes under Bodoland Territorial Region.

Taking a swipe at Ajmal for claiming that the "lock and key (AIUDF symbol) of forming the next government in the state is in his hands, Shah said the people would decide who will run Assam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal sternly that BJP will not allow Assam to become a hub for infiltrators again after the saffron party had successfully freed the land encroached by them during the last five years.

Assam is voting in the second phase of Assembly polls today with 345 candidates in the fray from 39 constituencies. Here is the list of the constituencies which are going to polls.

Election Commission teams braved the hilly terrain, heavy rain and forests of Assam to reach remote polling booths, where polling is being held in the second phase today.

"BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the 1st phase. In the 2nd phase too, we'll get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the government with more than 75 seats," he told ANI.

Former MoS Railways and BJP leader Rajen Gohain cast his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon.

Assam election 2021 LATEST Updates | The fate of 345 candidates, including top ministers and Opposition faces, will be sealed today (Thursday, 1 April ) as 39 seats go to the polls in the second phase of the Assam Assembly election.

Some of the high-profile candidates in the fray include BJP minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar, expelled BJP MLA Dilip Paul AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, among others.

In all, 345 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase, the polling for which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid heavy security and strict COVID-19 guidelines, officials said.

The ruling BJP is contesting 34 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are fighting in six and three seats, respectively.

There are "friendly contests" between the BJP and the AGP in Patharkandi and Algapur, while the BJP is engaged in similar fights with the UPPL in Majbat and Kalaigaon.

The Mahajoth or Grand Alliance's Congress is contesting in 28 seats, the AIUDF in seven and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) in four.

The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 19 seats. There is a direct contest between the NDA and the Grand Alliance in 25 constituencies, while the rest are witnessing triangular fights.

The second phase of polling will see a total of 73,44,631 voters exercising their franchise. Of them, 37,34,537 are males and 36,09,959females, while 135 are third gender voters. A total of 10,592 polling stations have been set up in 5,774 premises.

There are 556 polling stations where only women officials will be deployed, while there are 117 model polling stations. The webcasting facility will be available at 5,315 polling stations.

"We are fully prepared for it. Dispatch of polling and police officials began from yesterday," Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Nitin Khade said on preparations for the second phase of polling.

Total 42,368 polling personnel have been deployed for the second phase. Of them, 1,516 left for their destinations on Tuesday itself to reach polling stations set up in remote locations, especially in the three hill districts of DimaHasao, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, official sources said.

Sanitisers, thermal scanners, soaps and handwashing facilities will be available at all polling stations, they said.

Hojai constituency has the highest of 2,65,886 voters, while Howraghat (ST) constituency has the lowest of 1,32,339 voters. Postal ballots have been issued to 21,281 people over 80 years old, and 5,407 Persons with Disabilities (PwD). Total 17,164 voters have been issued those through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

The second phase polling will also involve 26 general observers, 12 police observers, 16 expenditure observers and 807 micro-observers. Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are being held in three-phases with 79.97 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise in 47 constituencies in the first phase on 27 March.

The third and final phase elections will be held on April 6 for 40 seats.

Items worth Rs 110 crore seized, 2,696 MCC violations reported

On Wednesday, Khade said that agencies have confiscated items worth over Rs 110 crore in Assam, breaking all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drug and other goods after the Assembly polls were notified in the state.

"Till now, seizures of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 34.29 crore, over 16.61 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 33.44 crore, cash amounting to Rs 24.50 crore along with gold, silver jewellery and gold bars worth Rs 3.68 crore have been made," Khade said.

During the 2016 state polls, central and state agencies had seized goods worth less than Rs 20 crore.

Freebies and other items like cigarettes of foreign origin, poppy seeds, black pepper, areca nuts, pan masala worth Rs 14.91 crore have also been confiscated, Khade said.

"So far, 50 FIRs have been registered across the state related to expenditure violation and 5,234 FIRs lodged in connection with violation of excise rules," the CEO said.

However, he did not share the number of persons who were detained and arrested in connection with the FIRs.

Khade also said that a total of 2,696 cases have been registered. "Out of these, 1,272 cases have been registered online through cVigil app of which 908 cases have been found to be correct," he said.

Key candidates, constituencies in fray

BJP minister Parimal Suklabaidya is in a direct contest with Congress' Kamakhya Prasad Mala in Dholai, while Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar of the BJP is in a straight contest with AIUDF's Karim Uddin Barbhuiyan in Sonai. Minister Pijush Hazarika is locked in a triangular contest with Congress's Swapan Kumar Mandal and AJP's BubulDas from Jagiroad (SC), and his cabinet colleague BhabeshKalita is in a direct fight with AJP's Babul Saharia in the Rangiya constituency.

Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is fighting against BPF's Karuna Kanta Swargiary in Paneri, while AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal, a former MP and MLA, is fighting the elections against AGP's Sadikullah Bhuyan from Jamunamukh.

Former Congress minister Gautam Roy, contesting on a BJP ticket from Katigora, is in a direct fight with his ex-party colleague Khalliluddin Mazumdar. Gautam's son Rahul Roy, contesting as an Independent, is in a triangular contest with former Congress minister Ajit Singh and sitting BJP MLA MihirKanti Shome from Udharbond.

Gautam Roy's daughter-in-law Daisy Roy is also contesting as an Independent from Algapur where the AGP'sAftabuddin Laskar and BJP's Moon Swarnakar, in a 'friendly contest', will battle against sitting AIUDF MLA NijamuddinChoudhury. In Silchar, sitting BJP MLA Dilip Paul, now expelled from the party, is contesting as an Independent and is locked in a contest with BJP's Dipayan Chakraborty and Congress'sTamal Kanti Banik.

Another BJP minister, Sum Ronghang, on being denied ticket joined the Congress and is locked in a direct fight against BJP's Bidya Sing Engleng in Diphu. Total 175 candidates are fighting the phase two elections from 15 seats in the three districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar. Algapur has the highest 19 candidates.

There are only two candidates in the Udalguri (ST)constituency where BPF minister Rihon Daimary is engaged in a direct contest with UPPL's Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, who is currently the deputy chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council(BTC). The elections will be held amid tight security with310 companies of forces being deployed for the second phase, an official said.

Round-the-clock patrolling is being carried out along with strict vigil in critical areas in all the constituencies spread over 13 districts in Barak Valley, the Hills districts and parts of Central and Lower Assam. A constable and a home guard will be deployed in each polling station with sector and zonal police officers to monitor the situation.

With inputs from PTI